Past Pages for January 13 to 15, 2021

Wednesday

145 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Settle your butcher bill!! Those owing for meats furnished by ‘The City Market’ are hereby requested to square up their accounts with me as soon as the 10th of the present month — next Monday — if they would like to avoid, a Lawsuit and Costs. For I will sue delinquents after that date. John C. Meder, City Market, King Street, Carson.”

140 Years Ago

Baggage smashers: There is talk of getting up a bill to protect the public against baggage-smashers on the railroads. The bill would make it a felony for a man to smash the top of a trunk in by throwing bars of lead or bullion on it or kicking the stuffing out of a carpet-sack.

130 Years Ago

All sorts: “Yank,” the Lake Tahoe pioneer, is said to be failing very fast. This has been said of Yank for the last ten years, but he bobs up each successive year just the same.

120 Years Ago

The Kodac [sic] crank: Dr. Hennessy slipped into his house with a snap shot of Main street and closed himself up in his dark room (the closet) to process it while his wife was getting ready to go downtown and get some bargains advertised in the Appeal. Not knowing he was in the closet, she locked the door before going out. He was intent on his developing and oblivious to the surrounding circumstances. When he tried to get out, he found the door locked. He yelled and made all the noise he could. Some neighbors heard and liberated him. He made no explanation except that the fastening had caught. The neighbors got the idea that he must have been locked up to keep him from hunting ducks at Washoe lake.

110 Years Ago

Clem Berry: C. P. Holloway, while intoxicated, hit Clem Berry over the head with a cane. Holloway was arrested, the Judge assessed him $28.50 and 14 days in the county jail.

100 Years Ago

Prohibition: A. Menicucci of Sparks was given a fine of $250 and a term of sixty days in the county jail. He pleaded guilty to violating the state prohibition law in operating a still. He was caught with three barrels of raisin mash and half a gallon of jackass brandy.

Thursday

145 Years Ago

Old landmarks passing away: An old adobe butcher shop stood where now towers Matt Rinckel’s handsome brick block. Opposite there is the old blacksmith shop going down before the ruthless hand of progress. Jacob Klein will erect a statelier structure, two story brick. He will move his dancing saloon over to the area which will develop future hurdy houses.

140 Years Ago

Episcopal Fair: The ladies of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will hold a Fair and Festival at the Opera House. Fresh oysters, hot coffee and cold lunch can be obtained, articles of value and beauty will be sold and there will be varied entertainment. Admission, Tuesday evening, 25 cents; Wednesday, 50 cents.

130 Years Ago

Tuscarora Guards: A number of Guards have been affected by the Indian scare and sent in their resignations. They remind one of the Home Guard described as being “Invincible in peace and Invisible in war.” Brave Boys! (Times Review)

120 Years Ago

Oreana cut-off: The grading for the Oreana cut-off is nearly finished and work of laying the track on the new piece of road has been commenced. Two steel gangs of 30 men each are engaged in the work of laying the ties and 75-pound rails, and it is the expectation that this work will be completed and the track ready for use. The Oreana cut-off is one of the most important of the many which the Southern Pacific is making along its line between Ogden and Wadsworth.

110 Years Ago

The wind: A little girl 8-years old was picked up by the wind at Harris Bros’ store and carried a distance, but she was not injured.

100 Years Ago

Leisure Hour Club meeting: There was a fair attendance at the meeting. Mrs. Lucy Crowell was named to fill the place on the committee having the closing of the street between the school and Leisure Hour hall. Parents have taken this measure very much to heart, as last year several narrow escapes from being run down by autos occurred.

Friday

145 Years Ago

Dentistry: Doctor J. S. Newland, practical dentist, whose office is in Hurd’s Photograph Studio, opposite the Mint performs all operations on the teeth and jaws, but manufactures celluloid plates for artificial teeth, also silver and rubber plates, etc.

140 Years Ago

Jottings: Gillhooly has just laid in a stock of 5,000 Cleopatra cigars and also a new brand known as the “Dream.”

A small army of male and female variety show performers arrived in Carson from San Francisco. The San Francisco Vaudeville Co., will open a Moore’s Theater.

130 Years Ago

Chinaman: A number of boys amused themselves by throwing stones and chunks of ice at a Chinaman while he was driving his laundry wagon. The Chinaman got down from his wagon, pulled a huge revolver from his pocket and fired at the crowd of boys who scattered pell mell. No arrests. (Enterprise).

120 Years Ago

Smallpox: The smallpox scare is about over and the many complaints are from those suffering from sore arms. (Report)

110 Years Ago

Reno’s excursion: Citizens of Reno have authorized their representatives in the Legislature to invite that body to visit Reno to inspect the State property and take a look at the proposed Insane Asylum site. They will be tendered grand banquet at Chamberlain’s Hotel.

100 Years Ago

State news: Following a raid of the Elite saloon of Reno, where considerable quantity of prohibited intoxicants were uncovered, the landlord has refused to extend the lease. The place has been closed as a consequence.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.