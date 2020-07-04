Past Pages for July 4 to 7, 2020

Saturday

150 Years Ago

A novel exhibition for the carnival: The entertainment will consist of amusing performances by automaton figures contrived and made to dance, sing and play parts by Mr. Cummings, a ventriloquist of surprising power. The exhibition is owned by Mr. Dunphy who was a member of Farragut’s flagship, Hartford, and lost both arms in the battle of Mobile Bay. All who would assist a maimed hero the Union Navy should present themselves at the exhibition.

140 Years Ago

Ophir Canyon flood: The ten men reported drowned in the Ophir Canyon flood, have turned up all right.

130 Years Ago

Jack the Spitter: He has made havoc with a number of store windows with his high aim and has reached the ceiling at almost every effort. Merchants have been so annoyed they offer a reward for the apprehension of this fiend, and when caught, he will be sent where the spitter is no more. (Santa Rosa Republican)

120 Years Ago

Water shortage: Eureka is suffering from a scarcity of water this year. The water is only turned on four hours a day, no one is allowed to sprinkle gardens and none is to be had for wetting down the streets.

110 Years Ago

Death grip (Bunkerville): Two small daughters of Mrs. Aaron H. Leavitt, a widow, were peacefully sleeping on the floor between the open doors of their room when an animal crept through the open door and plunged its teeth into the brow and temple of one of the sleeping children. A neighbor Herbert A. Leavitt was awakened and came running to the scene. He settled himself onto the animal and choked it. The beast was a 55-pound badger, and the child is doing nicely despite the frightful experience.

100 Years Ago

All sorts: The price of gasoline in Tonopah has been fixed at 45 cents a gallon.

Virginia City is to have a three-day celebration of the Fourth of July. Mines will be closed, except for pumpmen.

Rev. C. S. Mook, scoutmaster of the boys camping at Lake Tahoe, came down from the rendezvous and reported the scouts in splendid shape.

Sunday

150 Years Ago

4th of July: The V & T engines were beautifully decorated. The best was the “Virginia.” The engine bore on its front the engraving of “Washington and his Generals.” The train made it to Carson from Virginia City in one and one half hour — a mile a minute.

140 Years Ago

Married: In Carson City on Sunday evening by the Rev. Geo. R. Davis, Samuel P. Davis to Mrs. Nellie V. Mighels, both of this city.

130 Years Ago

All sorts: Reno’s population is 3,621, and Carson’s is 3,897.

Empire was in a blaze of enthusiasm for the 4th. The old men’s race brought out all the leading citizens: Senator Williams won, beating Sam Longabaugh, Morris Kinney and a dozen others.

120 Years Ago

A driving accident: Miss Clara Spooner and Miss Harley of this city were driving on the Division when a dog jumped at their horse. Miss Spooner was driving and struck at the canine with her whip. Her lines crossed and the horse made a short turn, tipping the buggy and throwing the young ladies to the ground. They escaped injury. (Enterprise)

110 Years Ago

Return to coast: Frank J. Lyons and party returned to the coast last evening, taking the flying machine and pharaphernalia [sic] to the lower altitude.

100 Years Ago

Carson City Theater: “The Winning Stroke,” is a swift moving comedy-drama of college life. Also playing is a Sunshine comedy, “Roaming Lions and Wedding Bells” and a Mutt and Jeff cartoon.

Tuesday

150 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Papering: Cowing & Thompson are doing most of the papering and ornamentation of parlors. Do you want that kind of work done with dispatch and artistic style? If so, call on them.”

140 Years Ago

Tags: Dogs without tags are now liable to be impounded. “Abe,” our office dog, is so savage that no one has been able to put a tag on him. A boy who attempted to impound him was bitten clean in two.

130 Years Ago

All sorts: Bill Pickler will open a faro game at the Hole-in-the-Wall tonight.

Jake Olcovich now wears a handsome new summer smile on the occasion of his 21st birthday.

120 Years Ago

Buildings burned: The residence and an outbuilding on the Alamo ranch west of town was burned because of a defective flue. The property is owned by John Sparks and is one of his breeding stations—formerly the Mayberry ranch and is a historic place. (Journal)

110 Years Ago

Carson Hot Springs: A fine bathing place is located with the limits of the Capitol City of the State. It first came into the world’s prominence at the time Jim Corbett trained at the Hot Springs for the Fitzsimmons-Corbett championship fight in 1897. Tourists came from all over the coast to enjoy the mineral baths.

100 Years Ago

Lincoln Highway: Travel over King’s canyon road to the Lake has never been so great. It’s an almost steady procession going and coming. The fame of the Lincoln highway is spreading in the east.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.