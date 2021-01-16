Past Pages for January 16 to 19, 2021

Saturday

145 Years Ago

A warm theater: The Theatre will be thoroughly warmed on Saturday night. This is a very important matter as the times go. A comfortable auditorium and a pleasing program will prove a great temptation to amusement seekers.

140 Years Ago

Astrological: Mrs. Bowers, the Washoe sorceress, the only original fortune teller the sagebrush has ever produced, will remain in the city during the legislative session. She is able to prognosticate the future and fate of the railroad bills, and her ideas of the future can be depended upon. She will be at the house of Mrs. Stern, corner of Fifth and Division Streets.

130 Years Ago

All sorts: Scarlet fever is showing up in Elko.

General C. C. Powning is superintending the cutting and sorting of ice by the Verdi Ice company. The pond is illuminated at night by a mammoth electric light and presents a scene of magnificence and grandeur.

120 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Opera House, One night, Friday, January 18, Ben Hendricks. He bane a Yolly, Yoval, Yenial, Yenuine, Yentlemen [sic], in the play that made him famous—Ole Olson, the first and best Swedish American. He made millions laugh. Dozens of specialties and they’re great. Brilliant, special features. The National Swedish Ladies Quartette, Direct from Stockholm, Sweden. Admission 50 cents and $1.00. Reserved seats at Steinmetz.”

110 Years Ago

All sorts: Despite the bad weather a large number of strangers visited the Mint to witness how the “root of all evil” is manufactured.

A number of Comstock friends of Father Manogue went down to San Francisco to see him consecrated as Bishop.

100 Years Ago

A season’s card sent out by the Red Arrow Garage—with a punch in every word:

Good morning

Are you not glad you live in Carson?

Where the water is the best on earth, 99.5 per cent pure;

Where sunshine reigns nearly the year ‘round;

Where we have no tornadoes or cyclones;

Where we have neither fleas nor Jersey mosquitos;

Where we have the Carson Hot Springs, the finest medicine springs in the world;

Where charity, hospitality, social ability and good fellowship are the rule;

Where we have no floods or earthquake;

Where we have good schools and good teachers…

Where business conditions are improving each year;

Where in spite of all obstacles Carson City is going ahead?

We know you are glad to live in such a community;

So are we, and we wish you a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

Sunday

150 Years Ago

St. Peters Episcopal Church: Rev. Mr. Allen will deliver a discourse on, “A Common Sense View of Amusements.” It is the intention of the reverend gentlemen from time to time to continue the discussion of this and cognate subjects.

Leaving: Superintendent Yerington of the Virginia and Truckee Railroad has tendered a free pass to the starving Chinamen in this city. A number of them have gone to Virginia City in search of employment and relief.

140 Years Ago

Indian census taker: Chief Numana, also known as Captain Dave, has been appointed by Major Powell of the Indian Department to act as Census Supervisor. He has sent native enumerators all over the State to take the census. One was in Carson and exhibited his census returns. On a sheet of blank paper, he makes a circle which represents a wickiup or camp. Within this circle, he makes figures to represent the number of persons in the family. The figures are of various sizes to represent grown persons, youth and children. The Census Supervisor takes willow sticks, from two to four inches in length—a full length stick represents a full grown man or woman and shorter sticks are used to designate the size of young Indians…

130 Years Ago

Keno: Nudge Mara’s keno game is still giving away money at the Monarch.

With four chances out of a dollar,

A pot you will surely collar;

Get four in a line

And get ‘em on time,

Then Keno! Is what you must holler.

120 Years Ago

The Elko way: The Tuscarora Times-Review flatly contradicts the story of a Wells young man who made all arrangements for his wedding with the exception of asking the girl. The paper says: The story is a burning libel upon the young men of Elko county. The unswerving rule with Elko county young men is to marry the girl and gain the parent’s consent afterwards. (Tuscarora Times-Review)

110 Years Ago

Snow shoes and the mail: Due to heavy snow in the hills of Nevada the mail to Glenbrook is being taken up to the resort via snowshoes. Ed Hadsell says that there is more snow this storm than he has experienced in nearly twenty years. There will be no water shortage this summer.

100 Years Ago

“That Something”: The Grand presents a play that is a problem of all who have real blood in their veins. The story is about human problems, the maze of strife, and is a stirring drama. Also shown is “The Window Trimmer,” a Al St. John comedy—a scream from start to finish.

Tuesday

150 Years Ago

All sorts: C. B. McClellan, the artist, has received orders for portraits. It is a pleasure to visit him and see the magic of his handiwork.

Father Manogue, the well known and loved Christian gentlemen has been sick, but hopes of his recovery were entertained.

140 Years Ago

Lady luck: An elegantly dressed lady, while crossing from Rosser’s building to the Mint corner, slipped and fell into a mud puddle. It is not known whether she uttered any bad words…

130 Years Ago

Asphyxiated: Miss Jennie Brophy of Virginia City was partially asphyxiated at the Con. Cal. & Va. Office, by a combination of sewer and other gases, but she is on the mend. She has since that time been able to partake of food, and hopes are now for a speedy recovery. (Enterprise)

120 Years Ago

Love’s hard road: A young couple came to Carson after their marriage in California. It was a runaway match. They waited here for a remittance from home, but it never came. They started for Reno on foot. If they had let their wants known here, a purse would have soon been raised that would have taken them home in a Pullman palace car.

110 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Notice to the ladies of the ‘Up-to-Date’ hairdressing Parlors of Reno, accompanied by two expert hairdressers, will be at Miss Clara Cristler’s Millinery Parlors on Main Street, Carson City. Latest styles of puffs and curls now on sale at her place. Make all reservations for time with Miss Cristler. Beautiful puffs and switches made of your own combings.”

100 Years Ago

Legislature: The 30th Session of Legislature begins January 17, 1921.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.