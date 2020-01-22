Past Pages for January 22 to 24, 2020

Wednesday

150 Years Ago

All sorts: Grading is progressing on the Silver City branch of the V. & T. R. R. The road when completed will be two miles and a half in length.

The News of last evening says that an earthquake shock was felt at Gold Hill.

Proposals for the new State Capitol will be received by the Board of Capitol Commissioners.

140 Years Ago

All sorts: Dr. Henry Slade, the world renowned medium will give sittings for physical manipulations, medical examination and treatment at the Arlington Hotel on Sunday

Prof. Speiser, a pianist of Virginia City, committed suicide in Virginia City. This was his third attempt.

The Carson Guard have erected a new target house on their range at Treadway’s ranch.

130 Years Ago

A new Variety: A peculiar form of “grip” has appeared in Carson. It is prevalent among candidates, and the first symptom is a violent shaking of the right hand on meeting an acquaintance.

110 Years Ago

Leisure Hour Lecture: Colonel Archibald Dickson of Carson City, who was Secretary of the Baldwin-Zeigler Polar Expedition of 1901-1902, is scheduled to relate his experiences in a thousand-mile trip with Siberian wolf dogs and sledges over the Arctic Polar Ice Pack. It will be for the benefit of the Leisure Hour Club and held at the Odd Fellows’ Hall, Carson. The lecture will be full of adventure — crossing moving ice, crevasses, and the fight of the steamship America to avoid destruction among the moving icebergs …

50 Years Ago

TV Listings for Monday, January 19 (all channels): I Love Lucy; Wanted: Dead or Alive; Beat the Clock, Gunsmoke, It Takes a Thief; What’s My Line, Laugh in; He Said, She Said, How to Steal a Million; The Avengers, Mayberry R.F.D.; Doris Day Show, Carol Burnett Show, Playhouse; Untouchables.

20 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Carson Dodge Chrysler, 3550 South Carson Street—90 Dodge Caravan $13,995, 90 Dodge Grand Caravan $16,587, 90 Dodge Vista Wagon 4 x 4 $12,597, 89 Dodge W-50 Pick-Up 4 x 4 $9,287…”

ThurSday

150 Years Ago

Moore trouble: It seems of late as though the only business of the traveling community of Carson consists in conveying crazy people from the Capital to the Insane Asylum at Stockton. Johnny Moore, conveying a “luny” met with a slight mishap upsetting the stage in Washoe City. Johnny and his man were the only passengers and neither sustained any serious injury. (Reno Crescent)

140 Years Ago

A Séance with Slade: Dr. Slade, the medium, has become famous on two continents. He is a well built, pleasing looking man, with a fine head and face, light, bushy hair and mustache.

The Medium’s table: “I want a séance.”

“Certainly: sit down at this table.”

“I would like to examine it.”

The medium turned the table upside down and invited the reporter to inspect “the machinery.” The reporter examined every hinge of the leaves.

The first raps: The medium seated himself at the corner of the table with the reporter on the opposite side. As soon as the two were seated, several raps were heard under the table. While the doctor was taking the raps continued, and ventriloquism was impossible from the fact that his speaking and the raps were simultaneous…

130 Years Ago

More storms: Chas. Friend says that this storm is merely a pilot for a much larger storm and one that we have never dreamed of. Readers should be amply prepared with provisions and fuel.

110 Years Ago

Evangelist: Evangelist Buigin who was shot at and accused of shady deals, is holding services in Oklahoma. He is charged with taking hush money, protecting gamblers and as a result got a grand jury investigation. He informed his congregation that at least 300 indictments would be returned. Bulgin is a “preacher” who started the anti-gambling movement in Reno and Carson City.

50 Years Ago

Buying Trip: Wilbur H. Stodieck owner of Wilburs Men’s Shop-Carson City was visiting the San Francisco Hilton Inn buying the latest spring and summer fashions. They will soon be on display in his store on Carson Street.

20 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Lakeview Estates, 3500 Hobart Rd., Carson City—Beautiful custom home with room to romp 1+ acre, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, family room w/bar, formal dining, large country kitchen, his and hers garage/shop, Westside, 3216 s. f., $299,500.

Friday

150 Years Ago

All sorts: More than twenty miles of telegraph were destroyed by big storms.

It is stated that Mark Twain has made fifty thousand dollars by his pen — and lectures.

140 Years Ago

Dr. Slade’s slate writing: A number of skeptical people believed that the Dr. prepared his slates chemically, and brought their own slates to him to be written on. In each case the slates were written on by the spirits for both. Parties who received communications from dead friends took their slates home and framed them as souvenirs of the medium’s visit.

130 Years Ago

The beautiful: The shadows of the falling snow under the electric lights look like thousands of feathers hurrying and scurrying to and from in the dim night.

110 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Meyers Mercantile Company — Some good things to eat for cold weather…Price’s Toasted Corn or Wheat Flakes, large package 10 cents; Del Monte Preserves 25 cents, 16 ounce glass jar, nothing better. All goods delivered within city limits free. Meyers Mercantile Company.”

50 Years Ago

Inflation: Americans in 1969 paid more for everything in the worst inflation in 20 years. The average pay is $117.25 a week, up $6.87 over the year, but worth $7.15 less. Groceries were up 7.2 per cent; hamburger is 64.2 cents a pound up 12.3 cents; eggs 77.9 cents a dozen were up 11.5 cents; lettuce was 40.8 cents a head an increase of 9.8 cents…

20 Years Ago

Files for governor: Olga Covelli has filed as a Republican candidate for governor. “I stand for truth, honesty, compassion, and I do favor the underdog…” Covelli was a former Ziegfeld Follies dancer.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.