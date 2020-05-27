Past Pages for May 27 to 29, 2020

Wednesday

150 Years Ago

Oriental circus: Fitch is one of the equestrian performers, the best rider that ever came this way. Parker, the clown, has a reputation of being really funny, and the Lowray sisters are extraordinary riders and balancers. Give the horse opera a chance.

140 Years Ago

Reminiscences of Dutch Nick: Dutch Nick had a large map on the wall of his saloon, showing Empire City as a large town, with a fine plaza and streets. He would take a visitor out to the back door of his place and beginning with the plaza he would point out the Court house, the post office and whole blocks of big stores and shops (which were in his imagination). You were obliged to see it in order to get through with the business.

130 Years Ago

All sorts: Dr. Fox has moved into his new house. The Carson River is raging again. A colony of fifteen Germans reached this city and went up the Valley to locate.

Rev. Logan’s sermon preached at the Methodist church is summarized in the Appeal.

120 Years Ago

Memorial Day program: All Union and Veterans of the Spanish-American War are requested to join with Custer Post No. 5, G. A. R. in honoring the memory of our departed comrades. The invitation is also extended to the Woman’s Relief Corps, the Sons of Veterans, State and County Municipal officers, teachers and pupils of the public schools, State Orphans’ Home and U.S. Indian School…. The parade column will form on Carson and Musser street.

110 Years Ago

Preserve Genoa’s First Home/Log Cabin: The old log cabin, the first house built in Nevada, will be torn down and chopped up for firewood. This would remove forever the most prized relics of pioneer days. In this building the first public meeting held in the state took place in 1851. The purpose of the meeting was to organize a squatter government.

An attempt was made to get a representative at Washington to represent the Territorial government, and James W. Crane was elected as delegate. When Crane died, John J. Musser was elected as his successor on November 11, 1859.

The constitution was submitted to the people and adopted September, 1859. Isaac Roop was elected governor. The legislature met at the house December, 1859.

The early history is connected with this historic old building. It is in Nevada what Sutter’s Fort is to California, and we should prize its historic value with as much pride as the Californians do.

The only way left to save it from being razed is by popular subscription through the medium of the Nevada Historical Society. (Record-Courier)

100 Years Ago

Sugar Hoarders and Profiteers: The Department of Justice will ascertain the extent of sugar hoarding by using a speculator. Three million pounds were discovered in freight cars on obscure sidings in Chicago. Candy and soft drinks have been given the chief blame for the situation, but a broader analysis shows that these factors yield the plan to the one of plain, unvarnished profiteering.

Thursday

150 Years Ago

Decoration Day: Congress passed a concurrent resolution that the 30th day of May in each year be set apart for ceremonies at the graves of the Union dead. Stanton Post, G.A.R., and commander, Capt. J. A. Burlingame have made arrangement for the firing of a salute. Our loyal citizens should participate.

140 Years Ago

Temperance work: Gilhooly put a rubber frog in the drawer of the Ormsby House bar. George Bryson opened it, and the frog expanded suddenly and leapt out in his face. The young man nearly fainted. When he recovered it was of the deliberate opinion that he had the premonitory symptoms of the d.t.’s. His name now stands conspicuously on the rolls of the Reform Club.

130 Years Ago

Roll of honor in Laura Billings class: Lucy Davis, Bessie Platt, Sadie Sweetland, Louisa Berning, Lulu Kitzmeyer, Clara Spooner…

120 Years Ago

Government money: The State received $4,540.60 on Spanish war claims from Washington. About $1200 more is due and will be paid soon.

110 Years Ago

Eti-biti-phi [sic] Club: Carson High School’s club entertained a number of guests at the Armory Hall. The decorations were the colors of the club, white and green. Repast was served in the dining room after dancing. The entertaining young ladies were: Misses Ina Martin, Jeanne Hague, Hazel Roberts, Bernice Mighels, Eula Pickett, Gladys Hofer, Frances Tucker and Laura Wylie.

100 Years Ago

Uncle Sam says eat spinach: If you want to be full of pep, ginger and go, a bit of human high explosive–then eat spinach. The reason is that spinach lies in the high percentage of “vitamins.” Just a little spinach buried in your back yard or window box, will turn yourself into a human dynamo.

Friday

150 Years Ago

Capitol corner stone laying: All civic societies in the State, State officers and officers of the Mint have been invited to participate in the corner stone laying. The Grand Army of the Republic and various Fire Departments throughout the State have been invited. The ceremonies are in the hands of the Masonic Order. Everyone is invited whether or not they have received a formal invitation.

140 Years Ago

Sidewalk nuisances: The dealers along Carson street complain that their business is injured by crowds of loafers and hoodlums that throng the sidewalk and thicken the air with vulgar talk and profanity. The Ladies do not want to trade at stores that they have to reach by passing a crowd of loafers, and merchants who don’t care.

130 Years Ago

All sorts: The gates of Tahoe are open and still the lake is rising. It is expected to rise two more feet. Charles E. Slingerland has received the appointment of Census Enumerator for Ormsby county.

A squad of eight or ten Indians gave a war dance exhibition at the baseball grounds. It attracted a large number of spectators and was a tame affair, except for the scantiness or absence of costume on the performers.

120 Years Ago

Help: Three hundred coal miners in Utah went to work in the Winter Quarter Mines at Scofield. Within a few short hours their dead and mangled bodies were being brought to the surface by rescuers. These men were heads of families, and it added to the tears, the cries and the misery of widows and orphans. The people of Utah have sustained their reputation for their generosity…. Thousands of dollars have been contributed to the relief fund

110 Years Ago

Census, is your name down? The following questions are asked on the census requested by George B. Russell, census supervisor of the state of Nevada. Questions—name, sex, color, age, if married, single, widowed or divorced; number of years married; number of children born; number of children living April 15th; birth place; native language; birthplace of father and his native language; birthplace of mother and her native language; if foreign born, the year of immigration to the U.S., alien or naturalized, trade, profession or occupation; in what business…weeks employed in 1909; if able to read and write; if in either union or confederate army or Civil War…

100 Years Ago

Improving penitentiary: Fred DeLongchamps, state architect, is getting the first unit of the penitentiary under way. Excavations for the laying of the foundation of the main cell is almost complete and the laying of stone will be started. The new cell house will be 102 feet long, 42 feet wide and provide a double tier of cells. The prison currently houses 100 inmates.

