Past Pages for March 21-24, 2020

Saturday

150 Years Ago

An annoyance: Destruction of shade and fruit trees by mules, cows, horses and goats running at large needs abating. A number of young trees have been barked by mules; and goats have ruined a great many of the valuable and promising trees in this vicinity. Fifteen young cottonwoods were destroyed in one day by a cow that had “the freedom of the city.” There ought to be such an ordinance and a public pound in which hogs as well as the beasts could be kept from roaming the streets, despoiling trees, gardens and shrubbery.

140 Years Ago

Advertisement:

“Of Koppel & Platt you doubtless have heard;

They deal on the corner of Carson and Third.

Anything from a trunk to a two-bit cravat

Will be found on the counter of Koppel & Platt.”

The music for the above touching commercial lyric has been published by Sherman and Hyde, San Francisco, and will be given away at the store above mentioned.

130 Years Ago

Paperwork reduction: Government officials flood this office with blanks, requesting us to fill them out with data which would require much time to collect. We like to work, but not for nothing. Where are the Poppycockological Survey tramps, who loaf, hunt and fish around here all summer? (Homer Index)

100 Years Ago

Notes of interest: Billy Beals who lost a foot as the result of a gunshot wound a few months ago is in Oakland to be fitted with an artificial foot.

50 Years Ago

Mustang Ranch: Joe Conforte’s brothel was seized by the Internal Revenue Service for liquor law violations. Drinks were being sold without the purchase of a $54 federal tax stamp. Conforte said that the seizure was the “most dastardly single act” in the history of the IRS.

20 Years Ago

Advertisement: “New Meadowdale Theaters in Minden, Nevada—“My Dog Skip,” “Ninth Gate,” and “Next Best Thing.”

Sunday

150 Years Ago

Doc Sharp, the dentist, and “Telegraph:” Doc Sharp was at Warm Springs with his ambitious old horse when he came back and brushed a team that happened along. His buggy collided with the party, and Doc flew out landing on his head and getting a “moss agate” over his left eye and a contusion on his wrist. This is the 20th time that the old plug (“Telegraph”) has landed Sharp on his head. Either the Doc will cause “Telegraph” to kill himself or “Telegraph” will end his days as a tooth carpenter.

140 Years Ago

Stupid: A bundle of love letters left at this office were written to a servant girl of nautical proclivities by a young man of this city who prides himself on being something of a social lion. The writer can have the same by simply identifying his signature which he was stupid enough to have left at the bottom.

The gale: The wind was the most severe and began at 4 o’clock in the morning. C. W. Friend who has taken accurate observations estimated its average was 32 mph … The machine for measuring the wind consists of two rods at right angles, with cups at the four extremities.

130 Years Ago

Nicknamed: The new States have been nicknamed, but the character of the names is more suggestive than elegant. Dakota is the Flicker Tail State; South Dakota, Swing Cat; Washington, Chinook; and Montana, the Stubbed Toe State. (Reno Journal)

100 Years Ago

Little Girl; Big Boy and the Garden Elf, Part I: (Written for the United States School Garden Army, Department of Interior, by Cecelia Reynolds Robertson)

Good morning, sun, good morning, grass and trees,

Good morning, pretty flowers and honey bees!

Good morning sky, that looks so cool and blue,

Good morning, world, I’m glad I live in you.

St. Peter’s Church: Services for Palm Sunday will follow Holy Communion. The sermon will be “A Politician’s Temptation and How He Met It.” C. S. Mook, Rector.

20 Years Ago

Advertisement: Wallace Theater Corporation, Northgate movies 10—“Mission to Mars,” “My Dog Skip,” “Wonder Boys,” “Whole 9 Yards,” “Reindeer Games,” and “What Planet Are you From.”

Tuesday

150 Years Ago

Insane: S. Maestretti, a photographer, twenty-three of age and a native of Switzerland, was taken to the Insane Asylum at Stockton, California. He had only been in the country ten months and his insanity is recent, but supposed to be hereditary as his father was insane.

140 Years Ago

Brief mention: A man was leaving town with a pick and shovel on his shoulder. It was rumored that the big prospecting boom so long talked of had come. It was subsequently ascertained that he was going out to dig some post holes.

130 Years Ago

All sorts: A. Bergman has just received a large invoice of Razzle Dazzle hats.

The Carson Appeal has donned a new dress and henceforth the clearness of the imprint will share the honors with the prominence of the paper. Long may the Appeal prosper. (Reveille)

100 Years Ago

36th State Endorses Suffrage: The Washington State legislature is expected to ratify the federal woman suffrage amendment, giving it the necessary 36th vote.

50 Years Ago

Horse Tails Yet? A taxpayer spends billions for defense. But, along with this you are buying 155,000 pounds of horsetails (extra stiff). There are other expenses such as electric erasers, ant and roach bait, doorbell rectifiers, plastic badges and switch toggles, type 2. There are reasons for the purchases, for example—dog repellent is used by the postman, horsetail is used to make brushes by prisoners at Leavenworth, Kansas and wet salted cattle hide is used to make footwear.

20 Years Ago

Indian casinos: Placer and El Dorado county in California have tried to keep Indian casinos out of their counties, but were unsuccessful in their push. They were trying to get California voters to reject the ballot measure permitting state gambling compacts with Indian tribes. Two-thirds of California voters approved Proposition 1A in the primary election.

