Past Pages for January 23 to 26, 2021

Saturday

150 Years Ago

Sobriety: The Good Templars are making good progress reforming the “ungodly” who flocked in from all parts of the State. Their meetings are full of animation and are the most attractive social gatherings of the season.

140 Years Ago

Stage accident: The Lake Bigler stage with four passengers was half way down the mountain when the front wheels of the coach struck a chuck hole filled with snow, throwing the passengers out. David Vision was hurt about the head and the other escaped without being hurt. The driver jumped into a snow bank with the reins in his hand and kept the horses from getting away.

130 Years Ago

Indian training school. The Commissioner of Indian Affairs has issued an order naming the Indian training school at Carson “The Stewart Institute,” in honor of Sen. W. M. Stewart, who secured the appropriation for its establishment and maintenance.

120 Years Ago

All sorts: Battle Mountain merchants lost about $800 by the Japanese section hands forgetting to settle up their accounts before moving to new pastures.

110 Years Ago

Hypnotism and weird stunts: The Alburtus-Arzuilia Company will be here for three nights. Their performance will be a direct novelty… comprising Hypnotism, Spiritualism and something of all the Psychic and Occult Sciences as well as vaudeville specialties.

Miss Arzullia was put under the hypnotic sleep this morning in the window at the Gray, Reid Wright Store (Arlington block, 1st store south end) and will remain there until the performance. Seats are now on sale at the Muller Drug Store.

100 Years Ago

The Leisure Hour Club: The Leisure Hour will hold its regular weekly meeting at the club hall. After a short business meeting Miss Stella Colcord will read a paper, taking as her subject, “The Northland of Opportunity.”

Sunday

150 Years Ago

Odd fellows: The Odd Fellows contemplate the erection of a three-story fire proof building. The ground floor will be used as a store, the second floor a public hall and the third an Odd Fellows’ Hall. The plan is to issue stock in $50 shares and to such an amount as may be required for the purchase of the lot, erection and completion of the building. The rent of the first two floors would very nearly pay legal interest on the entire expenditure. (State Journal)

140 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Walking match of seventy-two hours, between W. H. Scott, the Champion Pedestrian of the Pacific Coast, and George E. Wilcox of Bodie, at Moore’s Theatre. Purses for other Pedestrians will be given.”

130 Years Ago

Eight hours a day: Nevada has the only State Printing office in the United States where the compositors are compelled to work nine hours a day… A bill should be introduced making it eight hours as it is all over the Union.

120 Years Ago

All sorts: The roller skating rink opened at the Opera House. The band played while the people took a fall or two. There will be a drawing card every night the rink is open.

110 Years Ago

Intermarriage restrictions: Senator Holmes introduced a bill that will prevent the marriage of the Asiatic and white, and the American Indian and Whites. Nevada has been known as the “Rotten Borough” but with the many reforms that are in sight it is safe to predict that she will have the best set of reform laws on her statutes of any State in the Union.

100 Years Ago

Born in Reno: A son named Keenen Everett was born to the wife of Ernest Folsom. The Folsoms formerly lived in Carson and many friends will be glad to learn of the safe arrival. Both are doing well.

Tuesday

150 Years Ago

Parlor skating: James M. Gregg will open a parlor skating rink at Moore & Parker’s large hall. The fun will be repeated each weekend and thereafter four days and nights each week. It is better than a circus to see fifty or sixty ladies and gentlemen on roller skates…

140 Years Ago

Illumination: Mr. Edison declares his readiness to begin the illumination of New York city with electric lights. The degree of efficiency will supply lamps as fast as wires can be laid in the streets for their use…

130 Years Ago

All sorts: The gentlemen composing McCormack’s “Boxing” class express themselves as delighted with the way they are handled by the good-natured professor. McCormack is ready to teach the mainly art for $5.00 per month at the old Turn Verin Hall, opposite Klein’s Brewery.

120 Years Ago

Died: George H. Bell, age of 58 years. George was a native of New York. He held the office of postmaster for a number of years and was a member of Custer Post, G.A.R. having served in the Civil war. At age 17, he enlisted as a private in Company G, 52nd Massachusetts volunteers and served for one year.

110 Years Ago

Move the Capitol: Assemblyman Robbins of Humboldt County introduced a resolution moving the Capitol Building from Carson to Winnemucca.

100 Years Ago

Architect DeLongchamps: Plans for the court house building are settled. There will be marble finish in the main corridor and stairway, marble paneling seven feet high, rooms finished in plaster and floorings of linoleum and carpets.

