Past Pages for May 30 to June 2, 2020

Saturday

150 Years Ago

Burglarious operations: Mr. James Dealey’s house on Musser street was entered and robbed of some articles of jewelry. The next day George Fryer heard a window open in the billiard room of the Ormsby House and caused the invading foe to drop his booty which included half bottles of champagne and box of cigars. He hustled out of the window. Some of these pilferers need extensive peppering with large bird shot!

140 Years Ago

Movable houses: W. H. Corbett is making some small houses which are built in sections and can be moved along from place to place. They are intended for use of men working on the new railroad and will hold four people—furnished with all they need at a low price.

130 Years Ago

All sorts: The finest temperance drink is orange champagne and can be found at Geo. H. Meyers in quantities to suit. Boca beer, effervescent only 15 cents a bottle at Chas. H. Kelly’s.

120 Years Ago

Decoration Day dinner: The Methodists will serve dinner in the Toupin building. Besides the regular dinner, ice cream, strawberries and cream will be served during the day and evening. The biggest dinner in town is twenty-five cents. Methodists are noted for their famous dinners.

110 Years Ago

Death Mrs. M. C. Gardner due to auto accident: Mrs. Gardner was one of the oldest residents of this section and settled with her husband in this valley. Mr. Gardner was one of the first men to engage in the lumber business. Six children remain to mourn her death, four sons and two daughters. She was a native of Fayetteville, Arkansas, born on the 18th of December, 1838 and was 72 years of age at her death.

100 Years Ago

Made record time: Dr. W. W. Goode and his wife and Mr. and Mrs. Rod Goode all former residents of this city arrive from Sacramento in their new Peerless car. They came by way of Placerville and Lake Tahoe in only five hours, a distance of 136 miles—a new record.

Sunday

150 years ago

Decoration Day was observed here by the firing of salutes at sunrise and sunset by members of the Grand Army of the Republic. The American flag was displayed at half mast on the County building and Governor’s house. The post office was closed from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

140 years ago

Yesterday afternoon a man seated in a broken down wagon and urging a wearied looking horse stopped in front of the Ormsby House. He was a preponderantly fat man and as one took his immense proportions into consideration the fact of the horse being tired was by no means of matter of astonishment. When he allowed the wretched steed to lean against on of the awning posts, a support and favor which the beast seemed to fully appreciate. (See the Banjoist, next column.)

130 years ago

Decoration Day was never more successfully observed in this city than on Friday last. The day was cool and the citizens were out in full force. More than usual care had been taken in decorating the graves at the Cemetery, and there was a profusion of flowers seldom if ever witnessed there.

120 years ago

People who imagine that there is goin to be an ice famine in this city this summer need not worry. Doc Benton has secured the agency of the Floriston Ice Company for Carson this summer.

100 years ago

The influx of mining men, prospectors and fortune-hunters into the new Broken Hills mining camp in Churchill County, 63 miles southeast of Fallon and 48 miles northwest of Luning, Nevada, is rapidly gaining momentum.

Tuesday

150 years ago

Invited to the Corner Stone Laying. Mr. W.H. Corbett, Secretary of the Board of State Capitol Commissioners, has kindly furnished us with a list of names: Masonic Order, Odd Fellows, Good Templars, State Officers, Federal Officers, Mint Officers and attaches, workmen on the Capitol, the Military (including Storey County and elsewhere), Grand Army of the Republic, the Fire Department of Virginia, Gold Hill and Carson, and the people generally through the press.

140 years ago

(The Banjoist) The appearance of the horse excited pity, but the man was much worse looking. The crowd drew back as he crossed the sidewalk. He was a mass of dirt from head to heels and bronzed like a miner who had walked through Arizona, Montana, and Oregon on a prospecting trip. He had rolled in the dirt and been rained on at regular intervals during the last six months. (See the Banjoist, next column).

130 years ago

Ex-Senator William Sharon was in the city yesterday. He stated to all inquiries that he was positively not a candidate for any office. Anyone who used his name with a gubernatorial connections was unauthorized.

120 years ago

Several posses are in close pursuit of the gang of Utah bandits who killed Sheriff Tyler and Jenkins.

100 years ago

Hon. Charles R. Evans, Nevada’s representative in congress, was an arrival in Carson City Saturday evening and spent a number of hours visiting friends.

