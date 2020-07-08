Past Pages for July 8 to 10, 2020

Wednesday

150 Years Ago

Capitol work: The first story stone work on the north end is almost complete. The wooden arches have been removed from the windows that have been finished. A shed has been erected on the east side of the square for the accommodation of the stone-cutters — no trifling convenience in this hot weather.

140 Years Ago

Bishop Whitaker’s School: The girl’s school was founded in Reno by Bishop Whitaker. The State is proud of this institution as it grows in popularity. Every young lady who attends, is an advertisement of the efficiency and thoroughness of its course of instruction.

130 Years Ago

Firecrackers: There seems to be a general impression that the firecracker of 1890 is no comparison in the noise and in explosive properties to the cracker of 1865 except when it lights under a horse’s feet.

120 Years Ago

All sorts: Jim Barrett has finished driving two thousand cords of wood down the Carson river to Empire and will endeavor to float three thousand more.

110 Years Ago

New Chug Wagon: Frank Regan has purchased a new auto. A fishing trip had already been added to mileage and other plans are brewing.

100 Years Ago

Appendicitis: Edward Patterson, Jr. is in a Reno hospital. Appendicitis has kept him in the hospital, and his condition was very serious. His parents have been with him.

Thursday

150 Years Ago

Rebuilding in Gold Hill: The damage by the fire to John Lambert’s house and that of Fox & Hall at the lower end of town is repaired. Outbuildings and fences are being built. The Gold Hill Market is rebuilt of brick as it was before. Mercer & Tucker have rebuilt their burned awning, the front porch sidewalk of the News office is re-laid and has a new coat of whitewash…

140 Years Ago

The plug hat: Stove pipe hats were never received with favor in Nevada. Since gold was discovered on the Comstock the tile has been looked upon as smacking of feminity and the effete East. In 1860 a man appeared in Gold Hill with a plug hat on and was mobbed. It was later introduced in Carson but received a similar reception. Lately, the indulgent public have been more forbearing toward the tile and several old and respected citizens have been allowed to appear occasionally in a plug.

130 Years Ago

Bursted [sic] reservoir: Price’s reservoir at the foot of Slide Mountain burst sending water rushing down the canyon, submerging the V & T track at Franktown causing a delay.

Slide Mountain takes its name from the fact that some years ago, half the mountain caved and fell into the valley. A band of Mormon emigrant camping at the foot of the mountain were buried in the debris.

120 Years Ago

Advertisement: “S. Sanger, John Meyer—Meyer & Sanger, Proprietor of The Bank Saloon, Corner of Carson and Fifth Street, Dealer in Wines, Liquors, Cigars, Sharp Beer, Fine Lunches.”

110 Years Ago

Business college news: New students will be admitted to the Carson City Night School. Mr. Roy Williams, Mrs. Ross Meder, Mr. Theo Gosmerker, Mr. Harold Vaughan, Mr. Clarence Reudy, Miss Dell Barkley are taking Graham’s shorthand, typewriting, bookkeeping and penmanship. Cost is $10 per month payable in advance, Archibald Dickson, Principal, Carson City Night School.

100 Years Ago

Leisure Hour Hall: The Red Cross members are meeting at the Leisure Hour Hall to take up Red Cross work. A call has come for clothing to relieve want in some of the war stricken parts of Europe and the far east. It is hoped the ladies will turn out in goodly numbers.

Friday

150 Years Ago

Lost his crazy man: Johnny Moore started for Stockton with a crazy man. It was night when he arrived there, and as Johnny and his charge were about, the madman made a sudden dodge from his keeper. The last we heard of Johnny he was prospecting, on his hands and knees, under the warehouses and platforms of Reno in search for his lost charge.

140 Years Ago

Good Templars Picnic: The group held a picnic at Bowers Mansion. There was dancing in the pavilion with the music furnished by the Carson Guard, a band of eight pieces. Several events followed, a 125-yard “young” ladies’ race, an “old” man’s race with four tries, an egg race, sack and wheelbarrow race. At 5 p.m. the picnic train started for the Carson and Empire ward…. All who attended bear testimony to the excellent management of the affair.

130 Years Ago

Trees: Many of the detestable cottonwood trees have been cleared out and Lombardi poplars have taken their place. As an ornamental tree, the poplar is way up.

120 Years Ago

Advertisements: “The Thaxter Drug Store has received and has on display a fine line of vases, pictures, fancy calendars, celluloid toilet sets, perfumes, porcelain fancyware, glove and handkerchiefs. Thaxter sells cheaper than any house in Nevada…”

110 Years Ago

Lost wife: E. E. Brosert is keeping a trail hot in pursuit of a runaway wife. C. E. Weston is the party accused of breaking up the domestic happiness. While in this city they registered as man and wife.

100 Years Ago

Pioneer dies: G. A. “Tony” Fredericks just died at the family home. He had been ailing for a long time and his death was due to a general breakdown. He was one of the pioneers of the state arriving here in in the 1860s. Mattie Gleason, teacher in the Carson City grammar school, was his daughter. He was 78.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.