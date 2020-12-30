Past Pages for December 30 to January 1

Wednesday

145 years ago

Those Little Runaway Orphans. We had a notice in yesterday’s Appeal taken from the Virginia Chronicle of two little orphan boys who had run away from the Home. We learn from Mr. Webb that they have run away four times this month. His helpers are not numerous enough to keep watch upon all his wards, and these, who seem to be as wild as quail, are likely to run away whenever his duties take him to the stable or elsewhere.

130 years ago

All Sorts. Lieutenant Governor Poujada and family arrived in Carson yesterday. It might be a good idea to add another policeman to the force of one during the legislative session.

120 years ago

There is to be a dance in Empire on New Year’s eve. Good music, good time and the last dance of the century.

110 years ago

WARNING All persons are hereby notified that anyone caught violating the Act of March 24, 1909, prohibiting gambling, will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. M. Mahoney, Sheriff of Eureka County.

100 years ago

The tax commission, which is to occupy the Park hotel during the legislative session, is looking over its new quarters today. During the next few days the trappings necessary to conduct the office efficiently will be moved to the second floor, where comfort of considerable degree will be found. Next week the members of the drafting department of the highway will move to the mint building, where they also go upstairs to work.

Thursday

145 years ago

San Francisco — Mayor Bryant publishes a communication this morning recommending that all church bells be run at midnight tonight for half an hour. Permission will be given to fire salutes and build bonfires. He also suggests that on Saturday the national flag be displayed on all public buildings, places of amusement and businesses, and on the shipping harbor from sunrise to sunset.

130 years ago

Fortunetellers ad lookers into next week seem to have struck a regular bonanza in Silver City. An old woman recently arrived in that town claiming to be a clairvoyant. She charges from five to ten dollars a clip and guarantees to locate valuable legs of gold and silver bearing ore. Some of the leading citizens have gone in, and real estate is climbing at a rapid gait.

120 years ago

The last event of 1900 and the first of 1901 will be the dance given at Empire New Year’s eve. Providing you want a good time, this is the place to find it.

110 years ago

Brakeman Dies in Caboose. After suffering form the effects of a long debauch, George Merrill, a brakeman in the freight service at the Nevada Northern died Monday as the train was nearing Cherry Creek. The railroader was in the cupola of the caboose when the summons came.

100 years ago

California authorities are seeking the heirs for the estate of Jacob Denton, a former Goldfield mining man who was murdered in Los Angeles some weeks ago. The estate is valued at half a million dollars. One eastern woman has set up a claim that she is his wife, having married the Nevadan in Redding, California.

Friday

145 years ago

When famous men die and great days come round, the temptation which assails the journaliferous mind is to make a show of the rare learning to mine the cyclopedias and disemboweled biographies of the vital parts. The coming on of a new January suggests the opening of ones mythologies and hauling out old two faced Janns, the ancient Latin diety.

130 years ago

Reports from the Sink of the Carson River are the several hundred Indians are gathered in that vicinity and wear an indignant and threatening attitude. — Austin Reveille.

120 years ago

Yesterday Sam Chintilli, who runs a saloon in Dayton, had a fight with his landlord, a man named Otto, and when they were separated it was found that one of the latter’s fingers had been chewed to the bone. — Enterprise.

110 years ago

A destructive fire visited the town of Sheridan above Genoa. Complete details of the loss has not been received in this city but close to $25,000 damage was done if the amount does not run higher. Song the buildings destroyed is the Tucke store, the post office, the Tucke dwelling, a saloon building and several smaller buildings. There was very little saved.

100 years ago

The campaign for raising funds with which to relieve the famine sufferers of the Far East has been organized by the committee for Carson City, and collection will start in this city tomorrow.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.