Past Pages for May 23 to 26, 2020

Saturday

150 Years Ago

Timber disappearing: The timber is disappearing from the west of town. The constant drain is for the use of mills and mines. Since completion of the railroad, our view to the west is barren of trees. We hear some talk about extending the railroad by a winding, circuitous route to Lake Tahoe where the supply of timber would seem inexhaustible.

140 Years Ago

Hot springs wagon: An Arlington House traveler heard someone say the Hot Springs wagon was leaving. He rose up and remarked to the crowd that he never heard of heating the springs of a wagon before when it was on the road.

130 Years Ago

Spouting hot springs. Crowds going to the springs of Steamboat have seen spouting hot springs—some never witnessed before in Nevada. At first thought a hoax, but visitors say it is a regular geyser.

120 Years Ago

Baskets: Abe Cohn departed for Lake Tahoe where he will make arrangements for an Indian basket display for the summer.

110 Years Ago

Born: A son was born to the wife of George Kramer in Reno.

100 Years Ago

Rattlesnakes: Summer is here as Mr. Rattlesnake is becoming very numerous. Several of them have been killed the last few days.

Sunday

150 Years Ago

St. Peter’s Church: The Ladies with their accustomed enterprise will give a strawberry festival at Moore and Parker’s Theater Hall. There will be strawberries, lots of ‘em and music by Fillebrown’s Virginia City band. The proceeds from this entertainment will be employed in the erection of a suitable fence around the church lot. Tickets $2.50.

140 Years Ago

The Queen’s birthday: The birthday of Queen Victoria was celebrated by the British subjects in Carson in grand style at George Fryer’s. They had a banquet, with toasts, speeches and music and displayed their enthusiasm to Her Gracious Majesty the Queen of England and Empress of India.

130 Years Ago

New Lake Steamer: The Baldwins new Lake steamer was built in Buffalo and is arriving in June. The boat is sixty-feet long and weighs 16,000 pounds. It will take at least 4,000 pounds of lumber to make the necessary racks for hauling it – for a total weight of ten tons. Twenty horses and seven or eight men will haul it over the mountain.

120 Years Ago

All sorts: The fence about the Episcopal Church is being painted.

Jeffries and Sharkey have been matched for a 25-round go at the Coney Island Club.

110 Years Ago

Roll of Honor, first grade, Miss Alice F. Bryan, teacher: Bertha Anderson, Esther Hornaday, Mary Margaret Shaughnessy, Mary Ouilette, Verna Winter, Fritz Hagmeyer, Harry Vonderhyde, Horton Van Ettin…

100 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Go where the crowds go, Carson City Theatre, Frank W. Stodgell, Manager, Tonight’s Attraction, ‘Psychic Demonstration,’ Bring Your Questions and they will be answered, One-Reel Comedy, ‘The Professor Was Right’ also ‘The Messenger.’ Two shows 7 and 9 o’clock; admission, including war tax, 10 and 25 cents.”

Tuesday

150 Years Ago

Precautionary: A fire cistern is being constructed at the intersection of Carson and Musser streets, northeasterly from the Theater. Please take precaution because the area is congested.

140 Years Ago

Brief mention: Mountain oysters are now served at the restaurants. They used to be called Irish potatoes.

Strawberries are now selling at five boxes for a dollar. The boxes contain no false bottoms.

130 Years Ago

Hearst’s Journalistic Castle: The medieval style building of rough brown stone will be built at the corner of Second and Market streets and will be the most architecturally striking building in San Francisco. The building will be fashioned after a castle on the Rhine with moat, drawbridge, and portcullis. The basement will be occupied by the new inset perfecting presses of the Examiner and two new presses. There will be a paper room and pneumatic tubes will convey the paper to all towns within 100 miles of the Examiner through the tubes. The second and third floors of the building will be exclusively for people connected with the Examiner. One hundred elegant rooms will be fitted up on each floor…

120 Years Ago

A high standard: The Nevada Business College examinations of the shorthand class took place and students proved to a very high standard. Jas. J. Driscoll, 182 words per minute; Celia Petar, 173; Elsie Cottrell, 169; Maggie Sweeney, 151. The class medal will go to Mr. Driscoll at 182 words per minute.

110 Years Ago

Memorial Exercises: Custer Post of the G.A.R. will conduct the memorial exercises on May 30th. The parade column will form on Carson street at the northwest corner of the Capitol park and the parade will march to the Lone Mountain cemetery. At the cemetery there will be music by the band; remarks by Post Commander; music by quartette, prayer by the post chaplain; Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address by Fran Day; recitation by Miss Gladys Hofer…

100 Years Ago

Excursion to the East: Douglas Fairbanks and Mary Pickford Fairbanks will leave on a six-week business and pleasure trip. Their first stop will be Holbrook, Arizona where they will journey 100 miles across the desert.

