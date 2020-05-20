Past Pages for May 20 to 22, 2020

Wednesday

150 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Nelson’s Great South American Hippodrome and Circus! Will perform in Carson City, Friday, May 29th… contains more equestrian and acrobatic talent… James Cook, The Jester, Manager.”

140 Years Ago

Rattlesnake: A Tahoe Lumber Company workman killed a rattlesnake near the flume. The snake was about three feet long and had four rattles at the end of his tail.

130 Years Ago

All sorts: The Capitol Band received their new uniforms—navy blue color with gilt stripes. Their first appearance with them will be at their grand concert and ball.

120 Years Ago

Timely Talks: Dr. Hazlett will deliver the second of his illustrated talks on Sunday. The views used by the Dr. are not the cheap affairs that are sometimes made use of in stereopticon work, but are works of art. The discourse will be illustrated by nearly 50 pictures.

110 Years Ago

All sorts: Postmaster Hofer and an assistant are painting the mailboxes in the city a light green color.

100 Years Ago

All sorts: The bicycle riders are practicing every day at the track. The Leisure Hour Club closed its 4th year.

From every direction the whooping cough can be heard. It is prevalent in every quarter of the county.

Thursday

150 Years Ago

Architect of the Capitol building: Mr. Goeling, architect of the Capitol Building, expresses entire satisfaction with the manner the work is being carried on. The work is under the immediate supervision of one of the most thorough mechanics on this coast, Mr. Charles Grant, of San Francisco.

140 Years Ago

A sad case: Mrs. Browning of Virginia City applied to the Board of Directors of the State Orphans Home for admission of her five children and was denied because she didn’t know the whereabouts of her husband. She went away and died three days later. Bishop Whitaker wrote to the Board of Directors and explained the destitute circumstances, and they were ordered admitted to the Home immediately—the youngest is 18 months old and the oldest 10 years.

130 Years Ago

Mansion dance: Fifty couples gathered at the old Bowers Mansion to trip the light fantastic in the confines of the old home, where once wealth knew no bounds. A supper was served and the Queen of gayety [sic] held supreme sway until two in the morning when the dance broke up and the guests departed leaving the house in the same weird stillness with the cold wind whistling through the open windows and the empty rooms.

120 Years Ago

Narrow escape: W. W. Stevenson’s wife and two children and John Tachino’s son narrowly escaped extermination. The party had gone to Washoe City for their mail. On their return trip as they were crossing the railroad track, the engine came upon them. The pilot was within two feet of the carriage when the train stopped, and Mrs. Stevenson fainted. There should be a watch guard at the dangerous point. (Report)

110 Years Ago

Program at “The Park”: An entire change of program with the exception of the flood pictures will be shown. Many have attracted a great deal of attention. In addition the following pictures will be shown: “For the Cause of Suffrage,” “Nothing in Charity,” and “Tom’s Artistic Beard.” Admission—10 and 20 cents.

100 Years Ago

Wheelman accident: Jay Cox fell from his bicycle and was severely injured, breaking his collar bone. He was training for the race billed to take place at Sacramento on the Fourth of July, when he fell from his bicycle. (Journal)

Friday

150 Years Ago

Capitol cornerstone: The laying of the cornerstone of the Capitol will take place probably June 7th. The actual cornerstone of the building will be put in place, that is, the block which is prepared for the reception of such memorials. There will be a large gathering of citizens from all parts of the State as well as Masons, Odd Fellows, and other orders and societies; and that a program of exercises make a perfect day.

140 Years Ago

Brief mention: The old Frisbie house on the corner of 6th and Carson Street, once a saloon from the beginning of time, is closed up. Many an impecunious thirsty old tippler will bemoan this ravage of hard times.

130 Years Ago

Large snake: The driver of the Glenbrook stage says a snake as big as a man’s leg has been seen several times basking in the sun on a large rock about a mile above the Saint’s Rest. Passengers say he is 20 feet long.

120 Years Ago

Born: In Carson City, May 19, 1920, to the wife of Ross Will, a son.

110 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Carson Valley Days, June 11, 1910 — The settling of Carson Valley and turning of the sagebrush lands into fields of plenty means much for the future. Let us do all within our power to help the cause along and each and every one become a Carson Valley Booster. Truckee River General Electric.”

100 Years Ago

Pickpockets in Chicago: They divide “territory,” economize expense and keep members informed as to openings for “business.” (Star)

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.