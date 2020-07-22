Past Pages for July 22 to 24, 2020

Wednesday

150 Years Ago

Orphans’ Home: The building of the Nevada Orphans’ Home is being pushed ahead vigorously. The frame and roof timbers have already been erected. The prospects are first-rate that it will be finished within the time specified for its completion. (This is the first Orphan’s Home. It was destroyed by fire in 1902 and then another “Home” was built.)

140 Years Ago

Our dog Abe: Clem Berry caught a rat in a wire cage. In five minutes half a dozen dogs were in the ground in a state bordering on insanity. Bets were freely flying and everybody was crying: “Turn ‘em loose.” “Give the dogs a show.” Our office dog Abe, a thoroughbred English bull dog, stalked leisurely into the ring. His eye fell onto the rat in the cage and not noticing the gauzy wires, he sprang toward it. He gave a few crunches and the wires closed around the rat, and then he swallowed rat cage and all. The crowd gave up a howl and the dog sauntered methodically back to the office look as if he had simply swallowed a mutton chop.

130 Years Ago

All sorts: It gets hotter every day. The fortune-telling gypsies will be along here in a few days. The green apple is getting in its deadly work on the small boys. The locust are thicker around Carson.

The roads around Carson are covered with small frogs, and many cases they are to be found a mile from water.

120 Years Ago

Downed by Cupid: Dan Stuart was married in New York at the Church of the Ascension to Miss Harriet Brennan, a young lady who had been his Private Secretary. He will take a tour with his bride and head for the west. The Appeal extends its congratulations to the happy couple and reminds Dan that Nevada is the boxing place for a summer honeymoon tour.

110 Years Ago

Women debarred: Women stenographers are no longer wanted in governmental service according to an announcement made by the civil service commission. The examination is for the purpose of recruiting only men stenographers and typists, the demand for whom the civil service commission has been unable to meet.

100 Years Ago

Miss May Kenney, the nurse, stated that there are many cases of appendicitis in the Reno hospitals and physicians seem to think that it is an aftermath of the flu epidemic.

Thursday

150 Years Ago

Homicide at Moleen: A man by the name of Farley got aboard the passenger train at Carlin and didn’t have the money for a ticket and put off. When the west bound freight train reached Moleen Farley hid himself in front of the boiler and then between two box cars when he was discovered by the brakeman. Murphy, the engineer, went back to see what was going on when Farley drew a pistol on him. Murphy picked up a billet of wood and struck him over the head. Farley died from the effects. (Elko Independent)

140 Years Ago

Yank’s station: A good many Carsonites are stopping at Yanks. The place is attractive at this season and from that point, Soda Springs, the Cascades, Emerald Bay and Mount Tallac are accessible. As for fish, one can vibrate between deep trolling in the lake, or fly-fishing in the babbling brook.

130 Years Ago

A thunderbolt: Light struck this side of Elrod’s ranch and shook things up. An Indian was paralyzed by the force of the belt, and for about an hour or more horses and cattle could not be stirred from their tracks. Two cows were killed outright.

120 Years Ago

Vaudeville at Carson City Theater: Well-known comedian, Mr. Phil Rock, and his company of players representing three high class acts of vaudeville–classy singing, clean, up to the minute comedy, and real jazz music. The program features Chappie Chapman, formerly of Pantage’s circuit, in a black-face novelty. An unusually large feature moving picture program will be rendered. Prices—Adults, 35 cents and children 15 cents.

110 Years Ago

Census: Nevada’s population is way below what it was supposed to be. It demonstrates the futility of trying to estimate the population in a state where mining camps shift in a night. The general estimate of 100,000 souls is way above what it really is, and it may fall below 75,000. (Fallon Eagle)

100 Years Ago

Funeral services for the late C. F. Martin were held at Kitzmeyer’s undertaking parlors and the remains later laid to rest in the family plot in the Masonic cemetery at Lone Mountain. Pallbearers were J. H. Stern, Fred Kitzmeyer, Lee Hawkins, H. P. Gifford, L. L. Bright and William Muller.

Friday

150 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Gas! Gas!—Adjourned meeting. The property owners, merchants, hotel keepers and citizens of Carson who are interested in the lighting of the city with Gas are respectfully invited to meet the General Agent of the Pacific Pneumatic Gas Company at the district Courtroom at 8 o’clock, Saturday Evening, July 23, 1879, to consider the propriety of incorporating a company for the manufacture and sale of Gas and the laying of mains through the streets of Carson City.”

140 Years Ago

Off to the Lake: Reverend George R. Davis received permission from his vestry to go up to Lake Bigler (Tahoe) and stop a month. He will be accompanied by his wife and two youngest boys. Mr. T. Hyde, wife and “the twins” will also accompany him. All hands propose to camp out and have rented a couple cabins. The male members of the party will supply the rest with fish. While this will leave the Episcopal parish without any authorized theologian. The members can console themselves that the Morning Appeal will still continue to furnish the truths of revelation and the moral axioms.

130 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Chew Kee, dealer in General Merchandise and Dry Goods, Silks. Japanese Goods and Toys Etc. All Kind of Fireworks. As Chew Kee is about to depart for China, he is selling everything way below cost. Carson City, Nevada.”

120 Years Ago

Ant Sting: Mrs. W. G. Harris went down to the train station to meet her son, Ernest and fainted for a couple hours bringing Dr. Pickard came down from Virginia (City). Mrs. Harris recovered and is now in good health. It was supposed it was the heat, but she states it was because of an ant sting on the back of her neck. (Dayton Times)

110 Years Ago

Try Markleeville: The little village of Markleeville in Alpine County should not be overlooked. It has everything dear to the summer tourist. There are pleasant resorts, fine camping grounds, beautiful scenery, and good fishing. Excellent accommodations and meals that are not surpassed anywhere may be had at reasonable rates at G. W. Koenig’s Exchange Hotel.

100 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Learn Stenotypy, The new system of Machine Shorthand. The most wonderful invention for business efficiency in 10 years. Stenotypy is shorthand written by a tiny machine instead of pen or pencil…. Only four months required. Operators get better salaries by reason of greatest efficiency – $50 to $125 per month… Polytechnic Business College, Oakland, Cal.”

