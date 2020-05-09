Past Pages for May 9 to 12, 2020

Saturday

150 Years Ago

Painful accident: New brakemen of the V. & T. R. R. seem to be in bad luck. A new man had been set to work in the capacity indicated, undertook to “make a coupling” between two cars and got one of his thumbs nipped off—a serious calamity.

140 Years Ago

Lead Pencil Mine: graphite mine was discovered in Ormsby County. With a graphite mine close by, the lead pencil supply of the three newspapers in this city need never be exhausted. The next thing to do is send out some prospectors after a paper mine.

130 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Grand Promenade Concert and Ball at the Carson Opera House, given by the Capitol Brass Band. An orchestra of twelve men will furnish the music. Tickets, admitting gent and ladies, $1.50. Floor Director: E. S. Dougherty, Managers—Pete Doyle, Chas. Peters, Pete Gordon, Percy Parkinson, Bob Davis. Prompter, Will U. Mackey.”

120 Years Ago

Advertisement: Ice for Carson—Doc Benton has secured the agency of the Floriston Ice Company for Carson this summer and will be able to deliver ice a foot thick if necessary at the old rates to all consumers. The ice comes from the company’s ponds on the Truckee and is as clear as crystal and as hard as granite.

110 Years Ago

Edward VII, King of the English died: The Prince of Wales is King, assuming the title of George V. and took the oath. King Edward VII was born at Buckingham Palace, November 9, 1841, the son of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert. He assumed the throne on the death of Queen Victoria, January 22, 1901, and was King less than ten years.

100 Years Ago

Carson Theatre: “Little Orphant [sic] Annie,” a five reel movie with Colleen Moore as the star will play at the Carson Theater. Prices, 15 and 25 cents, war tax included.

“An’ little Orphant [sic] Annie says when the blaze is blue.

An’ the lamp-wick sputters, an’ the wind goes woo-oo!

An’ you hear the crickets quit, an’ the moon is gray.

An’ the lightnin’-bugs in dew is all squenched away,–

You better mind yer parents, an’ yer teachers fond an’ dear.

An’cherish them ‘at loves you, an’ dry the orphant’s [sic] tear,

An’ he’p the poor an’ needy ones ‘at clusters all about,

Er the Gobble-uns ‘ll git you Ef you Don’t Watch Out!”

Sunday

150 Years Ago

Fire: The Methodist church bell rang out an alarm of fire. A big cloud of smoke in the northern end of town directed the firemen to the old Bedford house (now the county poor house) where it was discovered the flames came from a pile of rubbish had spread to a shed causing partial destruction.

140 Years Ago

Local brevities: The propeller “Rocket,” destined for the logging trade on Mono Lake, passed by, perched on top of a huge wagon.

Mr. Roberts, barkeeper at the Ormsby, secured a bleached jaw bone of a horse which he will have painted the legend, “Don’t Go.”

130 Years Ago

All sorts: The Carson river is still rising, and parts of Empire are under water.

120 Years Ago

Electricity: Leon Hall says the Comstock companies will be ready for the electric power as soon as the Floriston company is ready to turn it on.

110 Years Ago

Free fruit: A fast fruit train headed east was ditched about 15 miles west of Lovelock. The axle on a car near the middle of the train broke. No one was injured, but seven freight cars piled up and a number derailed, spilling California fruit for hundreds of yards along the right of way.

100 Years Ago

Girl’s catch recorded: While with a fishing party at Pyramid Lake, Miss Grace Sprague landed a seven and a half pound trout.

Tuesday

150 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Dwelling house. With parlor, sitting room, kitchen and four bedrooms, with good well of water and out houses on the place, consisting of five lots, situated on the Corner of Division and Fourth streets. Will be sold cheap, with or without the furniture, as the owner, on account of ill health, is going East. Inquire on the premises or of H. H. Bence. G. A. Sears.”

140 Years Ago

Flying fruit fracas: A lively fracas took place in the fruit store of Vucanovich Brothers resulting in the court appearance of Michael and George Perasich, Jerome and M. Ivancovich and M. Panincina, all Slavonians. Mike Peranich came into the store and entered into a controversy with Jerome Ivanovich. A fight ensued and Perasich was struck in the forehead, then Perasich was badly beaten. When Sheriff Hill arrived, he found a fight on the floor with scattered fruit in all directions and smashed a kerosene lamp. The Sheriff arrested the four men.

The men appeared in Justice Cary’s court. George Perasick was charged with assault to kill, bail $10,000. Michael Perasich was tried for assault and bail was fixed at $500.

130 Years Ago

Presbyterian Church: The Rev. Mr. Bird of the Presbyterian Church was installed as pastor. His few months of residence in Carson has shown how quickly a good man may endear himself to a community. The church was decorated with flowers by the Young Peoples’ and the Ladies’ Endeavor Societies. The choir was composed of Mrs. H. H. Howe, Mrs. Meder, Mrs. Furlong, Mackey and Meder. Miss Martin, the organist, added music.

120 Years Ago

A Fakir [sic]: A woman appeared on C street in Virginia City asking for assistance to enable her to get a business education. She walked with a crutch and pretended that one of her legs was shorter than it really ought to be. She secured quite a sum of money. California papers are denouncing her as a fraud. She is about 26 and has a male companion that has a good time on what she collects. (Report)

110 Years Ago

Born: In Carson City, Nevada, May 10, 1910, to the wife of John Nulty, a son.

100 Years Ago

Carson Theater: The theater will show “The Arizona Cat Claw” produced by Leon T. Osborn, a five reel romance with mystery and thrills. The added features are “Shades of Shakespeare,” and “World Review.” Popular prices are 15 and 25 cents, including war tax.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006. Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan.