Past Pages for May 6 to 8, 2020

Wednesday

150 Years Ago

Comic actors: Alf Burnett, one of a whole troupe of comic actors, will appear before a Carson audience at the Theater. He impersonates queer old women, odd Yankees, Dutchmen, Irishmen and boys in a way that is awfully funny.

140 Years Ago

Chicken house burned: An alarm of fire was caused by a small conflagration at the hen house belonging to the Boston Bakery. The fire was held level until the fire department arrived. During the fire the atmosphere was filled with the savory odors of roast chicken which drew large numbers of tramps.

130 Years Ago

All sorts: Robert’s new saloon is going up rapidly. Trout are said to be biting at the river. Two Carson dollars will buy a regular Sunday pair of shoes at Chas. H. Kelly’s.

Concord Maxter, the head waiter at the Ormsby, left for Butte City. He could spin more plates in the air than anybody in the profession and never mixed an order.

120 Years Ago

Presbyterian Church: Rev. John W. Dorrance of Davisville, California has arrived to occupy the pulpit of the Presbyterian Church. He is a very pleasant and polished gentleman. His sister, Miss Ester Dorrance, and two daughters, Misses Helen and Crete accompanied him.

110 Years Ago

Flying machine: Chairman Brougher of the Executive Committee of the Sagebrush Carnival, received a message from H. A. Lemmon arranging for special features for the Carnival, that he had secured and signed up a monoplane to fly in this city during the big celebration—two flights will be made.

100 Years Ago

Memorial hall: The Capitol commissions, Governor Boyle presiding, were in session to open bids for the construction of Memorial Hall under the new plans submitted by State Architect DeLongchamps.

Thursday

150 Years Ago

New locomotive: The “Comstock” has arrived in Reno—soon to be shipped to Virginia City. The engines which were injured by the late collision are being repaired. (Gold Hill News).

140 Years Ago

All sorts: The people of Austin are airing their feather beds and scrubbing up their children to make as good a show as possible for the convention.

130 Years Ago

Fresno wine grower: A brand of wine has been introduced to the market called “Light Salvation Claret.” The Appeal editor can endorse this drink as the real stuff as he tasted some three months ago. It was about half a wine glass, and he didn’t know his own name for six hours.

120 Years Ago

All sorts: For sale—A buggy, in excellent condition. Newly painted.

For rent—Brick building on King street. Inquire of Ed Sweeney.

110 Years Ago

Jarbidge is dead camp: The town is almost deserted although it is said the population of the district is as great as ever. This is accounted for by the adventurers and gamblers and ‘shoestring’ promoters.

100 Years Ago

Goldfield Hotel to remain: The Goldfield Tribune says $25,000 worth of stock in the Goldfield hotel, constituting the half interest necessary to retain the building there, has been sold.

Friday

150 Years Ago

Building the Capitol: About two weeks have been expended on the Capitol—excavations have been made, foundations laid and beginning of the basement walls. The rate that Mr. Cavanaugh is pushing things there is fair prospect for the completion of the stone work within three months from the groundbreaking.

140 Years Ago

All sorts: The Carson Times will shortly appear as an evening paper, backed by people who are anxious to see the Tribune crushed out. We welcome the fight and propose to make things interesting. (Tribune)

130 Years Ago

All sorts: Spiced oysters, pickled lamb’s tongues, quartered pine-apple and fragrant limburger at Chas. H. Kelly’s.

Somebody stole five chickens from Joe Plunkett. As Joe is saving poultry foliage for a pillow, the thief will oblige him by returning the feathers. (Times-Review)

120 Years Ago

Paper: The Floriston paper mills will begin making paper by the first of June. Nearly all the machinery is in position and supplies are being received.

110 Years Ago

Failed to find comet: Ely Barkley was an early riser to view Halley’s comet. He borrowed a telescope, tied himself to the roof and set out to view Halley’s comet. He gazed and gazed and could see nothing. He told his friends who examined the telescope and discovered that the inner lens had not been opened.

100 Years Ago

Theo. Hofer dies: He was a native of Carson and one of its leading citizens, and at one time postmaster of the local office. He was about 50 years old. Surviving the deceased are his mother and father, wife and son. At the time of his death he was auditor of the Riverside Hotel company.

