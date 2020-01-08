Past Pages for January 8-10, 2020

Wednesday

150 Years Ago

The Mint: The Mint lot is going to look magnificent. The greater part of the iron fence is up. When the sidewalks are all in shape, and the lot itself is filled in and laid out in grass and flowers and trees and shrubbery, the surrounding will be very comely to look upon.

140 Years Ago

The frozen truth about jack rabbits: Bill Jackson visited King’s Canyon and found acres of jack rabbits frozen stiff on the ground. According to Jackson, “…The cold snap drove the rabbits into the canyons out of the wind…I was up in King’s canyon and saw a sight which was the uncommonest thing I ever glued my eyes to. There were the rabbits — acres of ‘em — all huddled together in a bunch, packed like sardines and every blasted one of ‘em froze stiff as a wedge. I turned up the edge of the mass with my gun and broke off a slice with a dozen all stuck together.”

Washoe: “…Some Indians came along and began to yell. They concluded that they’d struck a meat bonanza, and they’ve been luggin’ the rabbits ever since.”

130 Years Ago

Arrived: The residence of George McLoughlin was visited by a little fellow which weighed about nine pounds and has good lungs. It was a boy and the mother is doing finely. [sic]

100 Years Ago

Big mine in Carson City: Splendid reports have been coming from the South West Comstock Extension estate and samples of ore brought to town from the ledge being developed in the shaft or winze started from the tunnel station. Through it are several streaks of nearly solid metal. The strike is the greatest that has ever been made in this section.

50 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Western States Realty — Koontz Lane, custom built 3 bedroom, excellent view, 1 acre plus-$32,500.

West side, Terrace Dr., 3 bedroom, 2 bath, covered patio, intercom, family room, den and draped throughout — $36,000… Gene F. Empey Realtor,1219 S. Carson St.

20 Years Ago

Scam warning: People calling to say they’ve won a large sum of money in a casino drawing, are probably part of a West Coast scam. People posing as Vegas casino representatives are being told to pay taxes on the money they have which is between $2-4,000.

Thursday

150 Years Ago

Accident: Andrew Ostenberg who was employed at the Mexican Mill met with an accident resulting in the loss of a leg. He was making repairs on the steam pipe, when he accidentally stepped on the main driving belt. Dr. Tjader, assisted by Drs. Waters and Munckton amputated the limb above the knee.

140 Years Ago

Temperance revival: Dr. D. Banks McKenzie, the famous temperance reformer, will return to Carson and spread consternation among the alcoholic cohorts. It is asserted that on his previous visit, the cold water agitator simply laid out his plan of attack, dug a few trenches and got his guns in position. On his next lecturing tour, he will charge the fortifications of intemperance and plant the flag of total abstinence square in the center of the position.

130 Years Ago

Fire: Dr. Fox discovered that his house was on fire that had caught where a stove pipe passed through the wall. The collar around the pipe was the latest improvement, and there was an air space of four inches between the pipe and the wall. Dr. Fox, his wife and their 6-month-old baby took refuge in Mr. Jellerson’s house. The hydrants did not supply water as they were frozen, the thermometer was 21 ½ degrees below zero. The building and furniture are a total loss of $1,000; insurance $1,000.

100 Years Ago

Nellie V. Davis ranch: The value of the right of way which will pass the road in Carson-Lakeview cut-off filed their report with the county commissioners. Mrs. Davis will receive $350 for the land used, about three acres. The appraisement committee consisted of W. P. Harrington and George E. Kitzmeyer, representing the county and George H. Meyers and E. G. Winnie, on behalf of Mrs. Davis.

50 Years Ago

Photo caption: Announcing for Governor — Mrs. Marjorie Dyer, a Sparks housewife, announced her candidacy for the office of governor, saying she under stands the dreams and problems of “Our average citizen.”

20 Years Ago

Car advertisements for 1990: “Dodge Caravan — $13,995; Dodge Vista Wagon 4 x 4 — $12,597; Dodge Ramcharger, $10,587… At Carson Dodge Chrysler.

Friday

150 Years Ago

Charles Dickens said the other day, at Birmingham, that he had unlimited faith in the People — spelt with a big P, and that he had no faith in a Government by a self-constituted Ruling Class. We felt sure the author of Oliver Twist would demonstrate that fact.

140 Years Ago

The Chronicle’s Building: The Appeal has received a fine lithograph representation of the Chronicle’s new building. The front of the building is a scene of busy life. News boys are rushing in all directions selling the “live paper.” In the foreground is a likeness of Parson Kalloek, just going down into his pocket for a dime to buy an “extra.”

130 Years Ago

All sorts: To avoid “LaGrippe,” keep your mouth shut and breath through your nose. The Mercury was down to 25 below zero in Carson and 35 below zero in Empire.

Evan Williams says that at the Mexican Mill the steam from the exhaust turned into snow as soon as it struck the cold air and fell in flakes as large as the hand.

100 Years Ago

Bootlegger pleads guilty (during prohibition): J. M. Trapler was arrested on a charge of having whiskey in this possession. One-third of a quart of a villainous mixture composed of alcohol and fruit juice was found in his Las Vegas hotel room. Trapler makes the stuff and peddles it out. He was sentenced to pay a fine of $100 and serve two months in the county jail.

50 Years Ago

Photo caption: “Drive-in swimming pool:” A 17-year old Carson City boy was cited for reckless driving when his automobile ran through the glass wall of the Frontier Motel indoor swimming pool on North Carson Street. According to deputies, the automobile was travelling northbound when its brakes failed, and the driver, in an attempt to avoid hitting the car in front of him, swerved over to the other side of the road…

30 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Movies 4 — ‘Tango and Cash’ with Sylvester Stallone and Kurt Russell; ‘Blaze,’ one of the years’ best; ‘War of the Roses’ and ‘Steel Magnolias.’”

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.