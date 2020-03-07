Past Pages for March 7 to 10, 2020

Saturday

150 Years Ago

Fire: A fire broke out in the New York Bakery on King street. Before the flames could be subdued the bake house and the adjoining building in which Mr. Cavanaugh and family resided were destroyed. Miss McKabe, dressmaker, occupied a part of Cavanaugh’s house and barely escaped with her life. Firemen were early on the ground and rendered most effective service by saving the adjoining buildings. Sweeney’s brick block, standing next East of the bakery, contains the U.S. Land Office; and the saving of books and papers thereof was a most important service, this is to be placed to the credit of our very prompt and efficient fire companies.

140 Years Ago

All sorts: C. C. Goodwin, editor of the Enterprise, came down to see his mother-in-law. A man who can keep on good terms with his mother-in-law has considerable style about him.

A bric-a-brac club is about to form in this city. All lovers of old pottery and useless relics are requested to stand in.

Dan DeQuille received the prize at Plummer’s reading in Virginia City for being the homeliest man present.

130 Years Ago

Death of Mrs. Ben Winnie from a stroke: She leaves a husband, a 14-year old daughter, a 3-year-old son and an infant child to mourn her loss. Funeral at the Presbyterian Church.

100 Years Ago

Josh House wrecked: Chinatown had a fire at the josh house, where Wong Ting, a Chinaman, lost his life. The fire department boys prevented any further damage to the fast diminishing Chinese settlement. Wong Ting was known as one of the pioneer Chinamen having been employed by the fluming companies in the early days. The fire department has been called into action in Chinatown, a once prosperous settlement that has dwindled down to a shadow of its former magnitude.

50 Years Ago

Irish milk bars: Irish pubs have installed milk bars since the introduction of the breathalyzer test for drunken drivers. The National Dairy Council signs in the bar read: “Scientists have proven milk reduces intoxication.”

20 Years Ago

Park residents evicted: Carson Hot Springs mobile home park residents will be moved out of the site because of a change of ownership and the end of “grandfathered” zoning and health regulations. Now that the land is divided in two Richard Langson says he has no choice but to stop operating the campground where residents pay $150 a month.

Sunday

150 Years Ago

Washoe County burglaries: The Toll’s dry goods store at Franktown was robbed of a wagon load of goods, and on that same night the Bowers mansion was burglarized of a thousand dollar’s worth of silver ware.

140 Years Ago

All sorts: There is a prospect of a war between Russia and China.

There are 24 deaths from diphtheria in Honey Lake Valley.

130 Years Ago

All sorts: The mail is brought from Truckee to Sierra City on snow shoes.

Joseph Allen, the young boy who had a narrow escape from being killed on the V. & T. R. R., is rapidly improving. His wounds are clean cut and only four in number.

100 Years Ago

New highway: A resolution was passed authorizing the building of the Reno-Carson highway on the west side of Washoe Lake and rescinding the action taken by former members of the commission who selected the east side.

50 Years Ago

Photo caption: A helping hand – An instructor in the Carson Junior Ski Program helps a youth maneuver her skis on the ski tow at Sky Tavern. A snow storm made it impossible for the almost 500 participants to ski after their arrival at the site and the youths are keeping fingers crossed they will be able to get on the slopes.

20 Years Ago

Fluoride: Gov. Kenny Guinn signed Nevada’s fluoridation bill during the 1999 legislative session with the condition that voters are allowed to vote on the controversial measure. Clark County residents will begin receiving a dose of fluoride with every glass of tap water eight months before they can vote on whether they want fluoride.

Tuesday

150 Years Ago

State Prison Library: “Virginia, Nevada, March 8th 1870. Lieut. Gov. Slingerland—My Dear Sir: An article in the Gold Hill News called my attention to the fact the State Prison has no library for use of its inmates. I send you by express today a box containing fifty volumes of bound books… Please accept it as a beginning of a library for the Prison from St. Paul’s Church Virginia City. Very truly yours, O. W. Whitaker.”

140 Years Ago

Vulcan: Leverrier, the Chief Astronomer of France, is confident in the real existence of the planet Vulcan. It is a mysterious planet from the various recorded instances of dark spots seen for a few hours only upon the face of the sun. The planet may be looked for to the east of the sun and 20 sun breaths from that orb.

130 Years Ago

Wheelman’s masquerade: This masquerade will draw an excellent crowd as the young men have gone to considerable expense to make the affair a success. The boys have a genuine surprise in store for all who attend. The music will be worth the price of admission.

100 Years Ago

Celebrated sixth birthday: Master Kenneth Maclean celebrated his sixth birthday. He was accompanied by his brother. Also attending were George and Jack Shaugnessy, Denver Dickerson, Gerald Tucker, Abe Riley and Henry Van Ness. They went to the Hot Springs and spent time playing in the swimming pool. In the evening the boys were joined at the home of his parents Dr. and Mrs. Maclean, Elizabeth Muller, Grace and Caroline Bordewich, and Doris and Lucile Van Ness. Little Miss Caroline Bordewich sang for the youngsters, much to their delight.

50 Years Ago

Photo caption: Donkey basketball contest—Kelly Clark, a Carson High School student, shot for a basket in a hard riding contest with Active 20-30 Club members. 20-30 members lost to high school youths, 14-12. The game was sponsored by the Active 20-30 Club of Carson City to raise money for their scholarship fund.

20 Years Ago

Burning man: Moving the Burning Man counterculture closer to the heart of the Black Rock Desert from the southern tip of the desert near tiny Gerlach to a point 12 miles north has angered many. The public will have a chance to voice their concerns.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.