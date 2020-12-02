Past Pages for December 2 to 4, 2020

Wednesday

145 years ago

We were visited, night before last, with what the horny-handed husbandman of New England is want to call a smart rain. In fact it was a very smart rain, smart enough indeed to spread a broad stream all the way across the Warm Springs road and out over the fields and pastures thereabout. According to Friend’s measurement the rain-fall was 78-100ths of an inch.

130 years ago

The Debating Society Medal. Its is the pride of every member of the High School Debating Society to win and wear the Society gold medal. There is a medal each for the girl’s and boy’s class. Recently the medals have been won respectively by Sybil Howe and Bert Ullrich, Sam Platt and Sophia Jacobs and Nevada Olcovich and Frank Saxton.

120 years ago

Mrs. Abe Curry met with a severe accident this morning. While walking on the walk she slipped, falling and breaking her arm in two places.

110 years ago

Sailor Jack, who served a term in the county jail in this city for selling whiskey to the Indians, has been arrested in Reno and bound over to the Grand Jury. Jack is evidently a bad actor.

100 years ago

Senator W.P. Harrington, who attended the highway meeting in Reno yesterday, returned to Carson last evening and states that the plans of better road conditions and the completion of highways was enthusiastically endorsed by delegates from all points in the state.

Thursday

145 years ago

Complaint having reached our ears that no Appeals were received at Empire on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, we tackled the carrier and he said he left them at the depot in good time.

130 years ago

Washoe Lake will probably be pretty well lined with pot hunters today.

120 years ago…

An inspired idiot named Kid West, who is walking across this continent on a wager, has got as far as Winnemucca.

110 years ago

The Supreme Court yesterday handed down a decision in the case of Ascension Managanaa under sentence of death for the murder of Byron Nelson and Richard Stillwell, which was committed at a small town known as Leland in Nye County.

100 years ago

Owing to the recent rains and open winter, nearly half of the land usually plowed in the spring has been turned over by the farmers. At the Raycraft ranch a tractor is busy on the job, while horse power is beings used on the other farms.

Friday

145 years ago

The Prison Embroglio. We are unofficially informed that the experts appointed to examine the books and business machinery of the State Prison have concluded their labors and are about ready to make their report. We think they should be ready, because if they can’t do it in six weeks, they certainly can’t do it in six months.

130 years ago

The barometer is falling.

120 years ago

Yesterday a flock of beautiful birds were busy about the Capitol grounds. These birds are known as the “Grossbeak” and they appeared in this valley last year about the same time. They are very attractive, as their plumage is rich, burning yellow, brown, and tipped up with white.

110 years ago

Considerable speculation has been indulged in the past year or since the beginning of the census taking in this state as to its status. It was believed that Nevada would by that time reach the 100,000 mark. But since the mining fever has subsided from last year, the census bureau records the population at 81,875, an increase of 93.4 percent over the previous total ten years ago.

100 years ago

Junking the Mill. The mining plant of the Hercules Mining company, near Loope, Alpine county, Calif., is being junked and shipped to Reno. This property was erected by the Humphrey-Moffat people several years ago and never proved a success in the treatment of the ores of that district. The receiver of the company ordered the dismantling of the property.

