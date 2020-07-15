Past Pages for July 15 to 17, 2020

Wednesday

150 Years Ago

Eggs in saw dust: Those bringing eggs to Gold Hill and Virginia should not pack the esculents in pine saw dust because it gives them the flavor of saw dust. It makes them taste stale. Inexperienced housekeepers imagine that the stale eggs are all laid by old hens. Like Caesar’s wife, an egg must be above suspicion. Therefore, don’t pack them either in pine saw dust or asafetida.

140 Years Ago

Effect of a bullseye: Archers were anxious to shoot at a hundred yard range and carried Allen’s big target out to the field. It was left there all night, and the cloth that was painted blue, gold and red was found by Farmer Treadway. The cows ate up the face of the target. The paint did not agree with one of the cows as it was found rolling about in horrible convulsions. It rallied and now is expected to give milk slightly colored with the hues of the rainbow.

130 Years Ago

Personalities: Warren Dipple, clerk at the Arlington, assures us that he is using all his influence to secure another face with a new smile, as the one he is now wearing is entirely out of date.

Lyman Frisbie’s pen picture of himself cannot appear in this column unless accompanied by the stipulated fee.

A short story by H. R. Mighels, Jr., entitled, “How I Run My Mint,” will appear next week.

120 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Alamo Hereford Stock Farm – There are now upwards of 4,000 registered animals on this farm whose points of breeding are not excelled… Duke of Shadeland and Armour Rose were recently purchased at a cattle sale at Kansas City. The highest priced Hereford cow in the world now belongs to the Alamo Stock Farm. JOHN SPARKS, PROP., Reno, Nevada.”

110 Years Ago

Civil Service Exam: An examination for clerk and carrier will be held at the post office. Age limits 18 to 45 years.

Married women will not be admitted to the examination. Unmarried women will be admitted to the examination, but are eligible for appointment only as clerk.

Applicants must be physically sound, and male applicants must not be less than five feet four inches and weigh not less than 125 pounds. Wm. M. David, Secretary Board of Civil Service Examiners, Post office, Carson City, Nevada.

100 Years Ago

Skyplane: Governor and Mrs. Boyle, made a trip to the Lake Tahoe, landing at Al Tahoe, where a splendid landing place has been provided. This was Mrs. Boyle’s first trip and she would not have missed it for “a million dollars.” A panorama of this section was within their vision and at one time Virginia City, Mound House, Carson City, Washoe Lake, Minden and Lake Tahoe could be seen.

Thursday

150 Years Ago

Women’s rights: Mrs. Hutchison, who is announced to lecture at the Theater on “Woman’s Rights and Woman’s Wrongs,” is a lady of much culture and will doubtless deliver an interesting discourse — Admission free.

140 Years Ago

Carson Maxims:

Wealth can never give pleasure to anyone who does not understand the secret of despising it.

A rolling stone gathers no moss, but it knocks the wind out of a cat.

If a lie is let alone, it is as helpless as a turtle turned on its back, but the instant a woman passes, it has a bicycle at its command.

130 Years Ago

Young gamblers: There is an act on the statute books of this state which speaks plainly on the subject of minors gambling in public places. Saloon keepers and others who permit boys under 21 years of age to gamble in their places are in violation.

120 Years Ago

All sorts: Miss Mary Roberts spent Sunday on the Comstock. (Foreman/Roberts House)

The lucky people of this city are all preparing for a camping bee, while the rest of us take comfort in this city.

110 Years Ago

Lightning hits man at Poor Farm: William Herring, an employee of the institution was sitting in the doorway when a bolt of lightning struck him on the left shoulder, went down his back and transferred to the right leg and passed out through his right foot, tearing away his shoe. He was knocked through a doorway and landed in a puddle of water. He was not seriously injured, but his right foot was burned.

100 Years Ago

Carson City Theater: Blanche Sweet and Charlie Chaplin are shown at the Carson City Theater in a big double bill. Can the daughter of “common” parents marry the blue-blooded millionaire and both be happy? You will find “Simple Souls” a superb page from the book of life… Also playing Charlie Chaplin in “Behind the Screen.”

Friday

150 Years Ago

Methodist conference: A grand Methodist camp meeting is to be held at Donner Lake. A number of our Methodist friends, including Rev. J. W. Stump, started for the lake and others will leave in a day or two. It will doubtless be the largest and most enthusiastic religious gathering ever held on the coast.

140 Years Ago

All sorts: There is a lodging house in Gold Hill where Virginia bed bugs are compelled to halt and give the countersign before they are allowed to cross the threshold.

Paper in Genoa: Boynton Carlisle, late of the Enterprise, is about to publish a sixteen-column paper in Genoa, called the Genoa Courier.

130 Years Ago

Camping: A crowd of campers left Carson bound for Bijou, Lake Tahoe. The party consisted of Mrs. Barrett and daughters, Misses Irma Miner, Bertie Thaxter, Eva Dangberg and Emma Brulin, Harry Thaxter and George Gardner. They were driven by George Bath in a four-horse wagon and awakened the town with laughter.

120 Years Ago

All sorts: Abe Cohn has received the copyright of the photograph of Louisa with her Indian baskets.

Three tramps boarded a freight train here going east. They found three other tramps in the box car and when about three miles out, the tramps that got in there held up the others, took their money and property and dumped them out of the car. The robbed tramps walked back to town and reported the robbery, but nothing could be done for them. (Independent)

110 Years Ago

Washoe Lake: George Cowing has been spending several days at the club house at Washoe Lake. He states that it is an ideal place for a vacation. The fishing is excellent while the swimming is the best in the state.

100 Years Ago

People and notes of interest: Mrs. Lu Meder and her two grandchildren, Frances and Jack, are camping for a few days at Lake Tahoe. R. L. Douglas prominent resident of the Fallon country, was a visitor.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.