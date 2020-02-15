Past Pages for February 15 to 18, 2020

Saturday

150 years ago

Big Day’s Work at the Mint. Col. Curry minted some ten thousand dollars in gold tens yesterday at the Carson Branch Mint. This begins to look like business.

130 years ago

The train was late yesterday.

100 years ago

The annual dance of the Custer Relief corps will be given at Armory Hall tomorrow evening. The hall is being put in first-class shape with good music and a wonderful supper.

80 years ago

Sixteen Carson City Lions, headed by District Governor N.C. Brown, and their ladies attended the ladies night of the Virginia City Lions last evening and captured the traveling lion which had been taken from Lovelock by Sparks Lions, following the successful invasion of the Carson den by the Lovelockers recently.

60 years ago

What’s new at the Olympics? Laurie Blackmoore, 22-year-old Monterey, Calif., linguist for the games, came up with the one today in Squaw Valley. She has five small ringlets interlocking on top of her head — the same five rings that symbolize the five continents of the Olympic Games. Perched next to the rings is a little skiier and ski poles. The design is by Lou Benne of Squaw Valley.

40 years ago

Screen actor David Janssen, 49, died of a massive heart attack at his Malibu Beach home today.

Sunday

150 years ago

Murder at Empire. Yesterday morning at Empire in this county a man named Wm A. D. Ever (sic) was shot and killed by a Norwegian, or Dan by the name of George Price. We hear it stated that the two men had had a quarrel on Sunday over a game of cards. Price was arrested and put in jail.

130 years ago

The last snow fall was a little over 10 inches. Snow fall to date is 102 inches.

100 years ago

Probably the biggest strike ever made in any mining property contiguous to Carson City was reported late Saturday from the South West Comstock Extension estate, two miles north of town.

80 years ago

Good relations between Carson City and Stewart people were placed on even more friendly basis through the banquet given officers and members of Warren Engine Company No. 1 and guests by a Stewart group representing the Carson Indian Agency and the Carson Indian School in the dining room of the Odd Fellows Hall last evening.

60 years ago

A general operating budget calling for expenditures slightly in excess of $300,000, plus $7,925 for bond retirement and interest, was given tentative approval by Carson City trustees last night.

40 years ago

Nevada Gaming Control Board recommends that entertainer Frank Sinatra, once booted out of the gambling business, undergo another investigation to determine if he is suitable to be a key employee of Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas.

Tuesday

150 years ago

A Daring Highway Robbery. — On Tuesday the upward bound Pine Grove stage was stopped when about five miles this side of town by three men disguised with masks made of gunny bags and heavily armed who secured the treasure box belonging to Wells, Fargo & Co., express and with it got possession of some three thousand dollars in coin which was being sent from San Francisco to the Wheeler Mining Company at Pine Grove. Wells Fargo is offering a reward of $3,000 for recovery of the money and the arrest of the robbers.

130 years ago

The youngsters were out snow balling yesterday. The discharged snow shovelers on the C.P. have been ordered back again.

100 years ago

The “fighting parson” of Sparks, the Rev. H.R. Sanborn, will not lead the militant prohibitionists in their forays on offenders of the dry law, it was announced from the executive offices at the Capitol last night. Sanborn found he could not both remain in his ministry and work with the state police at the same time, so stayed with his ministry.

80 years ago

George Meyers at the banquet Thursday evening said of a fellow member of the Warrens: “His mind is as good as new; he has never used it.”

60 years ago

Books and magazines for the library at the state prison are still being collected at the state library. Many local residents have contributed to the drive since it began several weeks ago.

40 years ago

Accused murderess Marie Ann Page, 39, told a district court jury Wednesday of a struggle over a gun which left her ex-husband dead and of how she dragged his body out of their car parked off the old Kingsbury Grade, removed his watch so “no one would come along and steal it” and crossed one foot over another leg so she wouldn’t run over it when she drove away.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.