Past Pages for June 20 to 23, 2020

Saturday

150 years ago

A man almost drowned in a vault. Day before yesterday a man whose name we did not learn, came near being drowned by falling into a privy vault in the rear of the Sierra Nevada House, while intoxicated. His cries brought some men to his assistance, but he was nearly exhausted when rescued from the abdominal pit. He was stripped of his clothing, stretched out on the hillside and sluiced off with buckets of water which finally restored him to his senses. Had his situation remained undiscovered half a minute longer he would have certainly perished, as only his head remained above the filth. — Enterprise.

140 years ago

There is a great number of matrimonial matches maturing in this city, judging from the numerous croquette games one encounters during an after dinner’s walk, for the general supposition is that none but the “spoony” indulge in that sport.

130 years ago

The people of Nevada are beginning to realize that they have a splendid working delegation in Washington.

120 years ago

One on Him. “What does this long red hair mean on your coat?” Said a black haired woman to her husband the other day. “My dear, that’s a new one on me,” was the reply.

100 years ago

Hon. Jewett W. Adams, 85, former governor of Nevada, died at his home in Berkeley, Calif., yesterday afternoon. Governor Adams at the time of his death was part owner of the big Cleveland ranch forty miles south of Ely, his partner in the enterprise being William McGill. He came across the plains in 1852 to California and came to Nevada to engage in mining, farming and freighting and was associated with Mackay, Fair, Floor and O’Brien during the bonanza days. He was a good citizen and neighbor and will be missed.

Sunday

150 years ago

In the penitentiary for chicken stealing! A Cornishman from Lander County was lodged in the State Prison yesterday his term being one year and his crime was chicken stealing — so aggravated the case as to make it a felony. There are several men in the penitentiary who’s crime was that of getting a foul of another but this is the first case involving feathers.

140 years ago

An Ode by Doc. Benton. There is no more amiable man in the State than Doc. Benton. If a man comes driving into his stable blind drunk and takes a wheel off his finest carriage or kills a hostler, Benton merely makes some inquiries regarding the weather, and is as smiling as the father of twins. But yesterday, he loaned a buggy to some parties that went to Lake Bigler and smashed the buggy all to pieces and killed a horse. (See Benton, next column)

130 years ago

Liggins has a new set of striped barber poles out and the awning posts are all red, white and blue. This is the only sign a barber ever has to set out and the colored stripes are known the world over. In ancient days, barbers used to bleed people and the red stands for “blood.”

120 years ago

The farmers in this neighborhood have commenced cutting the first crop of alfalfa, and the crop looks unusually well.

100 years ago

As fine a collection of specimens of the moonshiner’s art as can be found anywhere was on exhibition in the United State’s Marshal’s office in this city this morning. It was brought over from Reno last evening, an auto truck necessary to carry its bulk, and now will be used as evidence in a Federal grand jury.

Tuesday

150 years ago

The Fourth at Pine Grove. The citizens of Pine Grove in Esmeralda county will celebrate the Fourth of July in grand style — with an oration, poem, singing by the glee club, and a balmy evening. Pine Grove is a lively flourishing camp and this determination to celebrate Independence Day shows that there is a proper amount of patriotism and enterprise there.

140 years ago

(Benton, continued from previous column) When he heard the news, he drew up a brown sheet of paper he was saving to put butter in, and dashed off the following:

Break, break, break

On those cold gray boulders there.

oh, that my tongue could utter

The oaths that arise in me.

’Tis bad for the driver’s boy

When he shouts with his sister at play,

And bad for the driver’s wife

When the old man is drunk at the bar.

(Benton, next column)

130 years ago

The Appeal acknowledges the receipt of cake and wine from the Heidenger-Spurgeon wedding. Both disappeared a few moments after reaching the composing room. Here’s hoping, etc.

120 years ago

The Carson baseball club yesterday received a letter from Wadsworth relative to playing ball in that town on the glorious Fourth. The Wadsworth people are anxious to have the Carson boys enter the tournament.

100 years ago

If you want a good time. You will attend the lawn party given this evening by the Catholic ladies on the grounds of Father Horgan’s residence.

