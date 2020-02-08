Past Pages for February 8 to 11, 2020

Saturday

150 years ago

Carson Mint Dollars have made their appearance. They are notable coins for several reasons. In the first place they are a living refutation of the old, carping prediction that there never would be any money issued from the Carson Mint; and in the second place they are the only silver dollars that have bee minted for several years.

130 years ago

Frozen Horses. Fourteen Indian horses were frozen to death last evening on the last back of Bullion ravine. Nine of them were huddled together and standing on their feet, buried almost to their ears in snow, and their manes and tails were caked with ice.

100 years ago

The train from Reno this morning hearing a big majority of the legislators called for the special session arrived at the Carson spot a little late, and with it an extra car, having stretched along its sides a banner inscribed the words “Suffrage Special,” occupied by at least half a hundred of Washoe county women who have been pronounced their fight for equal rights. Mrs. Sadie Hurst, the sole female member of the house, presided over the house to present the resolution.

80 years ago

The “Guide to Nevada,” a part of the American Guide Series being prepared by the Works Progress Administration in the first comprehensive coverage of the United States, will probably go to press at the end of February.

60 years ago

Slush and snow, following hard on the heels of the wind and rain that slashed across Carson City for two days taking a heavy toll in property damage, put an added burden on residents today.

40 years ago

Storey County Commissioners are expected to give final approval Tuesday to a business license for a dog racing track at the north edge of the county near Lockwood.

Sunday

150 years ago

Gale in Virginia City. We learn by the Gold Hill News that great damage was done yesterday in Virginia City by a hurricane which prevailed in the morning. The fire-wall of the International Hotel was blown down, destroying in its fall the awning and side wall underneath. Four or five thousand negatives were destroyed in Hedger & Noe’s Photography gallery.

130 years ago

Picked Up A Sucker. A few nights ago JackFurlong saw a farm hand in his gymnasium whom he concluded to give lessons in boxing. He whispered that he had “picked up a sucker,” and invited in the crowd to see the fun. In a few minutes they picked up Furlong. They picked him up five times. Six bottles of beer sent to this office is not enough to keep the item out.

100 years ago

Col. J. G. Scrugham, state engineer, will address the people of Carson tonight at the Leisure Hour hall on irrigation and reclamation matters, particularly as they refer to this county.

80 years ago

In carrying out the spirit of the Twelfth Scout Law; Carson City Boy Scouts have arranged to attend services tomorrow — the Sunday during Boy Scout Week — at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. Some, however, may attend worship at some other local church of their choice. All are expected to observe the Twelfth Scout Law, which reads as follows: “A Scout is reverent. He is reverent toward God. He is faithful to his religious duties, and respects the convictions of others to matters of customs and religions.”

60 years ago

Marriage licenses issued in Ormsby county during 1959 were up 25 percent over 1958, county recorder Verla Stinson reported today. Figures show 4,855 to 3,875 for the previous year. New justice Pete Supera married 2,649 persons. The top minister was Rev. A.G. Shriver with 546, and increase form his previous year of 410.

40 years ago

A youth car club sponsors by a local service club seems to be an idea that is catching on. According to Walt Grosman of the Carson City Optimist Club, the Octagon Club’s formation in recent weeks has “grown like you can’t believe,” with as many as 60 local youths expressing interest.

Tuesday

150 years ago

It is a significant fact that she the telegraph in England passed into the hands of the government, private dispatches have trebled in number.

130 years ago

Supposed to be Drowned. Two Virginia boys were seen Sunday in a small row boat on Washoe Lake during a high wind, trying to reach the shore. Shortly afterwards the empty boat was found, but the occupants could not be seen, though their lunch, fishing tackle, were still in the boat. It is feared that they were upset and lost their lives.

100 years ago

Saturday evening, between 7 and 8 o’clock, three armed and masked bandits, after leaving their auto on the outskirts of town, robbed the former Travis store at Aurora and beat. Up the proprietor, a man from China named Charley Luke, and took form his person a sum of $175. The man was taken to Hawthorne in serious condition and is thought he will recover.

80 years ago

Governments of the state of Nevada and the county of Ormsby are functioning according to usual routine today, after having been under the direction of outstanding Boy Scouts of the state yesterday. The boys assembled in the executive offices and received from Governor E.P. Carville souvenir cards bearing the seal of the state and certifying that the Scout named had served in the state office designated.

60 years ago

Three tugs took the S.S. Angelo Petri under two today 24 hours after the world’s largest wine tanker was disabled by pounding seas off the Golden Gate Bridge. The vessel was carrying a cargo of 1,500,000 gallons of wine, 1,500,000 gallons of cottonseed oil and 1,500 of missile fuel.

40 years ago

Proponents of the so-called “Sagebrush Rebellion” lost what might have been an important ally in the fight to regain state control of about 83 percent of the land in Nevada which is now under federal control. At its annual meeting the Nevada Wildlife Federation unanimously passed a resolution which opposed state and local takeover of public lands under federal jurisdiction.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.