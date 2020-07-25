Past Pages for July 25 to 28, 2020

Saturday

150 Years Ago

Giants and dwarfs: A giant and giantess each over eight feet high, weighing 400 and 413 pounds, a dwarf 28 inches in height and weighing 45 pounds, will be on exhibition in Virginia City.

140 Years Ago

Cherries: W. K. Clarke brought a branch from General Clarke’s place to the Appeal office. The branch was sixteen inches long and contained 108 cherries.

130 Years Ago

All sorts: The stamps of the Morgan Mill will be hung up until further notice.

The new Lake steamer, Tallac, made its first official trip carrying the mail.

120 Years Ago

All sorts: Misses Mary and Josie Roberts have returned to Oakland. (Foreman-Roberts House)

The mines of Glasgow and Western Company at Copper Canyon, Copper Basin and Cherry Creek have been closed down. The company’s smelters and mines have also been shut down, and everything indicates that the company has ceased operations indefinitely.

110 Years Ago

Change at Park Theater: “The Mexican’s Faith,” “The Dog Detective,” “Cupid’s Four Darks,” and “Under the Stars and Stripes” will be playing. Two illustrated songs will be sung by Joe Patton.

100 Years Ago

Gasoline ration system: A ration system for gasoline to be applied throughout the entire United States is being considered and designed by refiners as a last resort to curtail consumption and keep the price from being forced to over 40 cents a gallon.

Sunday

150 Years Ago

The ballot for women: Mrs. Laura de Force Gordon will lecture on the subject of “The Ballot for Woman” at Theater Hall. She has long devoted herself to the cause of Woman’s Rights and has gained the reputation of being one of the most effective lady orators in the country. Admission 50 cents.

140 Years Ago

A dog sagacity: Jim Chesley’s dog was strolling the Capitol grounds sniffing at the hydrants and was quite thirsty. He went to one of them where a hose was attached and turned on the water. Then he rushed to the other end of the hose and drank. He didn’t turn the water off. Our dog “Abe” under the same circumstances would have turned it off.

130 Years Ago

All sorts: John Wanamaker says a one-cent letter postage is coming.

Trout are biting on the west side of the Lake.

120 Years Ago

From Nome: Frank Cleveland arrived in Nome on June 14 and went to work in a saloon. Frank receives $15 per day and says there is more champagne opened in one night in Nome than in Carson all year. Joe Hoops and Matt Rinckel are in Nome but neither have work. Frank writes there are more people in Nome than gold.

110 Years Ago

Much ado? In Chico, California, a young lady raised a fuss because a school professor tried to hug her. It is hardly probable that she is a California girl, or she would have been used to anything like this. Who ever heard of a California girl raising a rumpus because someone tried to hug her?

100 Years Ago

All sorts: Abe Cohn of The Emporium came in by auto stage from the lake. He states that the large boat had to be put in for repairs when half way around the lake and the little Meteor brought passengers to Glenbrook. There was “standing room only.”

Tuesday

150 Years Ago

Earthquake: The Enterprise notes that the earthquake as being felt in Virginia City was experienced here by Charley Martin. That is, he insists that he felt it. He had it pretty much all to himself—and he may continue to have our entire share of such visitations.

140 Years Ago

A beast arrested: After the close at the Opera House, while the sidewalk with crowded with ladies, officer Duncan arrested a beast named Kelly, a painter, for indecent exposure of person.

130 Years Ago

Insurance: Bob Burnham, the Manhattan Insurance man, is the speediest man in business that ever struck Carson. If he would start insuring the ladies, he would increase his company’s business.

120 Years Ago

All sorts: A number of carpenters from Reno are working on the construction of the Indian School dormitory.

All reports from Nome give the impression that the greatest financial harvest to be reaped will fall to the undertaker.

110 Years Ago

Dr. E.T. Krebs: Dr. Krebs has purchased a strip of land between the latter’s home and Jim Raycraft’s place. The lot is 90 feet by 216 and sold for $750. He expects to begin the erection of a model cottage.

100 Years Ago

Carson City Municipal Campgrounds, Asset: “Carson people do not realize what an asset your campgrounds are to your city. It is a pleasure and a comfort to camp there, the water, the trees, the Bungalow and the conveniences for campers are not surpassed anywhere…” says Arthur Lawrence of Delta, Utah.

About 100 or more trees are to be planted, an artesian well sunk, the porch of the bungalow screened, and electric lights put in. The touring bureau has passed the experimental stage this season, and the park will become a permanent fixture.

