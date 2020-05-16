Past Pages for May 16 to 19, 2020

Saturday

150 Years Ago

Decoration Day: The lower House of Congress has passed a resolution setting apart for celebration by the American people, on the 30th day of May in each year. On that day the beautiful custom of decorating with flowers the graves of our dead soldiers will be observed.

140 Years Ago

Tiger, the dog: R. R. Brown’s old dog Tiger has become a regular lunch bummer. He hangs about the Ormsby House and all one has to say is “crackers,” to be met with a most cordial recognition. Tiger is the oldest dog in Carson.

Haunted: Capitol Square is said to be haunted. Last night ghostly hands were pushing a lawn mower over the grass. The noise could be heard but nothing could be seen of the power that propelled it. Jim Chealey thinks it is a ghost.

130 Years Ago

Funeral of Judge Sabin: All business houses were closed in respect to the memory of Judge Sabin. The body lay under the rotunda of the Capitol building. The rosewood coffin bore the simple inscription “George Myron Sabin.” The casket was covered with floral decorations of all kinds. At the service St. Peter’s Episcopal Church was filled with friends of the deceased. Rev. Sanford read the solemn ritual of the Episcopal burial service. Business in the city was entirely suspended and flags at half-mast.

120 Years Ago

Death of Lyman Frisbie: He was born in Boston in 1845. The Frisbie corner was the popular place in Carson – Lyman grew up in the generous times. He was taken sick about a year ago. Although he was a sufferer, he never complained, and a joke was always on his lips. He leaves a wife and two children. He was insured for $3,000 in the K. of P. Lodge of this city.

110 Years Ago

Officers for coming year: The election of Warren Engine Co. No. 1 was held at the engine house in this city – President, George H. Meyers; Vice-President, Joe Stern; Secretary, Art Meyers; Treasurer, Henry Burlington; Foreman, W. N. Evans, 1st Assistant Foreman, Grover Russell…

100 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Carson City Theatre, Frank W. Stodgell, Manager – Tonight’s attractions – ‘A Demonstration of Mysterious Occult Force As Pertaining to Man,’ Music and Comedy Reel, ‘Ducks’ – One show – doors open at 7 o’clock, Admission, Including war tax, 10 and 25 cents.”

Sunday

150 Years Ago

Capitol being built: “Notice! – Proposals wanted. – 1. Hauling rock by the cord from the quarry at the Nevada State Prison to the Plaza in Carson City. 2. For furnishing and delivery of the best quality of lime by the ton. 3. Furnishing and delivery of the best quality of pine timber for flooring joist. For further information inquire of PETER CAVANAUGH, Carson City.”

140 Years Ago

Brief mention: The grasshoppers of Sierra Valley are packing their valises for Reno.

Johnny Rosser has a horse that will drink a gallon of beer without taking a breath.

130 Years Ago

Advertisement: “A. Cohn’s, Clothing Emporium – County Building. A New and Complete Line of Summer Goods. Striped Tennis Coats – $1.50 to $8.00; Plaid, Striped and Plain Suits – $10.00 to $22.50; Silk and Silk Mixed Shirts – $2.00 to $6.00… Neckties in Profusion, at prices that will satisfy everybody.”

120 Years Ago

All sorts: Sam Wasson, the Silver Peak mining magnate, was an arrival on last night’s train.

110 Years Ago

Donner party: A statue of the Donner party will be dedicated June 10, 1910 by the Native Sons of the Golden West. The historic winter was described in an article by Robert J. Fulton: “The great tragedy of the Sierra was the loss in 1846 and 47, by starvation of 37 persons…”

100 Years Ago

Good work: The Catholic Church had the inside refitted by Ed Blanchard, the house decorator. The big hall is papered from the dome to the wainscoting, the pews have been regrained in a most artistic style and colors have made it pleasuring to the eye and harmonious in every particular. The Catholic Church is now one of handsomest in this city and will be a constant recommendation for Mr. Blanchard’s work.

Tuesday

150 Years Ago

New conductor, V. & T.R.R.: David McGowan an old and esteemed citizen of Carson, leaves for Virginia City. He has been appointed conductor of the Virginia and Truckee Railroad.

140 Years Ago

Vandalism: Mr. Van Winkle who keeps the cemetery says that the sacred spot is visited by boys who steal the rose bushes planted near the graves. The place is being watched by policeman and any youngster who attempts any botanical excursions will land in jail.

130 Years Ago

All sorts: Five boxes of strawberries for 50 cents at Chas. H. Kelly’s.

P. V. Mighels left for San Francisco to complete a course of studies at Heald’s Business College.

120 Years Ago

All sorts: Lost two medium-sized Holstein milch [sic] cows, black with white stripes along back. Please contact Constable Chrisler if found.

The young folks of the middle class of the high school held a masquerade. After unmasking they repaired [sic] to the refreshments, where no dyspeptics were in evidence. It was a late hour before the dance and merriment ceased.

110 Years Ago

Lake View, Copper Princess Mining Company fire: The boarding houses and office of the Copper Princess Mining Company were destroyed by fire. The property is owned and being developed by Messrs. Pennant, Crow, Downs and Kelly. Mr. Kelly noticed smoke rising in the directions while he was at the tunnel. He saw smoke in the direction of the buildings and found the houses were afire. He was unable to render assistance, and the loss will fall heavy on the owners as they have put in a large amount of supplies, powder, caps and tools—all destroyed.

100 Years Ago

Classified ads: “The finest line of gents’ furnishing goods ever seen in Carson can be bought at a very low figure at Jos. Platt’s.”

“It’s no trouble to get good cigars—C. W. Friend keeps them.”

“Call on Mrs. K. Knowles for up-to-date outing hats, at the residence of Mrs. Joe Cowing, one block west of the railroad depot.”

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.