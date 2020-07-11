Past Pages for July 11 to 14, 2020

Saturday

150 Years Ago

Bowers Mansion open: The warm baths are especially fitted for the use of invalids. The house itself is the most expensive and complete of any in Nevada—furnished with a fine library, billiard room and other choice appointments…

140 Years Ago

Census: The census man finds 5,436 people in Ormsby county, of which 4,236 are living in Carson City.

130 Years Ago

All sorts: Theodore Winters has imported a thoroughbred fox-hound from Kentucky—one of the best dog families in America.

120 Years Ago

Got him: A prisoner named Joe Wright who was sentenced from Elko county for thirteen months for burglary walked away from the prison. He headed for Lakeview and so did the guards. They got him as he came along the V. & T. with a tie pass. He has now uncomfortably landed in a dungeon and will serve his full time.

110 Years Ago

Lively runaway: A horse belonging to the Indian school became frightened at Ed Walsh’s store. He tore loose from the fastenings and took up a whirl about town. He wound up after a two mile run near Pikes farm—rig was demolished, animal fine.

100 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Do you want an Aeroplane Ride? The Liberty Flyers, with Lieut. Arthur D. Starbuck, are giving you that long-looked for opportunity to see your city and the mountains from a Lincoln Standard Plane… Conservative pilots and absolutely safe planes, Robinson Field, one mile east of the Railroad Depot (Carson City).”

Sunday

150 Years Ago

The new Mint: Mr. Stebbins, the Superintendent of construction at the new Mint has already gotten the arches for the first story floor laid and will commence running up the walls of the second story next week. Two shiploads of free-stone have been received from quarries at Vancouver Island. When the building is completed it will be an ornament to the city, and a monument to the skill of our builders.

140 Years Ago

All sorts: Alf Doten compliments Carson highly by saying that we live in the prettiest spot in Nevada.

Why did not the architect make provision for a balcony on the face of the Government Building? (Now Laxalt Bldg.) It looks bare as it is, and something should be added to take away its nakedness.

130 Years Ago

All sorts: Visitors in Carson say they never saw the city look so lovely.

The Carson river has gone down completely and will not rise again. (Empire)

Spooner’s wood drive will commence in ten days and 10,000 cords will be drifted. Longabaugh’s drive will soon follow and within three months 50,000 cords will be landed in Empire.

120 Years Ago

All sorts: Figerettes, the daintiest smoke in town, is on sale at C. W. Friends.

110 Years Ago

Prize fight in Reno: If Tex Rickard can get his men together, rumor has it that he will have a chance to sign up Battling Nelson and Ad Wolgast for the light weight championship. Betting in such a bout should be about even and from the record of both men spectators would get their money’s worth.

100 Years Ago

Cornerstone laying: Governor Boyle may proclaim a public holiday on which occasion the corner stones for the new Memorial Hall and the County Court House will be laid. It is assuming shape and probably will be set for the middle of August. The Greater Carson Club has made arrangements with the local post of the American Legion and Masonic Lodges for ceremonies incident to the corner stone laying.

Tuesday

150 Years Ago

Change boundary line: It is proposed that Alpine, Mono and Inyo counties be included within the borders of Nevada. They are more naturally a part of Nevada than of California. The inhabitants of these counties are almost unanimously in favor of the change. It is worth making an effort for, and we hope the next Legislature may move in the matter.

140 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Carson Opera House. 150 presents given away each Performance. Two nights only. ZAMLOCK, the wonder worker of the World, for his new and original “Present on Festival” in which he gives away more and better presents than any other similar organization in America. Every trick a feature! Every feature entirely new! …Visible Rapping Table. The raps are not only heard but seen.”

130 Years Ago

St. Peter’s: Rev. W. Fred Holmes, of Salinas, California, has been engaged as Rector of St. Peter’s Church. He is expected to take charge about the 1st of August.

120 Years Ago

Lawn party: The ladies of the Presbyterian Church will give a lawn social at the Manse. The Band consented to play, and there will also be a good program, ice cream and cake. Admission free, refreshments 25 cents.

110 Years Ago

For the lake: Abe Cohn was a departure for Lake Tahoe on the morning stage where he will join his wife at the Tahoe City Emporium. He is enjoying a profitable season in basketry and Indian novelties.

100 Years Ago

Carson ideal film location: Twenty-four members have been in Carson the past week putting on the finishing touches to Opie Reed’s famous story, “The Juncklins.” It will be produced in picture form and released the latter part of this year. Carson scenery with its mountains and pastoral surroundings for the setting of the proposed picture and clear atmosphere and bright sunlight were natural adjuncts.

