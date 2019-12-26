Past Pages for December 25 to December 27, 2019

Wednesday

150 years ago

Christmas Trees. — We went the “grand rounds” of the Christmas trees last night — and whenever thinks that it is any cheerful task to wander after dark over the ditches and ruts which intervene between Carson street and the skirmish line of churches, had better try it on. May they all have a Merry Christmas.

130 years ago

All Sorts. The holiday Appeal was distributed free through the Orphans Home, State Prison, and the U.S. Mint yesterday.

100 years ago

The band was out in full numbers last night and serenaded occupants of many Carson stores and hotels. The announcement that the boys would be out brought many people down town.

70 years ago

A Coleville schoolteacher, who died in Carson-Tahoe hospital last Saturday night, met her death under circumstances suggestive of foul play. The three-man coroner’s jury ruled that Miss Myra Bouye, who taught for the last five years in Coleville schools, died of cerebral hemorrhage.

50 years ago

In another move to protect Lake Tahoe’s scenic resources for conservation and recreation, Sen. Alan Bible has introduced legislation to expand Toiyabe National Forest boundaries on the Nevada side of the lake.

30 years ago

The news isn’t all heartwarming this Christmas Day. Although Nevada traffic fatalities are relatively low, the Carson City jail is full, and domestic violence is on the rise, according to Sheriff’s officers.

Thursday

150 years ago

The Earth Quakes. There were several shocks of earthquake, night before last. The first occurred about six o’clock in the evening, and was the shakiest ever experienced by white people in this State. Brick walls were damaged to some extent, and other buildings were slightly injured.

130 years ago

All Sorts. Tickets are selling rapidly for the Wheelman’s Phonograph Ball.

100 years ago

Virginia City, at the present time, is employing more men than at any time in the past decade.

70 years ago

Chief Jackpot, boss of the Three Bar Tribe, rode his paint pony up to the Appeal office this morning and built a fire in the middle of the pressroom. Whipping off his blanket, the Chief began sending smoke signals through the skylight which the editor managed to interpret. It seems that Jackpot’s warriors have been offered a bounty to bring in the scalp of the local play critic. “If we catch him, we fryer him in oil,” the Chief declared and added that there might be scattered snow showers into tonight and Friday with colder weather due tomorrow.

50 years ago

The Tourist Committee of the Carson City Chamber of Commerce met last Friday at the Senator Club for a kick-off campaign of “Capital Fun Tour” according to Mrs. Fred Raymond, executive secretary of the Chamber.

30 years ago

When he looks back on his career a couple decades from now, Gov. Bob Miller will remember 1989 as the watershed year of his life.

Friday

150 years ago

At Empire City the shock of the earthquake at 6 o’clock upset an oil lamp, fluid what on the floor and set fire to the house. Although there was plenty of water across the street in the Yellow Jacket flume, the consternation of the people was so great the fire got the better of the people and the whole house and furniture burnt up.

130 years ago

The fall of snow in Carson to date is 32 inches and more to come.

100 years ago

Oldest Citizen Dies. Eureka lost its oldest citizen last week when James White died at the age of 102 years. He came to Nevada during the Comstock excitement, shortly afterward came to Eureka where he since lived.

70 years ago

The Nevada tax commission plans a full scale investigation into the Savoy club affair and the United Press reports from Las Vegas today that the Clark County grand jury may investigate why the club failed to pay off $47,000 of the $67,000 won by Jack Durant, pit boss in the rival Flamingo club casino.

50 years ago

Carson City’s oldest auto dealer, Pozzi Motors, owned and operated by Ormsby-Douglas Sen. Archie Pozzi, Jr., announced today they have completed their move from downtown Carson to a new building south of the old city limits. Pozzi Motors has been the Carson City area Ford dealer since 1922.

30 years ago

Gov. Bob Miller Tuesday returned four Energy Department permit requests to study the suitability of Yucca Mountain for a nuclear waste repository, setting the stage for a lengthy court battle over the issue of state’s rights.

