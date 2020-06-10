Past Pages for June 10 to 12, 2020

Wednesday

150 years ago

Squirting for High. — The Virginia firemen will bring down Eagle Company’s engine to-day. It is Jeffreys machine — a capital apparatus — and used to belong to No. 9 in San Francisco. We hear that there is likelihood of a trial between this engine and the Warren’s machine to see which can throw the highest and longest stream. The liberty pole on Capitol Square will be the mark for high. Its height is at 137 feet.

140 years ago

Stage Robbery. — The stage which left Carson on Tuesday morning was stopped by two road agents between Sulphur Springs and Sweetwater station. The robbers leveled shotguns at the head of Cambridge, the driver and ordered him throw down the box. The box contained nearly $4,000 and was pitched down. The passengers were ordered out with one of the road agents going through the crowd while the other held a shotgun at their heads. After the robbery the scene was visited with no trace of the robbers.

130 years ago

Ten cars of picnickers came down to the Chosen Friend’s picnic at Treadway’s Park. As the train came past the V & T Depot on the way to the grounds, two over confident men jumped off.

120 years ago

The passing of the Crown Point mine into the hands of the Sharon people is a matter of more than usual interest in mining and political circles. Crown Point was the mine in which Sen. John P. Jones made his immense fortune, and he has controlled it for more than 30 years. The history of the mines almost comprises the political history of the State. For many years these mines rocked the stock market and millions changed hands.

100 years ago

Warrants were issued from the United States commissioner’s office in Reno yesterday for the arrest of the three Pincolina brothers, who are charged with conducting a still in violation of the Federal prohibition act. The brothers are ranchers and their property is located a few miles out of Reno.

Thursday

150 years ago

The laying of the corner stone of the Nevada Capitol Building (June 9, 1870). The long anticipated ceremony has been duly performed and the corner stone of the Nevada Capitol has been put in its place. The day was a splendid one, somewhat warm, but quite as comfortable as was to be expected at this season of year. Many of the visitors came down by private conveyances (continued in next column).

140 years ago

The Base Ball Fever. — W.D. Shearer, manager of the Comstock base ball club, was in the city yesterday making arrangements for a series of games between Carson and Virginia City. The base ball fever has taken possession of the Comstock and at a recent meeting at Jack Hallihan’s Gymnasium over a hundred men enrolled their names for the season.

130 years ago

On Saturday a man reached Carson who for years has been connected with Thomas Edison the inventor. He has been the right hand man of the “Wizard of Menlo Park” for nearly 20 years. For some time he has been collaborating with Mr. Edison on the proposition of reducing low grade and rebellious ores by electricity.

120 years ago

Yesterday during the thunder storm lightning struck the M.E. Church at Gardnerville, demolishing the cupola and setting the roof on fire. The volunteer fire department was called out and soon extinguished the flames. While the building was not destroyed the loss is considerable.

100 years ago

Do we celebrate? Fourth of July is less than four weeks away. Is Carson going to celebrate it this year?

Friday

150 years ago

(Laying of the corner stone) Our streets wore an unusually lively appearance even before the cars arrive with the military, the firemen, the Masons, Odd Fellows, and this who came to look on. The Eagle Engine Company of Virginia City were met at the depot by the Warrens. Forming the line didn’t get started much before 12 o’clock. There were, as nearly as we could count, 750 persons in the procession. The things being duly placed in the brass box, it was handed to Ned Cushing and another tinsmith how soldered down the lid. Then it was handed back to the Masons who proceeded to bless it after a fashion.

140 years ago

Stage Robber Hemmed In. The men who robbed the Wells-FArgo treasure near Sweetwater were seen last night in Genoa. A Sheriff’s posse are on their way and they are so hemmed in that their capture within twenty-four hours is almost certain.

130 years ago

The Most Excellent Grand Chapter of Royal Arch Masons of Nevada convened at 12 o’clock yesterday, Philip A. Doyle Grand High Priest, presiding.

120 years ago

The new canopy for the band stand arrived yesterday and the boys cut loose some great music from beneath its red, white and blue folds.

100 years ago

“The Moonshine Trail,” tonight and tomorrow nights at the Carson City theater. From the wild Kentucky mountains, the land of feuds and “moonshine,” came this Cynthia of the Hills — to the great melting pot of New York.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.