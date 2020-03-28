Past Pages for March 28 to 31, 2020

Saturday

150 Years Ago

Eureka: The Buckeye boys of Eureka District have struck a large body of ore and assays at an average of $600 a ton in silver. The town is growing rapidly and several new furnaces are projected. (White Pine News)

140 Years Ago

Temperance Reformer gone wrong: Sam Wight made a terrible mistake which he has kept astonishingly quiet. Sam is an undertaker and sent to bury a man who had died in a lodging house. The party who gave the order made a mistake in the number of the room. Wright and his assistant went to the place with a coffin and got into a room adjoining where the “corpse” lay and in which a man was sleeping off the effects of a being drunk. They placed the coffin on two chairs beside the bed and started to lift the man into the coffin. He was just clear of the bed when he opened his eyes and said: “What’s up?” He was frightened and thought he had the delirium tremens and yelled lustily saying, “Don’t plant me now, I ain’t ready…”.

130 Years Ago

All sorts: In filling out a death certificate a Pennsylvania doctor inadvertently wrote his name in the blank space reserved for “cause of death.”

Martin Burke, the boy who assaulted Binga, of the Ozark barber shop, is in jail. Binga was wounded in the leg and will be confined to the house for a few weeks.

100 Years Ago

Some observations: Has the Greater Carson Club gone to sleep? It is time to get busy on the Kings Canyon road from the city limits to the top of the hairpin curve. The ground is soft now and work can be done cheaper. The committee should jog the memory of the highway department every other day, or oftener.

50 Years Ago

Science Fair: Elementary students who won first, second and third prizes will have their projects judged again to determine which ones will compete in the Regional Science Fair at Wooster High. Winners in Junior High School were (in part): 1st prize—Gil Coleman, Paul Graham, Don Blanchard, Becky Berge, Colette Wright, Susan Pintar, Nancy Pintar, Kim Cooper, Greg Shannon and Tom Keith. 2nd prize winners—Diane Gulino, Debra Bishop, Cheryl Lane, Carol Warren, Carla Wyatt, Marla Rogers, Robin Guthrie, Johnnie Moe, Steve DeRicco, Trent Dolan, Vicki Harper and Kathy Lorne. 3rd prize winners—Patricia Rogers, Jean Williams, Shelley Hass, Larry Henry, Tom Chamberlain, Mary Ann Bird, Tim Bryant and Jo Funk.

20 Years Ago

Blue powder: Two IRS employees were hospitalized after the processing center opened an envelope containing a blue powder-like substance, a 1040-EZ return and a threatening letter. The substance is not a biological agent, and still not identified.

Sunday

150 Years Ago

Narrow escape in Virginia City: Mr. Hawkins, formerly a policemen, discovered smoke issuing from one of the rooms at the Occidental Lodging House on South C street. He found a man with only his shirt on fighting a fire. He had gone to sleep while reading and his candle fell over, setting fire to his pillow and pulu [sic] mattress. This practice of reading in bed will be a salutary lesson to him.

140 Years Ago

Surprise party: The residence of Rev. Geo. R. Davis, Rector of St. Peter’s Church, was the scene of a surprise party. Over a hundred people filled the house. They danced, played cards and participated in other social enjoyments. At midnight a substantial collation was served and a well-filled purse was presented to Mrs. Davis. Also received was a handsomely bound Dickens’ works in sixteen volumes given to the Rector. The recipients desire to return their hearty thanks for the pleasure of so much good company.

130 Years Ago

Gossip: The Christian Endeavor Society gave a social party at the residence of Mrs. Barrett. Sixty young people were present. The order of the evening was speaking, recitations and essays–Miss Mary Barrett, President; Miss Edith Edwards, Secretary.

100 Years Ago

St. Peter’s Easter Festival 51 years ago — The chancel presented a beautiful appearance, the communion table was a vase filed with choice flowers, against the wall was a large cross covered with calla lilies, the basin of the baptismal font was filled with flowers… Outside of the chancel, stood a large urn filled with flowers. The church was opened at early dawn for Divine services. As the sun arose from the eastern hills, it shown directly into the chancel, giving a peculiar loveliness to the floral decorations, reminding worshippers of that first Easter morn… The service was held at the usual time, the rector, the Rev. George B. Allen, officiated. (Appeal, April 3, 1869.)

50 Years Ago

Photo caption: Soaring—A regional soaring meet, sponsored by the Pacific area soaring clubs, was held at the Douglas County Airport. The motorless sailplanes are towed aloft by powered craft and released. A good sailplane pilot will ride the thermals, or updrafts, to great heights and stay aloft in the silent skies for hours.

20 Years Ago

Photo caption: Clark County personnel talk to a member of the work program on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas after a minivan ran off the road into the median, where it struck a group of juvenile offenders who had been sentenced to work, killing five.

Tuesday

150 Years Ago

The Giant and Giantess: They arrived in California by way of the Pacific Railroad and are so tall that when they went to sleep in the aisle of the sleeping cars they filled the entire space, fore and aft, “chock ‘o block”–long for this world.

140 Years Ago

Whale of a trout: Doc Benton returned from Lake Bigler with a seventeen pound trout, three feet long. He put it on ice at the stables and every man he met was lugged up to see it. How he landed it would fill nine columns of the Appeal.

130 Years Ago

Cleveland’s Minstrels: The hoodlum contingent went wild and followed the burnt cork artists down to the Arlington and blocked the door way to get a glimpse of the men. At the Opera House they rendered a performance very much appreciated.

100 Years Ago

Miss Ann Martin: She was the first of the Mint force, among both men and women, to send in her membership dues to the local Lincoln Highway Association. The lady is to be commended for her promptness and spirit. Of the forty members only two women are enrolled, Miss Martin and Mrs. Kae Raftice.

50 Years Ago

Computer facility built: Ben O. Davey Construction Co. of Las Vegas was awarded low bidder that was $402,072 for an 11,000 square foot building that will house computer operations for all state agencies.

20 Years Ago

Sheriff’s posse: The Carson City sheriff’s reserve deputies will be riding on horseback. Rita Cannizzaro, Cathy Zarus, and John and Suzanne Ragsdale earned their Sheriff’s Mounted Reserve Deputy badges after months of horse, firearm, crowd control, search and rescue training. The mounted reserves now total 20 horse handlers.

