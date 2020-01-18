Past Pages for January 18-21, 2020

Saturday

150 Years Ago

The storm: A gale began and was the severest that has visited us for more than a year. The wind blew, and we had a lively snow storm. At the State Prison where things were blown right and left, a portion of the fence surrounding the Prison succumbed to the zephyr and went flying down the road, and the tin roof was taken from the water tank and carried 100 yards.

140 Years Ago

Angels’ wings: The officers of the Ladies Union are making a dozen angel wings for the upcoming entertainment. It takes four women to make a pair of wings. One cuts out the muslin, another bends the wire, the third sews on the fluting and the fourth pads with cotton. They will appear in a tableau, and the wearing of the swiss and cotton wings will bring down the house.

130 Years Ago

All sorts: Lie-Man (Lymon) Frisbie, the man with the Inyo marble eye and the paper Mache face, is busily engaged in keeping the flies off the Arlington bar.

The snow is piled up to a depth of about two feet on the back streets, and as none of the property owners have as yet dug any paths, it is easy to imagine how abominable the walking is.

110 Years Ago

Mrs. Vanderleith dies: Meta Elizabeth Vanderleith was born near Elmshorn, Germany, on Sept. 6, 1871. She was married there and came to the United States and located at Missouri Bar, near Nevada City, California in the early ’50s, her husband having been attracted to that section by the great gold discoveries. She was the only woman living in the camp and was greatly beloved by the miners and frontiersman. Three children are left to mourn the loss of an affectionate and loving mother. They are Mrs. A.M. Welles of Denver, Miss Emma Vanderlieth and Mr. E.D. Vanderlieth of this city.

50 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Carson City Nugget—Sea food buffet $2.50—All you can eat. Served in the Sierra Room every Friday 5 to 9 p.m.”

20 Years Ago

Grammy Awards nominees for 2000 (in part): Record of the Year: “The End of the Innocence,” Don Henley; “The Living Years,” Mike and the Mechanics; “She Drives Me Crazy,” Fine Young Cannibals; “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” Billy Joel; “Wind Beneath My Wings,” Bette Midler…

Sunday

150 Years Ago

The soiree at New Hall: Let those who love to dance, dance more and more; and let those dance, who never danced before (Moor’s and Parker’s—Melodies). Swashay [sic] hands across, Sally go down the middle; sound the banjo, beat the bones, play piccolo and fiddle. Tickets admitting one gentleman, and from one to three hundred ladies, one dollar. Supper, fifty cents for each eater and eatress [sic].

140 Years Ago

Episcopal Church: Regular morning services at St. Peter’s Church. The bell being unfit for use, will not be rung. Sunday School at 12:30. Public invited. Geo. R. Davis, Rector.

130 Years Ago

All sorts: The snow is respectfully requested to quit. Since Rail’s storehouse caved in, people are commencing to clear off their roofs. The livery men have made considerable money on their sleighs during the storms.

110 Years Ago

Coldest Winter: The Indians in this neck of the woods predicted that the present winter would be the coldest known in Nevada for some years. The pinenuts had a shell about twice as thick as usual. The Indian is a born naturalist and by such signs as the squirrel laying up an extra supply of provender, they gauge the winter months ahead.

50 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Silver Spur Specials, ‘Roast Tom Turkey with all the trimmings 88 cents; Italian Spaghetti & Meat Balls 78 cents; Baby Beef T-Bone $1.29; Pan Fried Chicken 78 cents…”

20 Years Ago

Superstars: Rowan & Martin will appear at the Hotel Sahara-Tahoe Superstar season. Entertainment Director Jimmy Dean announced that the pair has been booked. Other names slated to appear are Buddy Hackett, Jack Benny, Johnny Carson, Don Rickles and Danny Kaye…

Tuesday

150 Years Ago

All sorts: The once flourishing town of Meadow Lake has dwindled. There are less than 20 people in the town and about 10 to 15 houses to every person. By fire assays, it is known that the gold is there, but it is tough to get it.

The Overland Telegraph line is reported to be down for the distance of fifty miles east of North Platte.

The Chicken Pox is the latest sensation in Virginia City.

140 Years Ago

Fire alarm: A man rushed into the Curry engine house and wanted a fire alarm rung. An investigation of the cause of his excitement revealed the fact that three red headed girls had stopped to talk in the street together.

130 Years Ago

Mrs. Ocmus B. Nay: Mrs. Nay of Carson was summoned to Utah for her son Marley, 15, had been thrown from a horse and severely injured. Seven years ago she came here with four small boys — her husband and brother in the State Prison. She worked every day to support herself and the children. She went out to clean houses, wash and iron, and sew at night until twelve and two o’clock for money to buy wood, pay house rent and feed and clothe four helpless ones. She had no money, but through the kindness of friends $22.25 was raised, and she left to take care of her child in Utah.

110 Years Ago

Used snowplow: Owing to the fierce wind which blew through Washoe Valley it was necessary to use the snowplow ahead of the passenger train to get through to Reno.

50 Years Ago

Photo caption: Puncher—The Appeal’s new production manager, Paul Stuke, tries his hand at a new tape-punching machine while Steven Majewski, a representative of Compugraphic Co., which manufactures printing equipment, supplies types. The Appeal is installing advanced new photo-offset printing equipment.

20 Years Ago

Low flying: Navy pilots fly lower than 100 feet above the ground in violation of regulation. Captain Ray Alcorn said pilots are given strict instructions not to break federal law which says that they must stay 500 feet from people and property.

Correction for Sunday, Jan. 12:

110 Years Ago — Address correction: Jack’s Bar was on the corner of 5th and Carson, and Nevada Saloon was on the corner of 4th and Carson.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.