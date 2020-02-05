Past Pages for February 5 to 7, 2020

Wednesday

150 years ago

Frightened. — The Piutes are terribly frightened about earthquakes. The are much more alarmed than even the most timid woman in the city. Every day they say, “Injun heap no lie up Ground (tipe) too much belly ache.” — Enterprise

130 years ago

A gentleman while drinking a glass of milk recently, found a minnow in it. Of course no one knows how it got there.

100 years ago

Sheriff Stern has completed the removal of all effects from the old county building to his new quarters in the Woodbury building on South Carson and Sixth Streets. Henceforth he and his deputies will be found at their new location.

80 years ago

Harry A. Springer, Mineral County assemblyman and prominently identified with mining activities in Mineral County is slowly improving in health but will be hospitalized for a long period of time in Livermore, Ca.

60 years ago

Carson Curfew Curbed Chinese. A resounding and booming curfew ordinance was enacted in Carson City 80 years ago. The ordinance set a 9 p.m. curfew to prevent boys under 18 from going into any place that sold liquor, prevents them from associating with bad companions and that said boys could not be in the same house as a Chinese woman.

40 years ago

Three Carson City Sheriff’s deputies have been cleared by a board of inquiry of any wrongdoing for firing shots at a burglary suspect who was trying to escape apprehension.

Thursday

150 years ago

While our carrier, Albert Mills, was going his rounds yesterday morning and as he was passing the house of Mr. David Winter on Fourth street, he observed the roof to have taken fire from the stove pipe. Laying down his papers, he rushed into the house and gave the alarm; and then, climbing onto the roof, dashed a couple of buckets of water upon the flames. When will people begin to be more careful in the adjustment of their stove pipes?

130 years ago

The River. The ranchers in the flooded districts above Genoa have been hard at work ever since last Saturday with drills, picks and giant powder, making a strenuous endeavor to get the river back into the old channel. Thursday, aided with the warm sun, they succeeded in doing so great release with the water running as it did, was a menace to life and doing great damage.

100 years ago

The Legislature, following Governor Boyle’s call, will meet in special session in this city tomorrow morning at 10 o’clock. But just how many representatives and senators will be present cannot be stated. Mrs. Sadie Hurst, the lady member of the house, will arrive from Reno and produce the list of solons who are in reply to letters sent by suffrage leaders who have responded. The message which Governor Boyle will read to the legislature but one subject — ratification of the federal suffrage amendment.

80 years ago

Assessor Alex McCarles reports issuance of licenses to Ormsby County motor vehicle owners totaling 726. Sales included one motorcycle.

60 years ago

By Bill Dolan. Ormsby county commissioners today approved, with reservations, the map of Harley Carter’s “Brunswick Acres” near New Empire this morning, during a varied morning of business.

40 years ago

Thousands of tons of rock and gravel slipped off the Ophir Grade and into the Houston Oil and Minerals Co. mining pit Friday night but there were no injuries and the water supply to the Comstock was not interrupted.

Friday

150 years ago

Mr. Editor: I wish to call the attention of the citizens of Carson to a little matter in which all are interested, namely: their apathy in case of a fire in the town. It is true they are taxed slightly for the support of the fire department; but that is not the only assistance firemen need in case of a fire. There must be a change, and that soon, or all will regret it.

130 years ago

Eggs. — The landlord of the St. Charles bought a case of eggs last week for his boarders at 40 cents per dozen. The snow blockade raised the price to 60 and 75 cents, and he concluded there was more profit in selling, which he did. The price is two for 25 cents.

100 years ago

The board of county commissioners with James Larson and Pete Crow present held its regular monthly meeting this morning. Henry Daughterty, because of sickness, was unable to attend. The regular batch of monthly bills was gone through and allowed, the budget prepared by County Clerk Morton was examined and bids were opened for the wrecking of the remaining buildings on the blocks to be occupied by the court house and the state memorial hall.

80 years ago

One-third of the National Guard Hall, one of the oldest and most famous buildings in Nevada, collapsed with a deafening crash at midnight tonight, says a Virginia City special to the Journal.

60 years ago

Ormsby County School Board trustees are making another attempt to sell the old elementary school at Division and King Sts., but are leaving an avenue open to lease the structure if their sale price is not met.

40 years ago

Support for the so-called “Sagebrush Rebellion” appears to be waning in the cities but is still strong in the rural areas, a Bureau of Land Management official said Friday.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.