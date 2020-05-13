Past Pages for May 13 to 15, 2020

Wednesday

150 Years Ago

Fat Men’s Ball: George Tufly, proprietor at the St. Charles Hotel, has an application for the position of floor manager at the Fat Men’s Ball. Uncle George can manage an ordinary floor – better than an ordinary floor can manage to hold him. He weighs a good deal.

140 Years Ago

Color in religion: The color red predominated the congregation at the Episcopal church. There was scarcely a lady who did not have red trimming on her bonnet or clothes. The reporter questioned Wade King, and he said that certain colors on Sunday had always been an enigma to him… sometimes yellow would prevail, sometimes blue. Episcopalians went heavy on red, the Presbyterian on yellow and the Methodist blue. Green was a favorite color with Universalists.

130 Years Ago

Roll of Honor of Miss Martin’s class: Vida McClure, Carrie White, Ulysses Brules, Eugenia Mills, Ernest Sweetland, Millie James, Marie Mullaly, Julian Guion, Bert Donahue, Ross Elliott, Dean Smith, Howard Gillson, George Trapp, Eva Doyle, Alice Gillooly, Edith Kersey, Herbert Yerington, Naomi Keith, Lulu Pratt, and Howard and Lola Davis.

120 Years Ago

Divorce: Mrs. Emma Jones is suing her husband, Thomas Jones, for divorce. The couple are both deaf mutes and have lived together for ten years in Philadelphia. Mrs. Jones alleges that her husband swears at her and calls her vile names with his fingers.

110 Years Ago

Halley’s comet: The comet has been attracting attention in the eastern morning sky and is discernable to the naked eye. The big show starts about three o’clock in the morning and continues until dawn. The comet will be seen about ten degrees farther north than the planet Venus and a little farther above the horizon.

100 Years Ago

Salaries raised: Winnemucca school trustees have raised the salaries of teachers by 15 percent. The salaries had averaged $125 per month.

Thursday

150 Years Ago

Mrs. Lincoln’s pension debate: Congress has been pestered with petitions with regard to pensions ever since Mrs. Lincoln conceived of the idea of living in state at the expense of the Government. Congress voted her a one year’s pay of $25,000. Then Mrs. Lincoln estate was worth $100,000, Mrs. Lincoln exposed her presents received as Lincoln’s wife and put them up for sale, and she went abroad to take up residence to air her fame. There is currently a bill in Congress to give her an annuity of $3,000. A poor soldier’s widow receives a miserable pittance of eight dollars a month, and we cannot see the justice of giving this rich woman $3,000 or even $300 a year.

140 Years Ago

Advertisement: “A Grizzly bear in King’s Canyon – People who desire to do the correct thing by their families purchase their groceries at Mason & Co.

Here they get full weight.

And likewise the best of goods.

No sand in the sugar.

No peas in the coffee.

No mistakes in the bill.

No trouble to find the place, as the firm advertises largely in the Appeal.

P.S.—The bear in the canyon escaped.”

130 Years Ago

All sorts: Perch are biting at Washoe Lake. Chicken thieves had better keep their own roosts at night.

120 Years Ago

Off for Nome: Mat Rinckel, Frank Cleveland and Joe Hoops leave for Cape Nome. Everyone hopes the four Carson boys will come back with plenty of the precious metal.

110 Years Ago

Bad Friday: The Journal man has considerable to say regarding the day that falls on Friday, the 13th of the month – Prepare for a visit from your mother-in-law, twins, and other catastrophes, watch your hat and overcoat in the restaurants, don’t look down the barrel of an unloaded gun, don’t rock the boat, beware of flashily dressed strangers, and above all don’t go joy riding.

100 Years Ago

Airplane circles town: Cliff Durant’s biplane paid a visit to Carson circling around the town several times and coming down low and making a circuit around the Capitol dome. After coming within 100 feet, it took altitude and struck out in the direction of Reno.

Friday

150 Years Ago

Where is he? M. B. Howard left Hadley Falls, Mass., in 1849. He left a wife and five children and when last heard from was at Diamond Springs, El Dorado County, California. Any person knowing of his whereabouts will confer a great favor to his wife and family by writing to them at Hadley Falls.

140 Years Ago

Brief mention: The boys are now sorry they split their sleds up to make baseball bats.

Prof. Pasmore has gone to Chicago to accept a position as organist in St. Paul’s Church, leaving St. Peter’s in this city. This is indeed robbing Peter to pay Paul.

John Hyslop who furnished the people about Lake Bigler with the mail, misses three trips in six months. During the storms last winter he made three trips a week from Truckee to the Lake on snow shoes.

130 Years Ago

Washoe drowning: Three men who went boating in Washoe Lake during a windstorm were found dead and had been drowned. William Jones says that the only way the bodies recovered from Washoe Lake could be identified was by the color of their hair.

120 Years Ago

All sorts: The ladies of the Methodist Church will serve dinner on Decoration Day. They are making arrangements to feed a multitude–an excellent meal.

110 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Carnation Blooms – $10.00 per thousand, $1.50 per hundred, 250 at one thousand rate. Cash with order. Order early and we will ship at your convenience. R. F. Rodden & Sons, Loomis Carnation Co., Loomis, Placer Co., Cal.”

100 Years Ago

New quarters: Frank Cliff and Angelo Bernardini have bought the barbershop in the Arlington hotel block. They will be pleased to meet old and new customers—they will run three chairs and furnish baths to the public in connection with their tonsorial work. John Vieira former owner has occupied the premises for the last forty years and is retiring. He asked the Appeal to extend his gratitude to the people of Carson for their hearty support.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.