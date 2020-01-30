Past Pages for January 29 to 31, 2020

Wednesday

150 Years Ago

Warm Springs Hotel: The Hotel is now under the proprietorship of Mr. Joseph R. Cowen. The square meal-loving public will be accommodated on the first of April. Until then the Bar and Baths are fitted up with a view to the satisfaction of those who would refresh the inner and cleanse the outer man.

140 Years Ago

Slate writing: Slade astonished the people of Reno when a couple of slates laid on the table in the presence of J.C. Hagerman, C.S. Varian and others went to pieces under their very eyes. It was lying on top of the table in the light and no hand within five feet of it.

130 Years Ago

What the devil: When compositors yells for copy, and the devil wants to rip the canvas off the feed board of the press to catch water from the ceiling and everybody swears that the railroad news is the production of a report with the delirium triangles – then it dawns upon the editor that a country paper is a good thing to commit suicide with.

110 Years Ago

Flood still on: Dr. Circe is wearing his pants turned up fully six inches, indicating that the rain and flood is still on at Paris.

50 Years Ago

Photo caption: Keeping order – Ponderosa Ranch General Manager Laurence Bub, playing bartender, shoves an ancient shotgun into the puss of reporter Dick Wheeler. This ploy, performed frequently in season to the delight of tourists, is part of the Old West color at the legendary Cartwright Ranch.

20 Years Ago

Computer hacker: In computer language, a hacker is a maverick operator. The term often refers to persistent amateurs who use their technical knowledge to gain unauthorized access to computer systems, explains The World Almanac.

Thursday

150 Years Ago

Across the continent: Mr. W. Delevan and Frank Ludlow are taking photographic views of some of our principal business houses. He will visit our merchants for a purpose of obtaining a list of such signs as may be desired to appear in a panoramic view of this place.

Garden seeds: Thanks to Honorable Tom Fitch for a package of valuable garden seeds from the Agricultural Bureau at Washington. They are new varieties: Round pole Valentine beans; White summer cabbage lettuce; Stone mason cabbage; New pineapple beet; Champion of England peas.

140 Years Ago

Hank Monk: Monk makes it a principle never to go to a fire. He says: “When I hear the bells ring I roll over and put my hand against the wall. If the wall ain’t hot I don’t git [sic] out.

130 Years Ago

All sorts: There a lot of old rookeries around town which should be torn down. They are an eye-sore and constant menace to life, owing to the snow on the roofs.

The Carson River is in such a state that the teamsters cannot get across. The thaw has allowed the water to run in the day time and freeze in the night. The river is a mass of broken ice.

110 Years Ago

Lake Theater: A fine assortment of pictures has been received, among which are the “King’s Protégé,” “Wartime Sweetheart,” “Leopard Queen” and the biograph pictures of the “Children’s Friend.” Two illustrated songs will be rendered, one of which will be “Good Bye, Sweet Marie.”

50 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Enjoy Great Dinners at Hagels Midway Inn, Hiway 395 Washoe Valley.”

20 Years Ago

Photo caption: A steel troll sculpture guards the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge against evils. The 18-sculpture was secretly welded to the outside of the section of the bridge which collapsed in the Oct. 17 earthquake by the bridge workers who repaired the damage. The troll’s job, say the men who put it there, is to watch over the bridge—and since the troll went to work, there have been fewer traffic jams, fewer accidents and no earthquakes.

Friday

150 Years Ago

Presentation: Thirty scholarly lads and misses met at the residence of Mr. Wm. Hawthorn for the purpose of having one of those “good times” that little folks enjoy so well and for the purpose of giving their teacher, Mr. Lawlor at Lawlor’ Institute, an appropriate present. “Mr. Lawlor, we desire in token of our love and friendship for you… and as a testimonial of our high appreciation of your vigilant care and instruction… to present to you … God’s own gift and our safe guide… this Holy Bible, as a memento of our gratitude and esteem…”

140 Years Ago

Loggers: The loggers of Lake Bigler expect to harvest and thrash out a crop of 15,000,000 logs next summer. The force expects to get through in time to put in an appearance at the Capital when the Legislature meets.

130 Years Ago

All sorts: The boys who tie old cow bells to their horses are getting to be quite a nuisance, but many of them are about town getting considerable enjoyment out of the long snow shoes becoming quite expert for beginners.

A four-horse sleigh came down from Virginia (City) yesterday with the Enterprise and returned in the afternoon laden with beef.

110 Years Ago

Prospecting via biplane: Ray Crowell is a convert to a new mode of travel. He is convinced that the flying machine would be an ideal mode of travel over Nevada. With the flying machine there is no such thing as roads. The air is free, and any direct route would apply when a camp is desired.

Think of it. The news is spread of a rich strike hundreds of miles away. The bird man starts his machine and in a few hours is on the ground. Crowell is organizing the Nevada Biplane Exploration Company. All who want to get in on the air floor had better make application at once. This will not be a hot air company.

50 Years Ago

Mary Jo Kopechne: Edward M. Kennedy began describing the long-delayed inquest into the death of Miss Mary Jo Kopechne, the midsummer auto accident that claimed the attractive young secretary’s life.

20 Years Ago

Community awards: The 1999 directors of the Builders Association of Western Nevada recognized some of their members outstanding contributions. Architect Hannifin was honored as “Builder of the Year,” Ray Masayko of Sierra Pacific Power and Ron Bender of Southwest Gas were recognized as “Associates of the Year,” Edd Furgerson, of Garretson-Furgerson Construction was honored as “Member of the Year,” Don Hand of D. G. Hand Construction was awarded the “Executive Officers” award for commitment to the association and Ted Jones of Commonwealth Construction and 1989 resident of the Builders Association of Western Nevada, was recognized as “Spike of the Year” for his efforts in increasing membership…

