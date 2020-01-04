Past Pages for January 4 to January 7, 2020

Saturday

150 Years Ago

All sorts: Lieutenant Governor Slingerland, confined to his room from rheumatism, got out yesterday. We may soon look for his appearance on the street.

Two men got considerably injured at Mound House after being thrown from a dump car on the Virginia and Truckee Railroad.

Young Burgesser, Silver Star Baseball Club, broke his right arm at the wrist after tripping on a tuff of grass. Hope he will recover in time to “knock up and catch” when ball time comes.

140 Years Ago

New Year calls: The time worn custom of calling on friends New Year’s day was observed in Carson. The best houses were thrown open for the reception of guests where they were royally entertained.

130 Years Ago

All sorts: The Geese are flying southward, another snow storm set in and Carsonites who looked out yesterday morning were greeted with six inches of more snow.

Turkey in a Lion’s belly: The Index office was invaded by a lion that got away with the Christmas turkey. The tracks of the critter were ten inches long. He entered the back side of the house and let in a ton or two of snow. The noble bird and the sneaking lion must have had a helluver [sic] time. The print shop was a total wreck—the stove bung down in one corner and machinery of the press twisted out of kilter—to say nothing of the “pi” and feathers that lay around in distracting profusions. (Home Index)

120 Years Ago

Nevada Boy Wounded: Fred Stanley was wounded in the leg. He went to Manila with the Nevada Cavalry and re-enlisted in Company M of the regulars. The Nevada boys will be found on the firing line when the chance is given them. (Spanish American War)

110 Years Ago

Ramsey Mill: The Ramsey-Comstock property is running full blast and the new reduction works are crushing about forty tons a day of the company’s ore. Twenty-five men are employed and management is expressing satisfaction of the results.

100 Years Ago

Carson High School—C.H.S. Jazz, Clare Dickson, Editor: At It Again—The three weeks’ vacation has ended and the pupil are again back to their studies. The vacation was enjoyed by everyone but more than one expressed their desire to be back in school, and now that they are back in school they want more vacation. What a fickle world.

Sunday

150 Years Ago

All sorts: Colonel Curry expects to get the Mint at work this week—and if he expects to, he will.

140 Years Ago

False rifle “sights,” narrative by Hank Monk: “Did ye ever hear of how Bill Farley got shot at the Lake… Well, he used to have a rifle that he could fix in such a way that it threw the sights out of gear. When them [sic] sights was wrong the gun was N.G… There was a reward for his head of over five thousand dollars. One day he was campin-in [sic] the woods when Capt. John Kelly, from the Comstock bar came along and recognized him. Farley was gittin’ some wood for his fire, when Kelly came along and grabbed his gun. Says Kelly, ‘Surrender or I’ll shoot ye.’ Farley knew he had the sights fixed and thought he’d git Kelly to fire the rifle off and then he’s have him dead to rights. Says he, ‘You—— shoot!’ Kelly rested the gun over a log and Farley kept grinnin’ at him. If he’d a knowd [sic] what a bad shot Kelly was who was just over from the bogs, he wouldn’t a grinned so much. Well Kelly fired and plumped Farley square in the mug. He died right there. If the sights had a been correct, the ball would a gone twelve yards wide of him. Kelly got the reward and that give him a start. He used to blow about his good shootin’ and got elected Captain of the Emmets on the strength of it. When they give him a straight gun to practice with he couldn’t hit a woodshed, and so the boys bounced him…”

130 Years Ago

Bursting of a boom: Rev. F. R. Sanford, Rector of St. Peters Episcopal Church, has written a new book entitled, “The Bursting of a Boom.” It is a love story and reflects Southern California life. The character loses his trunk and accidentally gets it exchanged for another identical trunk. When he opens it, he finds it is full of female attire…

100 Years Ago

Weekly resume of Nevada conditions (in part): Elko—Indians make request for tract of land in Ruby valley. Winnemucca—New silver ore body discovered in old Rye Patch mine, Pioche—Bristol miners, located on the southern side of Jackrabbit range, will be steadily operated. Tonopah—Mills ship bullion in past week valued at a quarter of a million dollars, Fallon—Seven companies reported active in Lahontan and Fallon oil fields, and Goldfield—New owners of Florence mine report property in fine condition.

50 Years Ago

Advertisement: Carson Theatre—‘How to Commit Marriage,’ with Bob Hope and Jackie Gleason.

30 Years Ago

Photo caption: Pioneer electronics unveiled its 1990 Gemballa Mirage sports car on the opening day of the winter Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The car features a 2100 watt sound system, 24 speakers, color TV monitor, video, cassette recorder and a top speed of 270 miles per hour–players in the glitzy world of consumer electronics.

Tuesday

150 Years Ago

New Year’s Day at Camp Halleck: A lively time was held at the camp on New Year’s day and night. In the evening a party was given at the commander’s headquarters and was attended by the youth and beauty of the neighboring valleys. They had an unusually gay time and the detail is set to rhyme: “The boys in blue had quite a lively time of it, For the girls in the valley came over to make things look bright.” (Elko Independent)

140 Years Ago

Brief mention: The State Library has received the addition of a complete set of legal works from every State of the Union. This will be a priceless boon to the romantic young ladies who love to sit in the Library for hours at a time pouring over the Indiana Reports, or the Wisconsin Decisions of 1846.

130 Years Ago

Social gossip: A young lady was heard to say she could sit with her feet in a tub of ice water and jingle sleigh bells and not get half as cold as she would if out sleigh riding.

An euchre parties was given by the Misses Wasson to thirty of their young friends. Singing, music and a lovely lunch followed the cards…

A party of fifteen people in five sleighs drove down the Prison road in a mysterious manner. It was a surprise party. As they drew up in front of the Prison a broad sheet of light from doors and windows shone out across the glistening snow as Mr. and Mrs. Cullough stood waiting to receive their guests where the surprising party were the only ones surprised. Whist was the order of the evening. Those present were Mrs. Sam Wright, A. H. Parker, Mr. and Mrs. M. Cohn, Judge Murphy and wife, Dr. Guion and wife, Harry Copp and wife, Mrs. Trenmor Coffin…

100 Years Ago

Settling death claim: The Industrial Insurance Commission settled the death claim of Hartman Islitzer, a miner, who was badly injured in the Bluestone mine at Mason and died the following day. His widow appeared at the commission meeting. She will receive the maximum allowance granted. During her life, or until she marries again, she will receive $36 per month and her four surviving children $12 per month.

50 Years Ago

TV program: “Petticoat Junction,” “Wild Kingdom,” “Walt Disney,” “Bill Cosby Show,” “Gilligan’s Island,” “Bonanza,” “Mission Impossible,” “Merv Griffin,” and “The Dick Cavett Show.”

30 Years Ago

Frank Sinatra, hotel buyer: Frank Sinatra continues to pop up as the new owner of the bankrupt Aladdin hotel. The name may be changed to Sinatra’s.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.