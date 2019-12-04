Past Pages for December 4 to December 6, 2019

Wednesday

150 years ago

There will be public preaching, this evening, at 7 o’clock, in Mr. Lawlor’s school house, by Elder Thomas Millard. Subject, The apostasy of the Church of Christ. All are cordially invited to attend.

130 years ago

Reno and Virginia Subscribers to the Appeal are continually finding fault with the way the Appeal reaches them. We are tired of answering letters on the subject and refer all subscribers in these two towns to the U.S. Postal Department.

100 years ago

According to the Tonopah papers the big silver camp is without coal and suffering on that score is feared.

70 years ago

The body of Pvt. Donald Cornbread, a Dresslerville soldier killed in action in Europe during the last world war, arrived in Carson City today. His remains were escorted from the Virginia and Truckee Railway depot to the chapel by the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Kit Carson Post and from the American Legion, Capitol post.

50 years ago

A mandatory drug education program beginning in kindergarten is a prime goal of the new site narcotics division, but the man in charge said Monday the program is having a rough time. The head of the department said the education program is running into resistance from educators and parents.

30 years ago

Nine wild horses said to be from the Pine Nut herd were moved during the past week to the Palomino Wild Horse Placement Center north of Sparks from Dayton by the Bureau of Land Management. The horses were moved despite ongoing efforts by the Commission for the Preservation of Wild Horses to allow the horses to remain at their natural herd area.

Thursday

150 years ago

Warm Springs Skating Park. Capt. Wallace, the energetic and indefatigable proprietor of the Warm Springs Hotel is hard at work with a full force of men embanking a ten acre lot in front of the hotel with the intention of having one of the best skating parks in the State. The park will be finished by Monday.

130 years ago

The subject to be discussed by the debating club next Monday at the public school is “Do newspapers do more harm than good?” Those on the side against the newspapers are at a loss for an argument.

100 years ago

Snow began falling again about 11 o’clock when the Appeal went to press. Measurements made yesterday of the snow which fell the preceding thirty-six hours placed its depth at an average of twenty-one inches.

70 years ago

The Nevada public service commission possibly will render its opinion in the Virginia and Truckee Railway abandonment case before Christmas.

50 years ago

The Carson School Board of Trustees entered into a closed personnel session Monday to hear a parent’s request that the school district clarify its haircut policy and institute uniform and consistent enforcement of that policy, informed sources said today.

30 years ago

A new nominee for Nevada’s “Black Book” of unsavory types barred from casinos is on a crowded, 64-page agenda for this week’s State Gaming Control Board meeting in Las Vegas. Chairman Bill Bible said he isn’t disclosing the name until the meeting.

Friday

150 years ago

Fire alarms are no good thing to hear; especially when a man’s down town, having left his wife and small babies to the accidents of defective stove pipe, or chimney. The Warrens called a meeting last night, and to get the boys together rung a fire alarm, which sent the citizens to the streets — each one to look for the safety of his own property. Boys, you should be more cautious about sounding a fire alarm when you only intend to call together for your business meetings.

130 years ago

The White Pine News thinks the new mining discovery in that county is the biggest in the world.

100 years ago

A fairly full house greets Tom Corwine, the fist of the Chautauqua Festival entertainers, at Assembly hall last night and for an hour and a half a noted humorist intently held the attention of his audience with his inimitable sketches and descriptions and his funny sayings.

70 years ago

Shooting of the Columbia Pictures production being filmed at the prison got underway yesterday. The picture, as yet unnamed, stars Warner Baxter and will include many local men in its cast. Actors from Carson City, who will appear in the production, were fitted with prison garb at the state institution Monday.

50 years ago

The last four men to be drafted from the Carson City area under the former selective service system method of manpower left Carson City yesterday. The four men, James Buckridge, John McEvans, Jerald Murphy and Bob Troutman, traveled by bus to be processed into the U.S. Army.

30 years ago

The Navy began a final sweep today for live and dead bombs accidentally dropped outside central Nevada ranges after asking that surrounding public lands be closed indefinitely because of possible unexploded bombs underground.

