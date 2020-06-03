Past Pages for June 3 to 5, 2020

Wednesday

150 years ago

Struck by Lightening. An Extraordinary Case of the freaks and effects of thunderbolts transpired last week on the line of the new telegraph between Elko and Hamilton. P.H. Lovell, who was engaged in constructing the telegraph, was struck by lightening while kneeling on the ground holding the wire in one hand. The lighting struck the wire at some distance, followed it to the end, entered, Mr. Lowell’s hand, splitting three of his fingers, followed up his arm, and these down his breast and side to the knee, which was on the ground where it left the leg, leaving a blackened hole like a bullet. He says he feels all the stronger and better for the electric shock. — Elko Independent

140 years ago

(The Banjoist) He advanced the register and took a pen in his hand. Here Mr. Sharp rose to his feet and said he couldn’t stop there, they didn’t take tramps. The new arrival straightened up, and pulled out a twenty piece, laid it down boldly and remarked, “See if that’s good.” “Money’s no object,” Said Sharp. The stranger then pulled out a card from his pocked printed in four colors and handed it over the counter. It read, Prof. Ned Parker, Banjoist. Mr. Sharp’s face changed. “Why Ned old boy is that you?” (See the Parker Takes a Bath, next column)

130 years ago

The head of the Census Bureau has gone daft. He has sent this office several letters requesting us to do a lot of census work for nothing, and after these requests have all be sent to the waste basket he writes us another letter complementing us on the quality of the work and our prompt response to the request of the department.

120 years ago

The last issue of the Indian Advance, the paper published at the Indian School near this city, is certainly a fine edition. It contains a number of original articles out of the ordinary run. One article, an interview with Captain Pete, the Washoe Chief, is a good piece of work.

100 years ago

Manager Stodgell of the Carson City theater has announced that because of the high school student’s play at the Grand tonight there will be no show at his playhouse, and he asks all of his patrons to attend the school performance.

Thursday

150 years ago

The Capitol Corner Stone Ball will be given at Moore & Parker’s Hall on the night of the 9th. It will be a very grand affair. The best of music has been engaged.

140 years ago

(Parker Takes a Bath) The guest was handed into a wagon and taken to Swift’s Springs immediately. Swift refused to allow him to lave in his mineral waters until he had taken a hoe and scraped off the first few layers. The dust in his ear assayed up in the hundreds and was pronounced by good judges to be pure sulphates. After two hours had been spent the man was taken back to his lodgings and the water was allowed to run until 9 before business was resumed. (See Peregrinations, next column)

130 years ago

The kids say that the Spanish Ditch is “bully for swimmin.”

120 years ago

The Census Enumerators started on their rounds yesterday. As there were no reports of anyone being eaten by the dogs, it is supposed they got through the day without accident.

100 years ago

Because of the delay of the postoffice department in awarding the contract for carrying the mail between Carson and Tallac, Senator Henderson was wired yesterday by the Greater Carson club to inquire into the matter and ascertain the reason for delay.

Friday

150 years ago

Chinese Geese are a great curiosity. Farmer Treadway used to own a pair of them. He didn’t keep them very long. He swapped them to Bob Sharp for some ducks.These geese have horns on their heads and live to a great age. Tread swears they were at least a hundred years old. They have a very peculiar voice — a sort of cross between the sound of a gong and that of a Scotch bag pipe. Sharp said his interest wore off and sold them to Captain Winnie. Rumor says they have driven everything off Winnie’s ranch.

140 years ago

(Peregrinations) “I started from Bodie on Sunday with my horse and wagon. Crossing the Walker river the horse caught cold and was taken sick. I spend most of my time doctoring him and if you ever spent a week with a sick horse, you can appreciate my sufferings. If I went away more than two hundred yards to get grass, the coyotes would range round him like the guests at a Grant banquet. (See his opinion of Bodie in the next column).

130 years ago

A Chinese juggler gave a very interesting show in Chinatown last evening. He beats the free minstrel show all hallow.

120 years ago

Relay Race. A bicycle relay race between five boys from the Indian School and five young cyclists of Carson was run yesterday afternoon at the race track and was quite an interesting affair, the time being fast and several of the relays exciting.

100 years ago

A telegram received at this office this morning from Senator Charles B. Henderson stated that mail service between Carson and Lake Tahoe points has been authorized to begin Saturday.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.