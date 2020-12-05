Past Pages for December 5 to 8, 2020

Saturday

145 years ago

Fearful were yesterday’s skies. Stern old December seems a very girl in his moodish ways. The tonic of a few nights of Arctic temperature would put new vigor into the old fellow’s drooping heart and restore the tone of him. And yet we have it reported to us by one who knows the tops of mountains and is acquainted with he places the storms are born, that at and about Marlette Lake the snow lies at a a depth of not less than six feet.

130 years ago

“Old Abe” Gone. The “Appeal” Office Bull Dog Passes Away. It is our sorrowful duty to announce the death, by old age, of Old Abe, who for fifteen yers was the Appeal office bull dog. Abe did not get his name from the martyred President, as might be implied, but from Mr. Abraham, the Superintendent of the Poor Farm, who raised him from his puppyhood and presented him to the Appeal Office.

120 years ago

The Indians used to call September “The Moon of Falling Leaves.” They did not divide their months as we do ours but followed the waxing and waning of the moon, so no doubt their “Moon of Falling Leaves” sometimes ran over in October. — Indian Leader.

110 years ago

A season of unprecedented social Gaithersburg is promised those who attend the coming session of the legislature this winter. Who does not remember the season of eight years ago when John Sparks first came into office? It was a regular round of social pleasure and music, song and feasting, day and night.

100 years ago

Sagebrush Eleven to Honolulu. Eighteen members of the University of Nevada football players sail for the Hawaiian islands on the 15th of this month. The selection often is now under process and a scramble is being made for preference. Nothing but topnotcher are to be sent over the Pacific.

Sunday

145 years ago

John McTarnahan has informed us he has finished his work on his bridge across the Carson and has moved his force of roadmakers 15 miles beyond, to a point in Buckeye Canyon, where he will build a road this way.

130 years ago

Wise Honeylakers. The people of Honey Lake are at work in earnest for reclamation of the arid lands of Lassen Co., Ca. During the past Spring and Summer not less than $750,000 has been spent in the good work, and the coming Summer will see 50,000 acres of dry land supplied with an abundance of water for all purposes.

120 years ago

Three tramps have been arrested in Winnemucca for robbing the girl’s dormitory at the University. They had considerable jewelry on them when arrested.

110 years ago

Shipping the Bones. Will Downey the undertaker, is busy today packing up several cases of bones, not ordinary bones, by the way, but bones from the Chinese burying ground, that are being shipped back to the Flowery Kingdom, where they may rest in peace.

100 years ago

The home people are quite aware that it is snowing again, as the inconveniences incidental with next summer’s water supply is quite apparent. It is always edifying when one is out of the snow belt to know that one’s old neighbors are working blisters on their hands shoveling snow.

Tuesday

145 years ago

The county commissioners met yesterday and approved an order appropriating $1,000 for the purchase of land on which Klien’s hurdy house stands, west of the county building. The lot is 69 x40, and will remove a standing danger of fire and enable the county to provide itself a wood house and jail.

130 years ago

A Challenge to Kehoe. I hereby challenge Wm. Kehoe of Virginia City, to fight me, Thomas McCormack, to a finish, at an time or place he may mention. I will put up $1,500 against $1,000, the fight to be conducted under any rules most convent to him. Man and money now ready at Dempsey’s Saloon, Carson City, Nevada. Thomas McCormack.

120 years ago

Lieutenant Charles Murphy of Gold Hill has been recommended to the Secretary of War for a brevet for meritorious conduct in China, and in all probability will be a Captain by the first of the year.

110 years ago

Another Storm. This morning another storm set in. Rain began falling and promises to keep up for some time. December is starting with a record that will be appreciated by the farmers even if the laymen have to put up with muddy crossings and many trips to the boot black.

100 years ago

Silver City, which probably produces more gold than any camp in western Nevada, is also the least known to the other sections of the state. While a lot of booms have started and died out, and many more will be on the stampede line, it remains for Silver City to keep on producing gold.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.