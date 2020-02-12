Past Pages for February 12 to 14, 2020

Wednesday

150 years ago

More State Prisoners — Sheriff Cummings of Storey County delivered convicts bringing the total number to 46 now in the hands of the state. Soon there will be a woman, Susie Rafer, a cattle rustler from White Pine. This institution is a necessary evil involving the State at a large expense; but it is false economy to maintain any penitentiary at all unless it be large enough for all its appointments.

130 years ago

The story that three boys were drowned last Sunday at Washoe Lake is generally regarded as a yarn originated by a lad called “Snippy” who haunts the short of the aforesaid lake.

100 years ago

The board of city trustees held a brief session last evening and passed the regular monthly bills. Other than routine matters, little else was done.

80 years ago

Nevada is expected to show a good increase in population when the census takers get busy April 1, and all hoboes are expected to stay put in the jungles to answer 50 questions.

60 years ago

Asiatic Flu Recorded Throughout Nevada. Asiatic flu is still with us, according to figures form John Sullivan, director of the division of vital statistics of the state health department. Figures last week give the total number of cases at 825, mainly from Clark County.

40 years ago

(Photo Caption) “Gila” mayn’t be a poisonous lizard, but the judges of Carson City’s first “Ugly Dog Contest” agreed the is a monstrously ugly dog. Katherine Eger and Denis Culpepper proudly display the toothless, wart covered canine. “Gila’s” award was the result of a rough life after trying to bite a jeep as a puppy

Thursday

150 years ago

Clear and Breezy yesterday; streets clean from the sweeping of the zephyr; white folks and Indians looking cheerful; no fights; no foot races; and only one alarm of fire. The alarm came to the Warren Engine Company to the partial burning of a shanty in Chinatown.

130 years ago

No city in the Union can boast of such talented barbers as Carson. If you drop into the Ozark barber shop you find two colored artists who are musicians of great talent. White one is rubbing your head down with bay rum the other is playing travatore on the guitar. Either of them can play the entire opera though and never miss a note.

100 years ago

The first car of iron ore, fifty tons, from the Yerington property in Brunswick canyon was shipped to San Francisco yesterday. Another car is being loaded today and will be followed by several more. The whole consignment, under the present order, is to consist of 50 tons.

80 years ago

Nevada state prison officials today predicted that the number of inmates at the prison will reach a new high total by the time of the May meeting of the board of pardons and paroles. At the time of November, 1939, pardons and parole board session, the inmates totaled 272 — the highest in Nevada history.

60 years ago

Direct action by the Carson City chamber of commerce to score a Carson City directional sign at the southeast corner of Ann and 16th Sts. In Sacramento was indicated at the chamber meeting yesterday. A sign state, “Reno, by way of Carson City, Nevada’s Capital,” should be placed at that critical highway point.

40 years ago

The nuclear test site in Southern Nevada has been listed among a dozen possible sites for the permanent disposal of high level nuclear waste in a program President Carter submitted to Congress.

Friday

150 years ago

Mint Drops. — We yesterday saw Col. Curry and Andy Wright on the street with a half bushel bag full of silver dollars. Andy was toting them down to the express office and the Colonel was going down as a body guard. The man who was with us suggested that we knock Andy down and capture his load; but we turned the sordid huckster over to the police and the mint drops went safely to their destination.

130 years ago

Yesterday the funeral of Postmaster White took place from the Episcopal Church. The building was packed with people, there being no room for many. The Rev. Sanford preached a sermon in which he feelingly dwelt upon the high standing the deceased had held in the community. The coffin was covered with beautiful floral tributes and the choir sang, “Nearer My God to Thee.”

100 years ago

The evangelistic services been held at the Methodist Church will continue throughout the week This evening the minister’s subject will be, “The Devil in Carson City.” The theme Wednesday will be “Self-Conciet and Self-Deceit.” There will be special singing each evening.

80 years ago

Persons motoring north on Carson street at night some time in May of this year will see, a short distance beyond the north city boundary’s attractive, appropriate neon sign directing them to the rebuilt and modernized Carson Hot Springs.

60 years ago

Charles Heusser, 16-year-old Eagle Scout from East Ely, replaced Gov. Grant Sawyer as governor of Nevada today as part of the 23rd annual Boy Scout day in Carson City. The young governor said it felt “pretty good” to be the state’s chief executive.

40 years ago

(Photo Caption) Appeal state beat reporter John Hayes, center has received the first Appeal “Employee of the Month” award from General Manager Dave Osborn, left and Editor Steve Frady. Each month an exceptional Appeal employee will be chosen for “Employee of the Month,” receiving a plaque and a $25 check.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.