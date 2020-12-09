Past Pages for December 9 to 11, 2020

Wednesday

145 years ago

So warm and springlike has been the weather since the storms of last month, that in southern exposures grain and young grass, and the upshots of seeds of all kinds are come to the surface, making many a green fringe and tender growth to enliven the brown earth.

130 years ago

Off to the War. Again the mother, sister and sweetheart have been compelled to bid adieu to the boys in blue who have answered the call for troops and gone to fight the Sioux. At the depot in San Francisco Thursday morning there could be seen the weeping women bidding what many of them supposed would be the last adieu.

120 years ago

Reno will endeavor to have the legislature pass a bill to re-incorporate that burg. Senator Flanigan ought to father the bill, being that he was the member who disincorporated the town on the polluted stream.

110 years ago

Take our Choice. The Piute Indians who prognosticate the weather are in town to-day and give The Appeal man an assurance of an open winter. The Washoe weather sharps say it will be the hardest winter in many years.

100 years ago

Santa Rosa. About 100 armed and masked men raided the Sonoma county jail at 12:30 this morning, disarmed Sheriff Boyes and his deputies and dragged Terrance Fitts, George Boyd, and Charles Valento, all under indictment for the murder of Sheriff Betray of Sonoma county and two other detectives from San Francisco, from their cells and lynched them. They were all hung from the same limb of an oak tree in Odd Fellows cemetery.

Thursday

145 years ago

We heard yesterday that certain parties had been making poor mouth over the coming Christmas tide and suggested dispensing with the setting up of trees in the churches for the gratification of the children. We make bold to enter our protest against this economic conspiracy to swindle the wee ones out of their tree and their visit from Kris Kringle.

130 years ago

A Chronograph. Chas. Friend has received a chronograph as a gift from Senator Jones to the Meterological Observatory. It is a very delicate machine for measuring intervals of time, and cannot be easily described so that a non-scientific person could understand it. It is used in recording the course of the stars, and is also a perfectly accurate timer for horse races.

120 years ago

The Indian Culprits. Sheriff McDeid will leave for Carson tonight with the two Indian boys, Edward Pascal and Johnny-Behind-the-Rock, and will place them in the Indian school near the city. The boys, one of whom is about ten and the other eleven years old, have been confined to jail several days, they having admitted throwing the switch last Friday night which resulted in the wreck of freight train No. 205 and the death of Brakeman Jones — Silver State.

110 years ago

Mr. Oddie, Governor-elect, has retired to the classic shades of Berkeley to avoid the raids of the job chasers who are lying for him in every section of the country. It is rumored that he is now occupying a cabin somewhere in Marin County with Joaquin Miller and living under an assumed name.

100 years ago

Governor Boyle in his address before the legislative committee of the Reno Chamber of Commerce not only rapped some of the discontents, but set up some facts the need consideration.

Friday

145 years ago

There will be a meeting of the members of the Reorganized Church of Latter Day Saints at the Ormsby County Court Room this evening. These are Josephite Mormons, of course. There are no other in these parts. Elder. Millard, who has lately returned from a missionary and tract distributing tour through Utah will tell of his experiences among the followers of Brigham Young.

130 years ago

For Poor Children. Wouldn’t it be a good idea for the people of Carson, to raise a fund and make a collection of dolls and toys for poor children in Ormsby County? The Appeal will take charge of contributions left at this office.

120 years ago

Tonopah, the new mining camp in Southern Esmeralda county, is experiencing a big boom. Many miners from Sodaville and Silver Peak have gone to the new digits as they are the richest discovered in Nevada in some years.

110 years ago

While Ormsby, Storey and Douglas Counties are waiting the chance to grab slices from Lyon County in case of carving of the pie, the people on the other side, who are paying taxes are having a say. The counties are cutting up Lyon County because the township (Dayton) was beaten in its county seat fight.

100 years ago

The hearing of the right of way damage through the Ira Winters ground and the Sala strip in Washoe county is to be heard in Reno today. This, when settled will bring the proposed highway to the foot of the Lake.

