Past Pages for January 2 to 5, 2021

Saturday

145 years ago

The newspaper Silver Star in Winnemucca tells of John Fraser, a discharged soldier from Fort Boise, where he had been stationed prior to his discharge. He has an order stating he should have transportation on the Central Pacific Railroad from Winnemucca to San Francisco, where the clerk refused to receive the order from the uniformed “boy in blue.” He has spent his last dollar telegraphing to fix the mistake.

130 years ago

Three thousand Indians are surrounded in the “Bad Lands,” and something will drop in the next twenty four hours.

120 years ago

The cottonwood trees, owning to the warm days, are budding out, and the warm days continue for another week the trees will be wearing their green drew right at the commencement of winter. Quite a number of wild flowers are in bloom on the south side of the range. — Lincoln County Record.

110 years ago

The state officers who were elected on the eighth day of last November took the oath of office in the Supreme Court room this morning. None of the new officers have ever fought a duel or intend to according to their sworn testimony and oath.

100 years ago

“Paris Green,” is Charley Ray’s new picture, which were showing tonight at the C. and C. Theater. Smiles travel a smile a minute. Its about a bashful, lonesome doughboy who meets a chic little French miss in a jazzy Parisian restaurant. When he’s out of uniform and back on the little Jersey farm, suddenly one day the girl from Paris appears in a corn field, and right there things begin to pop thick and fast.

Sunday

145 Years Ago

Matinee: Joe Murphy and his troupe will hold a Matinee for the accommodation of the little folks. A Christmas present of Joe Murphy is a good thing to give, for the memory of it will last for a life time. Admission half price.

140 Years Ago

Moore’s Theater Saloon: This is the prime old resort of the law makers, connubiators [sic] and lovers of the pure old genuine is still commanding the first place. They offer a genuine tea-kettle whiskey and old New England rum can be produced when called for. C. Yeomans, manager.

130 Years Ago

Spiritualistic advice: Taking the advance of the old spiritualistic woman in Silver City, the Walker Bros. have struck it rich. The shaft was struck at a depth of 25 feet and the ledge four feet wide on the spot she designated–assayed as high as $30 to the ton.

120 Years Ago

Writes of Nevada: Alf Doten has a three-column article in the New Year’s edition of the Salt Lake Tribune, and it is confined to Nevada and her resources. It’s a good write-up and will result in good for this State.

110 Years Ago

Extraordinary entertainment: New Year’s entertainment was given by the prisoners at the State Prison to a number of guests and other inmates. The following is the program (in part): Nevada State Prison, Carson Prison Vaudeville Association January 2, 1911—1. “Beautiful Maiden,” Orchestra; “Going to Leave Home” by Mr. Mc-Gee; Song, “Arrah Wanna,” Mr. Bennett; Violin Solo, “Flower Song” by Mr. Frosberg…

100 Years Ago

All sorts: Mrs. Phil McGrath (formerly Mary Roberts) and son, Phillip, have been the guests of Mrs. Roberts (of Foreman-Roberts House) the past ten days and have returned to their home in Oakland.

Tuesday

145 Years Ago

Prof. Plummer’s entertainment: The reading of Mark Twain’s “Coyote” was a very great success. We note that the Professor has greatly improved as a Shakespearean reader and the entertainment was a real treat throughout.

130 Years Ago

Carson Wheelmen: They plan on starting the year with a little jollity in the shape of a dance and exhibition. The purpose is to afford those who attend a splendid evening. They have perfected some good, lively wheel work. It is Zimmer’s music, lemonade, visiting class and a proper amount of dancing. Tickets $1.00.

120 Years Ago

Weat: The wind did damage in Virginia City—sheds were blown down, the International Hotel lost a number of windows and blazes started but were extinguished before any harm was done.

110 Years Ago

Orphans Home: Joe Joseph and his wife have been managers of the Orphans’ Home for 12 years and had one of the best records ever borne by a public entity. There has never been a death in the Home, and attendance of orphans has averaged 95 with ages 2 to 18 years. On 4th of July, 1902 the main building was destroyed by fire. There were 79 children in the home and no one was injured by the fire or after effects. During the past month three children have been discharged having gained the age limit—for boys it is 16 and girls 18. The cost per child including tuition and superintendent’s salary amounts to .73 1/3 cents per day. Nevada’s was the first Orphans Home to be established in America. James Fair during his last campaign in Nevada left a sum of $1000 but that]] sum never reached the children or the Home. Wm. Sharon donated the tall wooden building which stands on the grounds.

100 Years Ago

Grand Theater: “The Girl Who Dared,” a western photoplay with the lovely Edythe Sterling, will be shown at the Grand theater. It will have the usual amount of thrills, romance, villainy, horsemanship and gunplay. “The Girl Who Dared” is a real drama with action and excitement from beginning to end.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006. Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan.