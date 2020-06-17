Past Pages for June 17 to 19, 2020

Wednesday

150 years ago

Strike Ended. — The striking workmen on the Capitol have settled their differences with Mr. Cavanaugh and all gone to work again. Everything is lovely and the work will now proceed as if no interruption has occurred.

140 years ago

(Cascades) The first landing was made at Rowland’s. Here Mr. Osgood, proprietor of the toll road, informed us the route to Placerville was now open and mails running. After a few provisions were taken on board, the shell backs put to sea again and cleared for Emerald Bay. The Cascades. We pass over the description of a spot known to every tourist. After the landing party climbed the rocks until the cascades were reached. Those who have lived in the vicinity for years state this picturesque spot never looks better than now (see Other Points, next column).

130 years ago

The Carson Wheelmen were entertained by the Reno Ramblers last Sunday. There was little left to eat in the city when the Carson Wheelmen got through.

120 years ago

Greeley’s Old Stage. There is talk of sending the old stage coach that Monk drove Greeley to Placerville in, down in the Stockton Fair. The idea is to drive passengers down to the fair from here, over the Placerville route, and then exhibit it at Stockton. The old stage would receive an ovation all along the line and the passengers who went in it would have the freedom of the towns all along the route.

100 years ago

Provided with a search warrant, issued by Judge Langan of the Storey County district court, members of the state police yesterday afternoon raided a still located on the Choppa ranch, ten miles north of Virginia City and captured a lot of stuff used in the manufacture of “jackass.” Two basques were arrested and charged.

Thursday

150 years ago

A brutal fight occurred last evening, about 8 o’clock, between two drunken Irishmen on the street near the Theatre Hall, opposite Judge Whitman’s house. One of the man was struck in the face by the other man’s fist, when the party first struck picked up a stone nearly as big as one’s head and hurled it at the other, striking him in the face and knocking him senseless. His face was terribly bruised. Sheriff Swift being informed took the two belligerents into custody.

140 years ago

(Other Points) Emerald Bay, where “the green waters glide,” was left in reluctance, some of the party gathering the rare snow plants which are occasionally found there as trophies of the visit. Half an hour later was at McKinney’s, where boats and cottages are being made real for tourists. There is every indication that the rush of visitors for the resort this Summer will be unprecedented.

130 years ago

There is now sojourning in the State Prison a man named Streeter who was sentenced to imprisonment 20 years for the crime of incest. He came from Elko County and at the time of the trial the feeling in the county was very bitter against him. It appears his conviction a conspiracy by his daughters, angered over the believe they had been cut out of his will, and a sizable $100,000 inheritance and a payment of $5,000 to a man to swear that the prospective child was his. It is believed he may be pardoned.

120 years ago

Thursday Andy Ghiglieri, a young rancher from Dayton, eloped with Miss Etta Depaoli and nothing has been heard from them since.

100 years ago

Manager Leonard of the Carson City theater has arranged an extra good program for the Boy Scout benefit show at that popular play house for two nights, beginning tonight. The program includes Fannie Ward in “The Cry of the Weak;” Harold Lloyd in “The Marathon,” and Ruth Roland in “The Adventures of Ruth.”

Friday

150 years ago

The Washoe Election has resulted as was to be expected, in favor of the removal of the county seat to Reno.

140 years ago

More about the recent stage robbery. Mr. J.F. Nugent of San Francisco returned on yesterday’s stage and was one of the victims of the robbery, some 17 miles the other side of Wellington’s Station on the way to Bodie. He said when the stage was stopped he removed a gold chain from an old silver watch and a gold band from his finger and placed them in the palm of his hand so that when he left the stage and they told him to put his hands on top of his head, he was able to save the most valuable articles in his possession at that time. A silver watch and $14 in coin were taken from him.

130 years ago

A large meeting of residents of Elko, in which ladies predominate, assembled in the Courthouse last Saturday evening to make a further attempt to secure a commutation of the sentence of Josiah and Elizibeth Potts to life imprisonment.

120 years ago

Sunday the Carson baseball nine invaded the great divide and although the nine was minus its regular catcher, the game progressed without a hitch and the Carson’s carried off the colors of the day.

100 years ago

William Russell, one of William Fox’s foremost stars, will appear in “Eastward, Ho!” At the Carson City theater tonight. Russell is a exact type to take part of the hero in this drama. There is plenty of action and dramatic situations to satisfy the most critical spectators.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.