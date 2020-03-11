Past Pages for March 11 to 13, 2020

Wednesday

150 Years Ago

Snow: Not less than seven inches fell here, and there was heavy fall on the mountains. Sleighing parties were out in numbers.

140 Years Ago

All sorts: The citizens of Elko propose to give a ball on St. Patrick’s Day.

Adolph Sutro has purchased a $150,000 residence near McAlister Street in San Francisco where he will reside in the future. He also purchased a handsome country place on the Hudson River, New York.

130 Years Ago

Arbor Day: The Governor Sets the 4th of April as Arbor Day. “Whereas, by an act of the Legislature of the State of Nevada, approved February 18, 1887, “Arbor Day” is established and made a holiday for the public schools…”

100 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Automobiles—Chevrolet $935, Chalmers $1,930, Maxwell $1,245. In addition to the above passenger cars we have a big line of light delivery cars and trucks. Also used cars for sale. Get your order in early. Cash or terms. Mineral Service Station Agency, Firestone tires and tubes. “More Miles Per Dollar” nonskid tires guaranteed 6,000 miles, $18.00.”

50 Years Ago

Railroad office: The Virginia and Truckee Railroad and Construction Co., which hope to rebuild the historic old railroad from Virginia City to Gardnerville, has opened up offices in Gardnerville.

20 Years Ago

Dr. Seuss: The nation still celebrates the birthday of children’s literature and especially the birthday of author Theodore Geisel who was better known as Dr. Seuss. The Carson City Library and Carson schools celebrated with “Read Across America Day.”

Thursday

150 Years Ago

Burnt cork: Joe Murphy, the noted minstrel, has abandoned burnt cork and become a “Caucasian” actor. He is at Piper’s Opera House in Virginia City. His role is Irish and Dutch characters.

140 Years Ago

Jail pastimes: The prisoners in the county jail wile away the hours in the jolliest possible style. There has been a wan in the theological boom and the revival meetings have given place to sham trials. Each new man is charged with some horrible crime. The trials are huge burlesques on the law and the officers who are listening are convulsed with laughter at the sharp hits. The punishment is generally accompanied by laying the prisoner down on a bench and giving him five hard slaps with a barrel stave. The prisoners say that the outside world doesn’t realize the rare fun they enjoy.

130 Years Ago

All sorts:

A consignment of 600 Chinese quails has been received in California for distribution through the State. Nevada sportsmen should be enterprising enough to go and do the same.

Young Abraham Lincoln’s dying words were: “I regret that I cannot live to do honor to the great name I bear.”

100 Years Ago

Leisure Hour: The regular weekly meeting of the Leisure Hour Club will be held at the club house. George D. Smith will talk on the “Rehabilitation of Wounded,” and Miss Clara Woodbury will take up “Current Topics.”

50 Years Ago

Photo caption: Admiring Apollo 11 Flag—Jack Shaw, head of Department of Buildings and Ground and George Pagliaro, Capitol building security guard, admire a small flag of the State of Nevada that was on the Apollo 11 capsule. The flag is on display in the Capitol and the capsule and lunar rock samples will be on view.

Friday

150 Years Ago

State Capitol: The Commissioners met for final consideration of plans. They agreed upon what is known as the Calvert plan. This is the design which was described as representing a building in the form of a Greek cross. “We think the Commissioners have acted with great wisdom and judgment in accepting it.”

140 Years Ago

All sorts: General Marlette was in the city. He and Mr. Rail got together and called each other horse thieves.

The artesian well at the Battle Mountain round house throws a stream six or seven feet high and from a distance looks like a fountain.

130 Years Ago

To prevent burial alive: “When I arrived the man had been dead twenty-four hours… I was unable to find if he had any disease sufficient to kill him… Then I lighted a match and applied it to the end of one of the fingers of the corpse. Immediately a blister formed. I had the man put back into his bed, applied various restoratives, and today he is alive and well.”

100 Years Ago

A new sport: One of the most popular sports of the present year will be chasing the woman’s vote. (Chicago News)

50 Years Ago

Vets Protest Flag’s Misuse: American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars Commanders joined in protest against the American flag being used on a ski run in France to cover a mattress bound around a tree trunk for protection of skiers who might slide off course. The photo appears on the inside of Life magazine.

20 Years Ago

Advertisement: “New Northgate Movies 10—‘Next Friday,’ ‘The Beach,’ Galaxy Quest’ and ‘Reindeer Games.’”

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.