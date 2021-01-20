Past Pages for January 20 to 22, 2021

Wednesday

150 Years Ago

Yankee plummer [sic]: This well-known humorist is going to shake the side of the people on the hill and will probably visit Carson before many days.

140 Years Ago

All sorts: Maud French was brought before Judge Cary for maliciously breaking windows in Mother Richard’s house. The case was postponed to give the parties in the suit time to produce witnesses, or amicably adjust their differences.

130 Years Ago

All sorts: The stable of the Riverside hotel in Reno was totally destroyed by fire. The loss is $3,000, partially covered by insurance.

The Briggs House team ran away and scattered the crowd at the depot but little damage was done, and the team was stopped in short order.

120 Years Ago

The masque ball: A grand masquerade ball is to be given in Empire. It has been some time since the public has been treated to a real masquerade ball, and they will undoubtedly take advantage of this occasion and enjoy a royal time.

110 Years Ago

Classified ads: Pleasant sleeping rooms for rent. Enquire of Mrs. A. A. Walker, first house south of State Printing Office facing the Capitol grounds.

Furnished house to rent: With four rooms, electric light and bath, suitable for housekeeping. Apply at this office or phone 531.

The Stone Market, Otto T. Schulz, Prop., dealer in beef, pork, veal, lamb and fish in season, Phone 504, Carson City—Nevada.”

100 Years Ago

Spectacular picture: “Way Down East,” which D. W. Griffiths has produced from the play is to be seen at the Rialto theater in Reno for a special engagement. Griffith has surpassed the theaters of the world.

Thursday

150 Years Ago

Bill introduced for Sutro Tunnel: It will be known as the Mineral Land Fund and will be for the benefit of the “Sutro Tunnel Company.” The money is received from the United States by sale of mineral lands.

140 Years Ago

Seeress: Mrs. Bowers is now located at the Arlington House. She holds over any other seeress now in town by a handsome majority.

130 Years Ago

Prison tracks: The Independent wants to know what would become of the prehistoric tracks if the State Prison were removed to Reno. If anybody thinks Reno would move the Prison and leave the tracks behind, they don’t know.

120 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Opera House—One Jolly Night—With Those Funny Men “Murray and Mack.” Their big comedy hit shooting the chutes. 35 farce comedy favorites in the cast. Admission 50 cents and $1.00.

110 Years Ago

Lights for the Inaugural: The interior of the Opera House is being transformed into a fairy palace with a wealth of decorative design, everything radiating from a common center. They have run streamers of white and green from the center of the ceiling to every point of the building. Under the center is a huge decorated bell, and there will be added surprises to come. The scheme of electric lighting will be elaborate, and when the lights are turned on, it will look as if a rainbow factory had exploded…

100 Years Ago

California claims Tahoe: Senator Thomas Ingram of California introduced a bill in the California legislature to protect the alleged rights of the state of California in Lake Tahoe. The action has been taken by reason of the activity of the state of Nevada in connection with the use of the waters of Lake Tahoe for irrigation purposes. The people of California wish to have Lake Tahoe preserved in all its natural beauty forever.

Friday

150 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Ho! For the Warm Springs and Skating Rink!

J. R. Cowen’s carriage will leave Carson Street for the Warm Springs Hotel (State Prison) at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 o’clock pm daily. There is a large Skating Rink near the hotel, and skates of every size and description to let.”

140 Years Ago

Empire: Old residents who have lived there for the past fifteen years are getting discouraged at the lifelessness of the village. Many are making preparations to seek other homes.

130 Years Ago

Census: According to the census returns there are 244,704 Indians in the United States. On the grounds of economy the Government might try the experiment of gathering the Indians together and paying each person a liberal annual salary. It would be much cheaper than the cost of the administration of the Indian Bureau.

120 Years Ago

Looking for accommodations: The Appeal received a letter from the United News Company of New York asking for photographs and information regarding headquarters for pugilistic accommodations. The sporting fraternity has its eye on Carson as the only center where fights can be conducted on the square and without interruption from authorities.

110 Years Ago

Population by census: The 1910 census gives Elko a population of 1,667; Ely 2,055, Fallon 741, Goldfield 4,838; Tonopah 3,900, Virginia City 2,244 and Winnemucca 1,786.

100 Years Ago

Floods: Both the Carson and Truckee rivers are coming up as a result of the rain. The overflow into the Lahontan dam assures a sufficient for that section next summer.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.