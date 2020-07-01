Past Pages for July 1 to 3, 2020

Wednesday

150 Years Ago

Bowling Saloon: Charley (or Dick) Trowle who was tending bar at the Bowling Saloon was severely injured. A young man named Sullivan went to the bar and was under the influence of liquor. He asked for a drink. Trowle refused saying he had too much already. Sullivan returned and after asking for beer demanded to know why he had been refused. A fight ensured where Sullivan seized a stone math safe and hit Trowle in the head. Trowle went into Muller’s barber shop to bathe his bruises and nearly fainted. It was feared that the blow might have given him a concussion.

140 Years Ago

Treasure Trove: John Tomiltson, a laborer working near Treadway’s ranch, dug up an old tin can that contained seven old fashioned $50 plugs and a small bar of gold valued at $80. He was digging post-holes and took the job in order to make enough money to go to San Francisco. After he found the gold, he quit the job. Later that day he struck a poker game and lost everything. He went back to the post holes again and is still digging as industriously as before.

130 Years Ago

Caledonian picnic: There is a chance for the Caledonian (Scottish) Picnic to be here if people stand in and help a little. Messrs. Wm. Sutherland, Thomas Dick, J. D. Cameron and John Ross, are a committee appointed by the Caledonia Club to make arrangements for the annual picnic which takes place August 9th.

120 Years Ago

A tough gang: The ladies of the Episcopal Guild gave a lawn party at the Rectory. Everyone was having a good time when a shower of rocks landed in their midst. It broke up the party and the chinaware. An officer was summoned, but the gang of tough kids escaped.

110 Years Ago

Receives auto: Attorney Chartz has received his new auto and is spending the greater part of his time getting up nerve enough to take friends out joy riding.

100 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Come to the Biggest Fourth of July Show in the West—The NEVADA ROUND-UP, Reno’s Annual Carnival of the Range, July 2-5. Contests for all-comers World’s Best Exhibition Performers, Sports of the Cowboys. $5,000 in Cash Prizes for roping, bucking, riding and racing contests. Wortham Shows, the largest traveling Coney Island in the World…”

Thursday

150 Years Ago

Burned: Just west of Farmer Treadway’s place, a load of hay and the wagon caught on fire from a spark of a passing locomotive. Both were destroyed.

140 Years Ago

Flood at Ophir Canyon: A flood of water rushed down Ophir Canyon carrying everything including W. C. Boyton’s house. The tailing at Yager’s mill were covered with two feet of water and rendered worthless. The V & T crossing at Ophir was carried away and three-quarters of a mile of track washed out. The flood was caused by the bursting of a dam at the head of the Canyon which held a small lake.

130 Years Ago

Grasshoppers: The grasshoppers are playing the dickens with grain fields in Idaho. They have destroyed the entire crop—No pests in Nevada yet.

120 Years Ago

All sorts: The wife of Mark Twain died suddenly of heart failure at Hackensack, New Jersey.

110 Years Ago

Genoa fire (June 30, 1910): The old log cabin, which was the first building built in the State of Nevada and whose value as a historical relic was priceless, was burned today.

100 Years Ago

Escaping wife: A woman, the wife of a farmer living in one of the valleys to the south, passed through Carson in an auto and two hours later was followed by her husband trying to reach her before she got to the California line. The woman had suffered the husband’s cruelty and made up her mind to leave him. An auto was procured, and the fleeing woman had a friend at the wheel. Two hours had passed before the husband was apprised and took off after her. It is not known if he caught up with her as she caught a train before he got within striking distance.

Friday

150 Years Ago

Eilley Bowers, seeress: Mrs. L. S. Bowers of Washoe Valley has found it impossible to get her Hall in readiness and will not give the Ball as previously announced.

140 Years Ago

Juvenile thieves: Two Carson Youngsters were discovered by Mr. Allen stealing some cigars from the bar at Treadway’s Ranch. They gave their names as John Sutherland and John Bowen. Both were convicted in Justice Court and sent to jail for 30 days each.

130 Years Ago

All sorts: Two or three women overcome by a morbid curiosity, witnessed an execution at Elko by peeping through the cracks of the fence in the rear of the jail yard.

120 Years Ago

Bees: The Lovelock Tribune offers a chimney full of bees for sale cheap. The honey makers have pounced onto this spot for a homing place. It is hoped that no unkind contemporary will make any remarks about “bees in his bonnet.”

110 Years Ago

Captive balloon arrives in Carson: The large spherical balloon, 47,000 cubic feet of gas, will take up passengers at intervals during the carnival. It will take an army of architects to erect the outfit.

100 Years Ago

Vault alarm: Deputy State Treasurer Myles went to work too early, and the alarm that is sounded in the cupola of the Capitol went off to let people know that something was wrong. Myles started to work at 8:30 to get at the books and forgot that the time-lock was set for 10 o’clock. The alarm went off immediately along with a medley of bells that could be heard for several blocks.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.