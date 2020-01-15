Past Pages for January 15-17, 2020

Wednesday

150 Years Ago

Nonpareil Club: The Ball was attended by a numerous and much delighted company who kept up their jollities until the gray streaks began to show themselves in the east. Everybody was “as happy as a big Bologna sausage.”

140 Years Ago

A sister’s plea: Alf Chartz, sentenced to the State Prison for life for the shooting of Edgar Rickards, conductor on the Eureka and Palisade railroad in June, 1878, came before the Board of Pardons. Chartz’s sister, Mrs. S. E. Carlton, an older sister of Chartz, appeared before the Board and presented numerous petitions, and Arthur McEwen, editor of the Eureka Republican gave a full account of the killing. Mrs. S. E. Carlton said she felt assured that the jury would see that her brother really considered his life in danger. (Pardon was denied.)

130 Years Ago

All sorts: The town is full of drummers. Sleighing bids fair to hold out another week. Another “Jack the Ripper” has appeared in Europe. The Opera House is now heated by four stoves; one in each corner down stairs.

110 Years Ago

Suffragist to invade Nevada: Miss Jeanette Weir, Professor of History in the Nevada College and Secretary of the Nevada Historical Society, is now in New York. She intends to organize a branch of the Equal Franchise Society in Reno and is now attending a meeting of the American Historical Society and studying Women Suffrage there.

50 Years Ago

Apollo 11 reflects history of the sun: Radiation streaming from the sun leaves minute traces in the lunar rocks. Magnification after treating it with an acid etch shows tracks created by the impact of solar radiation according to Dr. Robert M. Walker of Washington University and Dr. J. R. Arnold of the University of California at San Diego.

20 Years Ago

Photo caption: Electronics on wheels—Pioneer Electronics unveiled its 1990 Gemballa Mirage sports car on the opening day of the winter Consumer Electronics show in Las Vegas. The car features a 2,100-watt sound system, 24 speakers, color TV monitor, videocassette recorder and a top speed of 270 mph. Players in the glitzy world of consumer electronics were given an upbeat assessment of the industry and a look at acres of gadgetry.

Thursday

150 Years Ago

Virginia City Choral Society: They are composed of some of the best amateur vocalists on the Pacific Coast and will give a concert at the Carson Theater. The profits of this concert will be donated to the Episcopal church in this city. After the performance a dance will be given at Moore and Parker’s Hall, and a supper will be served by the ladies of St. Peter’s church. It will be a gay and festive occasion, and a brilliant affair.

140 Years Ago

The Eclipse: It was viewed from the Mint by Prof. Einbach, assisted by Mr. Marr, of the U.S. Coast Surveying Expedition along with two dozen local astronomers on hand, including several ladies. The ladies rendered valuable service by sticking their hats in front of the telescopes. Superintendent Crawford and George Tufly came to take a look when Prof. Einbach told them the eclipse had been cancelled by the Signal Service, so they went home.

The eclipse began at 2 o’clock. A little depression was observable, and then the sun became dimmed and a shadow stole over the landscape–which caused the birds to leave the air and take refuge in the trees; pigeons took to their roosting places to settle down as if for the night. At 4 o’clock the eclipse reached the greatest obscuration and the city looked as if it was in a subdued light and then El Sol returned.

130 Years Ago

Sleigh riding the rage: Sleighing has been the real sport and these who did not own cutters when the sleighing season commenced have improvised runners placed under the bottom of their buggies, phaetons, carriage or light wagons. Far into the night, the bells jingle merrily on Main street.

110 Years Ago

Some storm: A first-class snow storm has set in and continued all through the day. About four inches has fallen up to this evening and if the fall keeps up at this rate we will have plenty of “the beautiful.”

50 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Carson Theatre—‘Ring of Bright Water,’ the stars of Born Free shine even brighter. A carefree otter and two enchanting people in a motion picture for every family…everywhere, starring Bill Travers and Virginia McKenna.

20 Years Ago

A new decade of spacecraft began as the space shuttle Columbia took off from Cape Canaveral, Florida. It rocketed into orbit on a 10-day mission to chase down and bring back a satellite to earth. The mission is the first of 10 planned in 1990 as NASA continues its recovery from the Challenger explosion that killed seven astronauts four years ago.

Friday

150 Years Ago

A dastardly outrage: Griff Williams assaulted Conrad Wiegand on C street, Virginia City, knocking him down and stamping him in the face. Wiegand may be irrational in his attempts at reforming the work, but he is a noncombatant. Nobody but a coward would thus assail him.

140 Years Ago

Episcopal bell: The bell is so badly cracked that it is no longer of any use in calling sinners to the sanctuary. Indeed its voice is so discordant that a man of ordinarily pious and prayerful proclivities would be more in a blasphemous humor than otherwise if he attempted to engage in religious meditation while such an outrage on sound and harmony of tone was being promulgated above his head. It was repaired without expense at the V & T car shops. It cracked last Sunday from the excessive cold, making it too brittle for use. Until it is repaired, the Episcopalians will attend service by the bells of other denominations.

130 Years Ago

Pacific Coast items: Archibald McKenna has left Petaluma after being threatened with tar and feathers for beating his wife. At Petaluma Mrs. Dell Robinson and her eight children were poisoned by drinking tea. They were seriously ill for a period.

110 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Violets 10 cents a bunch at Muller’s Drug Store.” “The Park Hotel, Formerly the Ormsby House is headquarters for commercial travelers because it is central, good and clean, with clean sample rooms. Free bus to all trains. Special rates by week or month. Meals 25 cents. Bar in Connection. Joe Rochon, Proprietor, Carson City, Nevada.”

50 Years Ago

Photo caption: Players get funds—Thelma Calhoun, member of the Nevada State Council on the Arts, presents a check in the amount of $350, the first part of a $950 grant, to Dr. George Moore, president of Proscenium Players…

20 Years Ago

Advertisement: “The Movies 4—‘Tango & Cash,’ ‘Blaze,’ ‘The War of the Roses,’ and ‘Steel Magnolias.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.