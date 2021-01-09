Past Pages for January 9 to 12, 2021

Saturday

145 Years Ago

A Magic Lantern: A show was given at Gold Hill for the St. James (Episcopal) Sunday school. Rev. Eastman and Rev. Kelly oversaw the entertainment. Eastman manipulated the Phantasmagorian, and Kelly did the lecture part. The best part of the amusement —a grand feast of cake and ice cream. Next tour will be the Episcopal Sunday School at St. Peters and then the Orphan’s Home. Anybody who thinks that this way of trying to amuse the little folks ain’t good square up and up piety, is a liar and a horse thief and ought to go West.

130 Years Ago

Advertisement: Louis Aronson has received a splendid lot of genuine meerschaum and French briar pipes and cigar holders; also a stock of the best Westenholm cutlery.

120 Years Ago

The Smallpox: Principal Ross began fumigation of the First Ward School, assisted by Hallie Bulmer. Chloride of lime was scattered and burning Sulphur. The school was ordered closed and the books used by the Cameron children burned. All children must produce a physician’s certificate stating that they have been vaccinated, or they will not be allowed to attend schools. (Enterprise)

110 Years Ago

For rent: Chicken Ranch for rent. Splendid opportunity for a hustler. Finely watered chicken ranch for rent at a very nominal rent. Included comfortable house, barn, chicken sheds and outhouses. Good pasture and chance to cut considerable hay. Garden truck can be raised on place. Safe proposition for anyone who is looking for an opportunity to make good. Inquire at this office.

100 Years Ago

Leisure Hour Club Hi Jinks: It was a very enjoyable affair. Members were asked to appear in the garb of youth, and the ladies followed the fashion of their school days and even the prevailing fashion of short skirts. During the evening school day recitations were given. Dr. Cavell assumed the position of master of the school. Games were played and luncheon was served.

Sunday

145 Years Ago

Good skating: Skating as good as ever was seen in Holland is to be had now at Washoe Lake. By the way, we wonder if this very protracted cold snap makes any ice in the waters of Lake Bigler?

140 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Dr. J. W. Fox, Office on Curry St., opposite the Curry Engine House, Carson City, Nevada—Special attention given to diseases in females.”

130 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Chas. H. Kelly’s—How Does this Strike You? Cashmere Pants $2.50, Cashmere suit $8.00, working shoes $2.00, Fine calf shoes $5.00, Fine Table Oil Cloth per yard 40 cts, 1 pair cotton socks 12 ½ Cents and 1 can table fruit $1.00.”

120 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Geo. E. Kitzmeyer, Undertaking Parlors. Everything that is required for funerals, rates reasonable. My method of undertaking is uptodate. Parlors at Furniture Store, opposite post office.”

110 Years Ago

All sorts: The sum of $60,000 will run the Nevada Legislature sixty days.

If some member of the Nevada Legislature will introduce and cause to be passed a bill making it an offense to sell, give, hire or loan a pistol to any minor, a number of serious accidents will be prevented…

100 Years Ago

Death of J.P. Woodbury: One of the best known pioneers has passed away from pneumonia at 83. He was a native of Gardner, Mass., where he was born March 22, 1838. He left his eastern home and with the Argonauts came to California in 1860, then to Nevada where he worked as general superintendent of milling along the Carson river. He was a member of the Masons, Shriners and Sagebrush Club and is survived by four children.

Tuesday

145 Years Ago

Asphyxiated in Paradise: Charles Everly of the Paradise Bakery pulled his baked goods from the oven and enough gas was generated in the tightly enclosed room to make him feel sick. One of the employees discovered him lying insensible in front of the baker. He attempted to escape from the fumes, but they overpowered him. He has recovered. (Silver State)

140 Years Ago

Fire: A fire was discovered in the Hale & Norcross hoisting works and an alarm blown from the whistle. The fire department reached the ground inside of ten minutes, but the wind made it unlikely the fire would be stopped. The building and machinery was a total loss and valued at $300,000. There was no insurance.

130 Years Ago

All sorts: There is plenty of skating now at Treadway’s pond, and it is particularly fine.

120 Years Ago

The new camp: Part of Belmont is being demolished to furnish lumber for the erection of cabins at Tonopah. H. Roddiek reports that every claim in the camp improves daily with large quantities of rich ore being extracted. Messrs. Stewart and Douglass have made two shipments and have 100 sacks of fine ore ready for another shipment. A shaft is being sunk on the Butler. Brougher and Oddie claim the ore improves as depth is obtained… (Belmont courier)

110 Years Ago

Jottings: The manager of Saturday’s show at Moore’s theater has gone to San Francisco to bring up a dozen female variety performers for the edification of our transient population.

100 Years Ago

Features at the Grand: Mary Miles Minter is featured in “Sweet Lavendar,” and “The Race of the Age.” The slow-motion pictures of Man of War and the horse that he conquered in the great race of Windsor, Ontario will be shown. Fourteen cameras were used in making the film and is one of the details of “The Race of the Age” which is an exclusive picturization of the $75,000 match race.

