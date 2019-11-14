Past Pages for November 13 to 15, 2019

Wednesday

150 Years Ago

Thanksgiving Proclamation: In ready compliance with the terms of a Proclamation issued by the President of the United States, I, the Acting Governor of the State of Nevada, do hereby appoint—Thursday, the 18th of November, A.D. 1869, as a day of Public Thanksgiving and Praise… James E. Slingerland, Acting Governor of Nevada.

140 Years Ago

A Chinaman gone: A Chinese funeral—as conducted with a “sure enough,” hearse and the march to the tomb was embellished with music of tom toms, gongs and Chinese fiddle, the melodies of which make the listeners lie awake all night to envy the corpse. A Chinaman who casts bits of paper to the wind covered with hieroglyphics are supposed to be communications to the dead. After the deceased was planted, the subsidized mourner fell vigorously to work pouring forth $28 worth of lamentations for the departed.

A number of roast fowls and a baked pig were left on the grave for repast of the dead. A number of Washoe Indians, sampled the funeral baked meats half an hour later and pronounced the chicken a trifle overdone.

130 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Carson Opera House—The great event. The wonderful success. Mrs. Frances Hodgson Burnett’s own dramatization of her beautiful story, ‘Little Lord Fauntleroy.’ Scale of prices—Parquet and dress circle $1.00, Lower Boxes $6.00, Upper Boxes $5.00…”

100 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Chalmers Six Motor Car—The car with the Ramshorn Hot Spot Motor. If you are interested in a good car at a reasonable price come in and see us. We are also agents for the Chevrolet, Maxwell and Reo cars. Halmers–$1,930, Chevrolet–$857, Maxwell–$1,160. Mineral Service Station.”

50 Years Ago

Photo caption: Proclamation – Nevada State Education Association President Max Bunnell confers with Governor Paul Laxalt about his proclamation designating November 9-15 American Education Week in Nevada…

20 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Carson City Senior Gift Shop presents 9th Annual Santa’s Village, 911 Beverly Dr., Live Entertainment, Mrs. Claus’ Bakery and Coffee Shoppe, Chili Bar & Chili Dogs, Candy Lady, Baby Cloths, Gift Items, Decorations, Jewelry—All items are handmade by seniors.”

Thursday

150 Years Ago

All sorts: That Lynx which Hank Phillips caught at his ranch is going on to California as peaceably as a lynx can. The Piper Troupe will appear at the Carson Theater. It is useless to remind our readers that this is the most versatile and talented troupe that ever came to our city.

140 Years Ago

A jealous woman: An intoxicated woman called at the Bank Exchange and said she was looking for her husband. After being refused admittance, she hurled some bricks through the windows. She claimed that her husband’s affections had been estranged by another woman and the two were in the house. She finally became so noisy that the police took her to the station house.

130 Years Ago

All sorts: When the Sheriff of Esmeralda wants jurors he has to run them down with fox hounds and catch them with a lariat.

Californians are discovering that the influx of one-lunged people to Southern California is making consumption contagious.

100 Years Ago

Coal famine averted: The threatened coal famine in Reno was averted by the arrival of six carloads with more on the road.

50 Years Ago

Photo caption: Girls of the month—The Carson City Soroptimists Club honored Debbie Scrivner for September and Betsy Murphy for October. Both girls are seniors at Carson High School and were voted outstanding students.

20 Years Ago

Taps: At sunset Cub Scout Zachary Davis, 7, helps remove some of the approximately 1000 flags placed on veterans’ graves at Lone Mountain Cemetery in observation of Veterans Day. Some 35 volunteers form Pack 145 in Carson City participated. The flags will be stored for the next holiday.

Friday

150 Years Ago

The American Hotel: This house, formerly known as the White House, having been recently purchased by Mrs. M. H. Waters, of Genoa, is now prepared to furnish board and lodging on reasonable terms.

140 Years Ago

Brief mention: A meteoric shower is expected along any time between now and the 17th. Sixteen inches of snow is at the Summit between here and Lake Bigler (Tahoe).

130 Years Ago

All sorts: Calendars for 1890 are already out. W. D. Kaiser’s new residence is being painted in several attractive colors. Over 1,600 acres of land were applied for at the State Land Office.

100 Years Ago

Boy accidentally killed: Joe Gastenagas, Jr, age 14, was accidentally shot and killed when he was carrying an old-fashioned shotgun and the trigger caught on the woodwork of a flume. The charge from the gun entered the lad’s left eye. (Silver State)

50 Years Ago

Live Color TV on Moon? The Apollo 12 astronauts are hoping to find out whether earthlings will be treated to live color television of their moon walk. If all goes well, Astronauts Charles Conrad Jr. and Alan L. Bean will transmit live color pictures of the moon’s bleak cratered surface as they work on the Ocean of Storms…

20 Years Ago

Veterans Day in Virginia City: Veterans were saluted as they marched through Virginia City in Nevada’s oldest Veterans Day parade. Blanks were fired from guns and cannons and two F/A Hornets from Naval Air Station at Fallon blasted overhead.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.