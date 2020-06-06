Past Pages for June6 to 9, 2020

Saturday

150 years ago

The Floor Timbers for the first story of the Capitol are all laid. The partitions and outer walls will grow like mushrooms from this time on.

140 years ago

(Opinion of Bodie) “I was six weeks in Bodie and dropped about seven hundred dollars trying to sell greenbacks and pens. You can’t even sell greenbacks there. About three thousand idle men around the streets, but I guess times’ll pick up in a couple of months, and business will howl when the new mines are being opened.”

130 years ago

The latest information is that silver has been side-tracked for beer in the Senate.

120 years ago

For the Children. Yesterday Joe Josephs, Superintendent of the Orphan’s Home, received by express a thoroughbred Belgian hare doe to add to the rabbity at the Home. The due is of a fashionable strain and comes with a pedigree as long as your arm and is properly christened Josephine. The gift is from Josephs and Sheriff Kinney and cost $25.

100 years ago

The Carson opera house was crowded from “pit to dome” last night on the occasion of the presentation of the class play, “A Poor Married Man.” The play itself is a scream and nearly every sentence uttered by the participants provided a laugh.

Sunday

150 years ago

No School.— There will be no session of the Carson District School on Thursday — it being wisely concluded to give teachers and scholars an opportunity to see how Capitol corner stones are laid.

140 years ago

The Town Crier’s Birthday. — Clem Berry, the ancient and reliable Town Crier of Carson has the distinguished honor of being 57 years old to-day. By his strictly temperate and moderate habits in early life, Mr. Berry has enabled to reach this somewhat advanced age, while he still retains the elasticity and vigor of his youth. It affords us pleasure to record the arrival of Mr. Clementina Berry our eminent colored townsmen, to the 57th milestone of his useful and somewhat vociferous journal through a life where he meets so many meaner men than himself.

130 years ago

Alf Doten, the Comstock insurance man, was in the city yesterday.

120 years ago

Tale of a Lost Dog. A Scotch terrier, the property of James Keger, a resident of Silver City, was found alive at the bottom of an incline shaft on the Silver hill ground yesterday. The dog had suddenly disappeared over four weeks ago and had evidently fallen in the shaft at that time where it remained without food or water for thirty-two days. At the time of its disappearance, it had weighed thirty-two pounds. When rescued, it was a mere skeleton. — Chronicle.

100 years ago

Homes Wanted. No less than three applicants for houses, furnished and unfurnished, and housekeeping rooms, appeared at the Appeal office this morning, but there are no places to which they could be directed. If fifty or more were decently fixed up or newly built there would be no trouble in renting them.

Tuesday

150 years ago

The Gold Hill News has a description of the box to be a receptacle of the memorials: This box is substantially made of solid brass, and weighs fourteen pounds. It is 12 inches long, 10 inches wide and 10 inches deep and filled with black velvet, being intended to receive all the various documents and other articles to be deposited the day after to-morrow.

140 years ago

Strange Coincidence. — The Lyon County Times vouches for the following: “On Thursday Willie Bambrook, the lad who lost his leg, complained that the toes of the missing foot were cramped. To satisfy him the box in which it was buried was taken up and the toes were found to have been crowded against the side. They were straightened out, and he is reported to have rested more comfortably since.”

130 years ago

At Washoe Lake the fish have gone to the streams to spawn, and for the last nine days there have been fish enough killed in these shallow waters to supply Virginia and Carson, and still they are floating. Fishermen are using powder in place of the hook. The net at the bridge has been unlawfully used for years, and the fish moved off in the night by the wagon load.

120 years ago

Death of a Hermit. Yesterday the dead body of W. Crowinshield, better known as “Pony,” was found in his cabinet northeast of Como. He acquired the name “Pony” in the early days was a Pony Express rider. In 1883 he served as a member of the Legislature from Lyon County, but in late years led the life of a hermit. He was a native of Massachusetts, aged 70. — Enterprise.

100 years ago

With the excavations about completed Contractor Sellman began today laying the concrete foundations for the new court house. Meanwhile the stone cutting forces are kept busy and piling up mountains of rock which will be used in the walls of both the court house and memorial hall. It will not be long before the time for laying the cornerstones of the two buildings arrives.

