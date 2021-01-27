Past Pages for January 27 to 29, 2021

7

Wednesday

150 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Dwelling House and Steam Mill for sale! A good house, containing parlor, sitting-room, dining room, seven large sleeping rooms, washroom, storeroom, kitchen, pantries, light crockery and clothes closets, cedar, sleeping rooms for servant, etc. and a never-failing well of water with pump in kitchen. The land comprises eight lots of which are nearly 100 fruit and shade trees, currant, blackberry, raspberry, rose bushes, and other useful and ornamental shrubbery. Furniture will be sold with house if wanted. ALSO,

The Carson Steam and Planning and Feed Grinding Mill! With the machinery and fixtures. B. H. Meder.”

140 Years Ago

All sorts: There are a number of strong, able-bodied fellows on Carson street, begging for quarters and halves…

California young ladies visiting here came up to see a snow storm… Judging from the horizon and atmosphere, they will be accommodated before they are 48 hours older.

130 Years Ago

Twelve O’clock law: Among the bills introduced in the Senate is one for repealing the “Twelve O’clock Law.” This bill should pass and the law closing saloons at midnight or any other hour after granting the proprietors license to sell liquors and cigars is wrong. The more you try to bridle men and pass laws that say that men shall not visit a saloon after midnight, the more the more men of any spirit will rebel. (Silver State)

120 Years Ago

Telephones: The Sunset long distance telephone is soon to be installed in Gardnerville—15 subscribers are secured.

110 Years Ago

Park Theater: A change of program will take place and the following new pictures will be shown: “Sage, Cherub and the Widow,” “Betty at Old Tricks,” and “Alice in Wonderland.” The management wishes to announce that he has secured additional orchestra and a ballad singer.

100 Years Ago

Film at the Grand: Tom Moore appears in “Officer 666” at the Grand. It’s a Goldwyn picture. “Her Dog-gone Wedding,” a Sunshine comedy will appear as an added attraction.

Thursday

150 Years Ago

Virginia City items: Trout are plenty in our markets. They are caught in the Truckee river and speared by the Indians.

The rock schoolhouse: Professor Metcalf, an experienced teacher in writing and one of the best penmen in the United States, is organizing a writing class. He will give a free lecture on the principles of penmanship and the best method of teaching the useful art.

140 Years Ago

Jottings: Some romantic Legislators desire to have the Insane Asylum established in the old Bower’s mansion.

130 Years Ago

Artificial eyes: Prof. Frank and Wife, the New York Opticians, carry the largest stock of the finest artificial eyes made, and have inserted several for different parties here who pronounce it the most perfect and wonderful species of work in that line they have ever seen. Arlington House.

120 Years Ago

St. Peters Church: The rector, Robert L. Macfarlane, will deliver the “Twelve Great Men” and will speak on “Confucius the Greatest of China’s Teachers.” Miss Meder will sing the offertory solo entitled, “The Kingdom Blest.”

110 Years Ago

Women’s suffrage: The proposed amendment to the Nevada Constitution allowing women the franchise privilege will be introduced at the Nevada Legislature. Mrs. Mackay and other Suffragists will be on hand to find the matter through the Nevada halls of legislation. There seems to be a general desire on the part of members of both houses to put the resolution through and give the voters a chance to decide the question.

100 Years Ago

Taxing bachelors: The new Parisian tax on bachelors–The fear of taxation is driving them into matrimony, and if any babies are to be bonused, they intend to be the fathers of them. At the present rage of marriage, when the time comes for the commissions of inland revenue to levy their tax on bachelors, it is more than likely the papers will be returned marked: “There ain’t no such things.” (United Press, London)

Friday

150 Years Ago

Woman suffrage: The question upon the passage of the proposed amendment to strike the word “male” from our State Constitution, will come up in the Assembly. Mrs. Laura De Force Gordon, one of the most eloquent and logical speaks on the Coast will be present and will address the Assembly…

140 Years Ago

Advertisement: “State Prison Boot and Shoe Factory. A superior article of heavy boots and shoes for sale at the State’s Prison, Carson, Nevada.”

130 Years Ago

Galiano’s decorations: The Italian tonsorialist, Galiano, has painted the entire front of his building with red and white paint. The stripes are so large, broad and high that when a man coming down from the Comstock, reaches the Mound House these red stripes begin to dazzle his eye… Galiano talks of painting the sidewalk in front and maybe the street…

120 Years Ago

Horse racing: The bookies have opened a stand and post the odds as they appear at the racetrack in California. When the horses go to the post, the word is telegraphed. Next you hear “There Off.” As they near the wire, the names of the horses are flashed over the wire. It’s almost as good as the “real thing” and makes the game interesting even if one is not betting.

110 Years Ago

Miss Felice Cohn: One of the most felicitious addresses of the suffrage meeting was made by Carson City’s Felice Cohn, counsellor at law. She was able to show how the weaker sex was discriminated against in the matter of payment of taxes, declaration of separate property, contract relations and disposition of her own earnings. Woman was greatly handicapped by statutes made by men.

100 Years Ago

Advertisement: “The Emporium…Our stock reduced 10 to 40 percent: Men’s $3 Caps–$2; Men’s 2-pocket gun metal work shirts, from $2 to $1.25; Silk collars, each 50 cents to 35 cents; Children’s and Boys Gloves 50 cents to 25 cents. This reduction will last as long as our stock lasts. A. Cohn, President.”

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.