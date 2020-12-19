Past Pages for December 19 to 22, 2020

Saturday

145 years ago

The man from China, standing bolt upright in the front gateway of Capitol square, gazing in majestic indifference at passing barbarians, made one think that there might be some infusion of self-satisfaction in his nature over the fact that in the twenty-five years and more since his race began coming to California but one had ever asked to be make a citizen of the United States.

130 years ago

The Wheelmen will do their best to make their New Year’s meet a very enjoyable affair. Tickets can be had from any member of the club.

120 years ago

Heavenly’s Mastodon Minstrel aggregation will be here soon. No better tonic for the blues or that tired feeling than the roaring, rollicking mirth produced by this grand company can be imagined.

110 years ago

This morning the Valley was filled with frozen fog to such an extent that several citizens needed a pilot. It’s bad weather for those suffering with colds. The only one wearing a smile is the iceman, who looks with favor on the colder weather.

100 years ago

Good news continues to come from the development of mining properties to the north of this city. During the week the Nevada Protective Mining company has advanced its crosscut to the contact and encountered a six inch streak of quartz that carries encouraging values.

Sunday

145 years ago

Doc. Goodenow, who was in from Walker River yesterday, says that there is no truth in the report that one Taylor was lately hanged in that valley or thereabout. He knows a man named Taylor who formerly worked in those parts, bu says he hasn’t been seen there for several months. A man whose name we did not know said that Taylor had been hanged somewhere in the easter part of the state.

130 years ago

Captain Sam called at the Appeal office yesterday to renew his expressions of regard for the Appeal, expressed confidence in the whites, listened to the phonograph and borrowed four bits.

120 years ago

The time of your life will take place at Empire on Christmas night, when the big dance takes place.

110 years ago

A young man by the name of Edwin Smith died in Searchlight last Saturday, under the most deplorable and apparently uncalled for conditions. His death was due to blood poisoning, caused by a cactus prick.

100 years ago

The Methodist Church was filled to the doors last evening when a Christmas musical service was given. The choir was under the leadership of Mrs. W.H. Bath and was made up of Mesdames Bliss, Davey, King, Rosemerker, Theo Grosemerkey, Noteware, the Misses Bonnie Reid and Mable Stewart, and Messrs. Bliss, Barber, Cooper, Gosemerker, Emmett and Roy.

Tuesday

145 years ago

The Episcopal Sunday school Concert last night was well attended and seemed to be in all respects a success. We were present long enough to see a line of little girls in white dresses and white stocks and tai-colored sashes across their breasts, form on the guide center and march to the center stage under the orders of Major General Howe.

130 years ago

Empire is now a livelier town than Carson. The wood choppers are coming down from the mountains, and as soon as they are well filled up with whisky a good deal of impromptu fighting is indulged in.

120 years ago

The special election which takes place on Dec. 27th, relative to bonding this city for the purpose of purchasing water for this city, will be interesting from a new standpoint. As the election is called for the purpose of securing an expression of the taxpayers, it developed the question of whether or not the women who pay taxes for this city were entitle to vote. The city trustees have decided that women that pay taxes are much entitled to vote as men as they pay for municipal government.

110 years ago

To Gas Consumers. Recent alterations at the gas plant have enabled us to somewhat increase the pressure, thereby greatly improving the service. This change of pressure however quite likely to disturb adjustments somewhat, particularly on gas ranges, heaters, etc. Carson City Gas Co.

100 years ago

Shortest Day of the Year. Today is figured as the shortest day of the year, and while there was practically no sunshine to help make it longer, there is the fact that the hand of time swings to the other side form this date until June.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.