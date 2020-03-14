Past Pages for March 14 to 17, 2020

Saturday

150 Years Ago

Jail delivery: Judge Beatty of White Pine had occasion to pass the southern wall of the Courthouse when he heard a grating noise where the jail cells are situated. He called the attention of Sheriff Irwin and decided that some of the prisoners were attempting to dig through. He found the stage robbers, Clifford and Moore, busily at work and eagerly gazing out upon the “beautiful snow.”

140 Years Ago

Temperance: According to D. B. McKenzie, every church should be a temperance society and the pastors earnestly interested:

For pleasure or pain, for weal or for woe,

‘Tis the law of our being, we reap what we sow.

We may try to evade them, may do what we will

But our acts, like our shadows, will follow us still.

We reap what we sow—oh! Wonderful truth

A truth hard to learn in the days of our youth.

But it shines out at last, as the hand on the wall,

For the world has its debit and credit for all. (D. B. McKenzie)

130 Years Ago

Brought in: Sheriff Sweeny of Eureka brought the Piute Indian known as Joe Beach, who murdered the “medicine” squaw because she could not cure la grippe which caused the death of so many members of the tribe.

Fire: The kitchen of the residence of Mrs. Nevers caught fire from a defective flue. The family succeeded in extinguishing the flames without calling the fire department. Loss allowed by the Insurance Co. was $35.

100 Years Ago

St. Patrick’s Day Ball: The Armory hall is being decorated for the occasion and music will be furnished by the Dempsey orchestra. The women of the Altar Society of the Catholic church will furnish a supper that will apply to the inner man. A dance on the evening of March 17th will be a well patronized and enjoyable affair.

50 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Silver Spur in Carson City—Silver Spur Specials. Complete dinners: Sunday, roast tom turkey with all the trimmings, 88 cents; Monday, Italian spaghetti & meat balls 78 cents; Tuesday, baby beef t-bone $1.29; Wednesday, pan fried chicken 78 cents; Thursday, corned beef and cabbage 97 cents and Friday, assorted sea food plate 97 cents.”

20 Years Ago

125th Anniversary: One hundred people gathered in City Hall to celebrate Carson’s 125th Anniversary. Three past mayors were in attendance: Jim Robertson, Harold Jacobsen and Ray Masayko.

Sunday

150 Years Ago

All sorts: The new gold coin twenty dollar pieces have been issued by the Branch Mint that amount to a value of nine thousand dollars. No handsomer coin was ever put in circulation.

No more scarlet fever or smallpox at Virginia or Gold Hill. Those cities are to be congratulated. (Enterprise)

140 Years Ago

The Bodie Stage: The stages continue to arrive several hours late. On warm days the roads are almost without bottom. When a cold-snap sets in, the deep ruts make travel slow. The amount of solid profanity expended on the horses gives religion a general set-back along the Bodie road; the road is anything but comfortable.

130 Years Ago

All sorts: The catfish have begun to bite at Washoe Lake. Fruit trees are undergoing trimming all over town. John Piper’s smiling face was in the box office last night, so was the rest of his anatomy.

100 Years Ago

Irish drive: A drive in Nevada on behalf of the American Loan to the Republic of Ireland were completed in Reno with announcement of the formation of the American Commission on Irish Independence for the State of Nevada. P. H. Dermondy was selected as state chairman. The state committee has set $10,000 as its goal for Nevada. Ten million is the amount expected to be raised in the country at large.

50 Years Ago

Photo caption: Up with People—These two young ladies, Diane Wilson and Arlene Swift explained what the “Up with People” traveling musical show is all about to Chamber of Commerce directors. The troupe will play in Carson City.

20 Years Ago

Gas gouge: Prices per gallon for gas are up 40 cents. It was $1.62 a gallon on average and shows no signs of abating.

Tuesday

150 Years Ago

St. Patrick’s Ball: Moore & Parker’s Hall will be arranged with a view to the comfort and convenience of the participants for the St. Patrick’s Ball. The best of music will be on hand and a nice supper provided by Frisbie.

140 Years Ago

Dux: The lady who left a brace of ducks on the local’s table is heartily thanked for her kindly consideration of the reportorial appetite. A growing State needs more of just such brave determined women, who dare extract ducks from their husbands’ game-bag and lay the theft to the cat.

130 Years Ago

Explosion at the Morgan at Empire: There was a terrific explosion at the Morgan Mill caused by a giant powder cartridge accidentally falling into the machinery. Things around the mill were pretty broken up. The V. & T. foundry is running full blast in consequence.

100 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Camel cigarettes—You will like this Camel Turkish and Domestic blend! Camels are sold everywhere in scientifically sealed packages of 20 cigarettes for 20 cents: or ten packages (200 cigarettes) in a glassine-paper-covered carton. We strongly recommend this carton for the home or office supply or when you travel. R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., Winston-Salem, N.C….”

50 Years Ago

Advertisement: “You can thank your lucky stars for FLAMMER CHEVROLET, creative you are—and when the mood is right—you can make beautiful music. Come in and we’ll make beautiful music together—1964 ¾ Chevy Pickup $789; 1966 Buick Special 4 door sedan $1109; at 2500 North Carson on “The Million Dollar Mile.”

20 Years Ago

Comstock parade: Virginia City had its annual Comstock parade where Irish eye were smiling, and celebrants put on green top hats and marched down the street. Children watched the parade while a leprechaun riding a camel passed out Irish candy.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.